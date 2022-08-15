Read full article on original website
Youngkin to propose $400 million in tax relief and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to set aside almost $400 million for additional tax relief in his upcoming budget proposal using almost $3.2 billion of surplus revenue and unspent appropriations. “I want to clearly signal that we are overtaxing Virginians.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A woman hired as a...
Civil rights groups sue FL university system; claim new law stifles profs’ instruction about race
National civil rights groups are suing Florida higher education officials on behalf of seven university professors and a Florida State University student, claiming that a new law restricts their ability to discuss race in a variety of fields thus violating free speech. “This law is a dangerous attempt to silence...
Jewish and Democratic leaders in Florida urge DeSantis to cancel Mastriano rally appearance
Jewish and Democratic leaders in Florida urged Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis to cancel his appearance Friday in Pittsburgh where he is set to campaign for Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor. In a video call with reporters Thursday, Rabbi Mark Winer, president of the Florida Democratic Party’s...
With historic infrastructure funding poised to flow, counties ‘must be ready to compete’
Allison Mayer, who is coordinating Maryland's pursuit of federal infrastructure funds, speaks at a panel discussion during the Maryland Association of Counties conference in Ocean City on Thursday. Photo by Bruce DePuyt. Maryland is guaranteed to receive at least $7.8 billion in federal infrastructure funding over the next five years....
Poll: Environmental issues front and center for Pa. voters in 2022 | Friday Morning Coffee
Good Friday Morning, Fellow Seekers. You don’t have to look far these days to find evidence that climate change is hitting Americans right where they live. From flash flooding in the upper midwest to the wildfires that are reshaping California and the American west, scientists agree that climate change is driving the incidence of extreme weather.
In a rush to ban abortion, West Virginia lawmakers almost killed a tax credit for parents adopting foster kids
A person holds a sign on July 9, at a rally in Charleston for abortion rights. Photo by Ian Karbal. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. On...
Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration
PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague...
Mastriano’s education funding plan would devastate Pa.’s public schools, advocates say
Students, families, and education advocates join Children First and Education Voters of Pennsylvania to host a rally on the Capitol steps to “ring the bells of justice,” and call for equitable funding for Pennsylvania public schools. The rally, which took place Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, occurred on the first day of the landmark trial that could change how Pennsylvania funds its 500 school districts. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish)
Holcomb defends abortion ban signing, rebuffs talent attraction fears
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb scrums with reporters after a OneZone luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday defended his signing of a near-total abortion ban this month and brushed off fears of business and talent attraction consequences in the wake of ominous statements from major homegrown employers.
State allocates millions in ARPA money to child mental health
The funding approved Wednesday expires in 2025. Continuing beyond then will cost about $28 million a year, with much of it expected to come from Medicaid. (Nevada Current file photo) Nevada’s inadequate mental health system will get millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act after a...
State, local policies needed to remedy homelessness
A homeless man sits along Wall Street during the beginning of the Christmas holiday week on December 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) As housing prices increase for both buyers and renters, more Hoosiers are getting squeezed out of the market and families are pushed toward homelessness. But researchers argue the state could take steps to help its most vulnerable Hoosiers.
Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount
A Utah County Election worker gathers ballots from a drop box on October 26, 2020 in Springville, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who...
Oregon receives $83.5 million for small businesses from US Treasury
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown addresses a Portland business summit on Dec. 6, 2021. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday. The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s...
Opinion: Four ways the historic climate bill will benefit Mainers
The most significant investment in climate action and clean energy in U.S. history has been signed into law, and it’s good news for Maine!. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will have big benefits for Maine people by making clean energy, home efficiency and electrification, and electric vehicles more affordable for everyday people. We know these technologies save people money, and this new law gives us the boost we need to help more and more Mainers make the switch.
How Democrats’ climate bill will ‘supercharge’ Colorado’s clean-energy efforts
President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Adam Schultz/The White House/U.S. government works) With a signature from President Joe Biden on Tuesday, congressional Democrats’ $369 billion package of spending to fight climate change became...
Indiana, Lilly Endowment to invest $111M towards improving Hoosier students’ literacy
ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana will make its largest-ever financial investment in literacy after statewide standardized test scores showed that nearly one in five Hoosier third graders this past spring did not master foundational reading skills. Up to $111 million in combined support from the Indiana Department of Education and...
Commission likely to fire head of Oregon public defense agency
The state commission overseeing Oregon’s public defense agency is likely to fire the divisive lawyer in charge of the department on Thursday, barely a week after its first attempt to remove him failed. The Public Defense Services Commission met Wednesday to hear advice from state attorneys and discuss the...
Legislative panel preps mental health bills for 2023 session
“We do have, unfortunately, very low rates of medically assisted treatment being offered" in Nevada, a state official told lawmakers. (Photo by Jeff Hendricks on Unsplash) State lawmakers Thursday signed off on several behavioral and mental health initiatives they want to see prepped as legislation for next year’s legislative session.
Nebraska legislative team drills down into details of spending $335 million in North, South Omaha
OMAHA — After hearing highlights from meetings held earlier this week with North and South Omaha leaders, a special legislative committee on Thursday moved closer to resolving a $335 million question. That is: How best can the panel identify projects that will spark wealth-building, well-paying jobs and generational change...
After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 02: Republican Ohio U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance listens to voters at a meet-and-greet, August 2, 2022, at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes) The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their...
