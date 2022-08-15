ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

newsfromthestates.com

Youngkin to propose $400 million in tax relief and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to set aside almost $400 million for additional tax relief in his upcoming budget proposal using almost $3.2 billion of surplus revenue and unspent appropriations. “I want to clearly signal that we are overtaxing Virginians.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A woman hired as a...
newsfromthestates.com

Poll: Environmental issues front and center for Pa. voters in 2022 | Friday Morning Coffee

Good Friday Morning, Fellow Seekers. You don’t have to look far these days to find evidence that climate change is hitting Americans right where they live. From flash flooding in the upper midwest to the wildfires that are reshaping California and the American west, scientists agree that climate change is driving the incidence of extreme weather.
newsfromthestates.com

Mastriano’s education funding plan would devastate Pa.’s public schools, advocates say

Students, families, and education advocates join Children First and Education Voters of Pennsylvania to host a rally on the Capitol steps to “ring the bells of justice,” and call for equitable funding for Pennsylvania public schools. The rally, which took place Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, occurred on the first day of the landmark trial that could change how Pennsylvania funds its 500 school districts. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish)
newsfromthestates.com

Holcomb defends abortion ban signing, rebuffs talent attraction fears

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb scrums with reporters after a OneZone luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday defended his signing of a near-total abortion ban this month and brushed off fears of business and talent attraction consequences in the wake of ominous statements from major homegrown employers.
newsfromthestates.com

State allocates millions in ARPA money to child mental health

The funding approved Wednesday expires in 2025. Continuing beyond then will cost about $28 million a year, with much of it expected to come from Medicaid. (Nevada Current file photo) Nevada’s inadequate mental health system will get millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act after a...
newsfromthestates.com

State, local policies needed to remedy homelessness

A homeless man sits along Wall Street during the beginning of the Christmas holiday week on December 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) As housing prices increase for both buyers and renters, more Hoosiers are getting squeezed out of the market and families are pushed toward homelessness. But researchers argue the state could take steps to help its most vulnerable Hoosiers.
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon receives $83.5 million for small businesses from US Treasury

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown addresses a Portland business summit on Dec. 6, 2021. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday. The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s...
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: Four ways the historic climate bill will benefit Mainers

The most significant investment in climate action and clean energy in U.S. history has been signed into law, and it’s good news for Maine!. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will have big benefits for Maine people by making clean energy, home efficiency and electrification, and electric vehicles more affordable for everyday people. We know these technologies save people money, and this new law gives us the boost we need to help more and more Mainers make the switch.
newsfromthestates.com

How Democrats’ climate bill will ‘supercharge’ Colorado’s clean-energy efforts

President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Adam Schultz/The White House/U.S. government works) With a signature from President Joe Biden on Tuesday, congressional Democrats’ $369 billion package of spending to fight climate change became...
newsfromthestates.com

Commission likely to fire head of Oregon public defense agency

The state commission overseeing Oregon’s public defense agency is likely to fire the divisive lawyer in charge of the department on Thursday, barely a week after its first attempt to remove him failed. The Public Defense Services Commission met Wednesday to hear advice from state attorneys and discuss the...
newsfromthestates.com

Legislative panel preps mental health bills for 2023 session

“We do have, unfortunately, very low rates of medically assisted treatment being offered" in Nevada, a state official told lawmakers. (Photo by Jeff Hendricks on Unsplash) State lawmakers Thursday signed off on several behavioral and mental health initiatives they want to see prepped as legislation for next year’s legislative session.
