The most significant investment in climate action and clean energy in U.S. history has been signed into law, and it’s good news for Maine!. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will have big benefits for Maine people by making clean energy, home efficiency and electrification, and electric vehicles more affordable for everyday people. We know these technologies save people money, and this new law gives us the boost we need to help more and more Mainers make the switch.

MAINE STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO