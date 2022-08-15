Read full article on original website
Allure
Halle Berry Dyed Her Pixie Cut Purple, and the Results Are (Duh) Stunning
The Oscar-winning actor debuted a new look on Instagram over the weekend. Halle Berry is in her punk era. The color purple has always been iconic, from Barney the Dinosaur to Lady Gaga's House of Gucci U.K. premiere gown. And now it's coming for our hair. Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor and hair trendsetter (just ask the 1990s) dropped a selfie featuring her latest hair color, which is a dazzlingly bright purple.
AOL Corp
Halle Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, celebrates her 56th birthday: "I love you with everything I got'
Halle Berry is 56 and fabulous, and her boyfriend Van Hunt wants the world to know it. In a sweet Instagram post, singer-songwriter Hunt shared a series of photos and videos of Berry, who can be seen doing everything from sporting a short black wig to mugging for the camera with a fake mustache.
In Style
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic
Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Lopez arrives 20 minutes late at a Broadway show with her and Ben Affleck’s kids
Jennifer Lopez made a pit stop in New York City before heading to Georgia for her three-day wedding with Ben Affleck. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took their kids to a Broadway show, catching almost everyone’s attention. As reported by Page Six, the superstar and her tribe...
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
Jennifer Lopez Gets Pretty in Pink Pussybow Top & 6-Inch Birthday Heels With Ben Affleck & Kids on Honeymoon Trip
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving. The “Halftime” star continued her chic summer style streak while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck today. The newlywed couple have been enjoying an eventful honeymoon in the City of Lights with their children. Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and her son Maximillian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck also came along for some fun. The group was spotted leaving the Micromania store in Paris. The world renowned pop icon was fashionably dressed for the...
Allure
Bella Hadid Nailed One of the Year's Biggest Hair Trends Like It Was Nothing
Leave it to Bella Hadid to nail one of the summer's biggest hair trends like it's NBD. The model, who loves experimenting with trends from the past and present, posted her take on the TikTok-approved pony braid to Instagram Stories, where she posted a snapshot of herself riding in the backseat of a car. In the selfie, Hadid poses in minimal makeup (or maybe none at all) to show some love for her friend Hailey Bieber's brand, Rhode — but it's her braided pony we can't stop thinking about. (Well, OK, her flawless skin and pale bleached brows are great, too.)
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise have been going head to head when it comes to cute NYC fashion. This week the actress was spotted walking with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III...
thedigitalfix.com
Halle Berry almost got her own James Bond spin-off
Over the years, the James Bond movies have become a regular fixture in tinsel town, with each generation ushering in a new 007 actor. However, the spy movie franchise lacks a central female character, and in 2002 Halle Berry was set to make history by changing that fact. According to Indie Wire, a spin-off James Bond movie led by the actor was in the works before being killed by MGM studios.
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Stilettos With Mini Skirt Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s Milestone Birthday: Photos
Jennifer Lopez continued her string of high fashion appearances on Thursday, August 11, when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mini skirt paired with sky-high heels! The new Mrs. Affleck, 53, was seen arriving at her Beverly Hills office rocking a tan jacket, along with a matching mini skirt that showed off her famous sculpted legs. Jen wore a white shirt with the look, along with black strappy stiletto heels and a quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap. J Lo wore her hair down and soft around her shoulders as she exited a vehicle.
Katie Holmes Reveals Her "Very Talented" Daughter, Suri, Sings in Her New Film
Suri Cruise is stepping into the spotlight. In a July 26 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed her daughter, Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, sings in the actor's new film, "Alone Together." "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said, sharing...
Reese Witherspoon Is A Vision In Ivory As Her Bead-Embellished Minidress Steals The Show On The 'Surface' Red Carpet
Reese Witherspoon graced the red carpet premiere of her new show Surface in New York City this week and stunned in an ivory minidress with gold and silver beading detail. The Where The Crawdads Sing producer, 46, donned an exquisite custom Schiaparelli frock for the evening, and paired the piece with classic pointed-toe, white Christian Louboutin heels.
Vogue
Halle Berry Celebrates Turning 56 With Cool Silver Curls
“Feeling so much gratitude and love this birthday! WOW!”, wrote Halle Berry in an Instagram post to celebrate her 56th birthday. Posing with her head tilted to one side, her luminous skin radiating health, the actor looked relaxed and happy. Instagram content. This content can also be viewed on...
Allure
Emma Watson Got a Modern Version of Her Iconic 2010 Pixie Cut
Actor Emma Watson is returning to her pixie roots. The star was just revealed as the face of Prada Beauty's forthcoming, as-yet-unrevealed new fragrance, and she's revisiting her iconic 2010s pixie cut in the first promotional photo, shot by photographer Harley Weir. In the campaign image, Watson looks over her shoulder at the camera, wearing a tangerine-orange Prada top and a pair of logo earrings.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Allure
Colourpop Cosmetics Made the High School Musical Collection Millennials Have Been Dreaming of Since 2006
Get ready to channel your inner Sharpay Evans with the launch of Colourpop Cosmetics's latest collection, entirely devoted to the iconic Disney Channel Original Movie franchise High School Musical. Or shall we say... getcha head in the game?. Colourpop teamed up with Disney for a colorful drop entirely inspired by...
