Questions about cost remain after release of New Jersey clean energy study
Responding to critics charging that the new study does not truly capture the cost of New Jersey's clean energy push, Joe Fiordaliso, the Board of Public Utilities president, said the costs of inaction could be higher. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) A state utilities board Wednesday approved a 124-page study...
Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount
A Utah County Election worker gathers ballots from a drop box on October 26, 2020 in Springville, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who...
Judicial discipline proceedings would be public in Colorado under proposal
As Colorado’s Judicial Branch has continued to face heat over the past year and a half for alleged misconduct, the Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline proposed three pieces of legislation intended to improve the state’s judicial discipline processes. At the committee’s meeting Wednesday, state legislators from the...
Jewish and Democratic leaders in Florida urge DeSantis to cancel Mastriano rally appearance
Jewish and Democratic leaders in Florida urged Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis to cancel his appearance Friday in Pittsburgh where he is set to campaign for Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor. In a video call with reporters Thursday, Rabbi Mark Winer, president of the Florida Democratic Party’s...
New Jersey launches new student loan program
Gov. Phil Murphy at the official launch of the new "pay it forward" student loan program at Hudson County Community College on Aug. 17, 2022. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office) New Jersey students can now apply for a new program that provides loans for up to 300 college students...
How Democrats’ climate bill will ‘supercharge’ Colorado’s clean-energy efforts
President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Adam Schultz/The White House/U.S. government works) With a signature from President Joe Biden on Tuesday, congressional Democrats’ $369 billion package of spending to fight climate change became...
State allocates millions in ARPA money to child mental health
The funding approved Wednesday expires in 2025. Continuing beyond then will cost about $28 million a year, with much of it expected to come from Medicaid. (Nevada Current file photo) Nevada’s inadequate mental health system will get millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act after a...
Oregon receives $83.5 million for small businesses from US Treasury
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown addresses a Portland business summit on Dec. 6, 2021. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday. The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s...
Maine Med nurses defeat union decertification campaign in landslide vote
Nurses at Maine Medical Center this week voted overwhelmingly to retain a union that they formed last year in response to inadequate staffing and other workplace issues at the state’s largest hospital, defeating a push to decertify the collective bargaining unit. The results of the vote were announced Thursday...
New Mexico reporter undaunted after being denied entry to campaign event
Source New Mexico reporter Shaun Griswold outside an Aug. 14 campaign event for gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. (Source NM) Source NM’s senior reporter pulled a piece of posterboard out of the trash outside a campaign event Sunday and hastily sharpied a sign that read:. Hello! My name is Shaun.
Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks
The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that opposes corporate tax exemptions, submitted proposed rules that would...
Youngkin to propose $400 million in tax relief and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to set aside almost $400 million for additional tax relief in his upcoming budget proposal using almost $3.2 billion of surplus revenue and unspent appropriations. “I want to clearly signal that we are overtaxing Virginians.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A woman hired as a...
Crist, Fried both relying on faith, stamina, and money as Democratic gubernatorial primary nears
The Florida Governor's Mansion. Credit: The Official Site of the People's House of Florida; FL Dept. of Management Services. The Rev. R.B. Holmes introduced “brother Charlie Crist” to a roomful of mostly African American pastors in Tallahassee Monday as “bright and brilliant and bold.”. Holmes reminded the...
After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 02: Republican Ohio U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance listens to voters at a meet-and-greet, August 2, 2022, at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes) The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their...
GOP candidate Pillen won’t debate Democrat Blood in governor’s race
OMAHA — If University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen wins the governor’s race, he could become Nebraska’s first governor since at least the 1970s to be elected without facing his opponents on a debate stage. Pillen declined another debate last week, one offered by NTV News of...
History Colorado to investigate abuses at federal Indian boarding school
A view of the Fort Lewis Indian boarding school in an undated photo. (History Colorado-Denver, Colorado) History Colorado will spend the next year investigating student abuses and other experiences at the former federal Indian boarding school in Hesperus, as directed by state law. Colorado House Bill 22-1327 establishes a History...
Marquette poll shows Democrats with slight edge in governor’s race, significant lead for Senate
A sign outside of a polling place in Elkhorn warns voters that they will need a photo ID to vote in Wisconsin. (File photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the edge on Republican challenger Tim Michels, according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, with 45% of respondents saying they plan to vote for Evers, compared with 43% for Michels.
Mastriano’s education funding plan would devastate Pa.’s public schools, advocates say
Students, families, and education advocates join Children First and Education Voters of Pennsylvania to host a rally on the Capitol steps to “ring the bells of justice,” and call for equitable funding for Pennsylvania public schools. The rally, which took place Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, occurred on the first day of the landmark trial that could change how Pennsylvania funds its 500 school districts. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish)
Legislative panel preps mental health bills for 2023 session
“We do have, unfortunately, very low rates of medically assisted treatment being offered" in Nevada, a state official told lawmakers. (Photo by Jeff Hendricks on Unsplash) State lawmakers Thursday signed off on several behavioral and mental health initiatives they want to see prepped as legislation for next year’s legislative session.
PennDOT program offers a second chance to drivers facing suspension | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Good Wednesday Morning, Fellow Seekers. If you’re a Pennsylvania driver facing suspension because you’ve racked up too many points on your license or have been convicted of excessive speeding, a new state program could offer you a second chance. Select motorists who successfully complete the state Department of...
