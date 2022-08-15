ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

newsfromthestates.com

Youngkin to propose $400 million in tax relief and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to set aside almost $400 million for additional tax relief in his upcoming budget proposal using almost $3.2 billion of surplus revenue and unspent appropriations. “I want to clearly signal that we are overtaxing Virginians.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A woman hired as a...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Judicial discipline proceedings would be public in Colorado under proposal

As Colorado’s Judicial Branch has continued to face heat over the past year and a half for alleged misconduct, the Legislative Interim Committee on Judicial Discipline proposed three pieces of legislation intended to improve the state’s judicial discipline processes. At the committee’s meeting Wednesday, state legislators from the...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Postcard from Ocean City: It’s like there are two governors attending MACo

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore greets Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner (D) at a fundraiser for Moore in Ocean City on Thursday. Gardner backed a Moore Democratic primary opponent, Tom Perez, but there don't appear to be any hard feelings. Photo by Josh Kurtz. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has been...
OCEAN CITY, MD
newsfromthestates.com

Virginia’s education test results remain low compared to pre-pandemic rates

Virginia’s pass rates from the Standards of Learning tests and other assessments released on Thursday continue to remain lower than results before the pandemic. Pass rate data show that all students performed better over the past year, when students returned to in-person learning, compared to the prior year. However,...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Mastriano’s education funding plan would devastate Pa.’s public schools, advocates say

Students, families, and education advocates join Children First and Education Voters of Pennsylvania to host a rally on the Capitol steps to “ring the bells of justice,” and call for equitable funding for Pennsylvania public schools. The rally, which took place Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, occurred on the first day of the landmark trial that could change how Pennsylvania funds its 500 school districts. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon receives $83.5 million for small businesses from US Treasury

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown addresses a Portland business summit on Dec. 6, 2021. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday. The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Maine Med nurses defeat union decertification campaign in landslide vote

Nurses at Maine Medical Center this week voted overwhelmingly to retain a union that they formed last year in response to inadequate staffing and other workplace issues at the state’s largest hospital, defeating a push to decertify the collective bargaining unit. The results of the vote were announced Thursday...
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: Four ways the historic climate bill will benefit Mainers

The most significant investment in climate action and clean energy in U.S. history has been signed into law, and it’s good news for Maine!. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will have big benefits for Maine people by making clean energy, home efficiency and electrification, and electric vehicles more affordable for everyday people. We know these technologies save people money, and this new law gives us the boost we need to help more and more Mainers make the switch.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding

Superintendent Richard Woods and Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy shared contrasting visions for the future of public school in a panel discussion Thursday at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studios in Atlanta. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The two candidates vying to lead Georgia’s public schools shared a stage Thursday to sound off...
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Marquette poll shows Democrats with slight edge in governor’s race, significant lead for Senate

A sign outside of a polling place in Elkhorn warns voters that they will need a photo ID to vote in Wisconsin. (File photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the edge on Republican challenger Tim Michels, according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, with 45% of respondents saying they plan to vote for Evers, compared with 43% for Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State allocates millions in ARPA money to child mental health

The funding approved Wednesday expires in 2025. Continuing beyond then will cost about $28 million a year, with much of it expected to come from Medicaid. (Nevada Current file photo) Nevada’s inadequate mental health system will get millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act after a...
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Murkowski’s lead grows, benefiting from open primary

Signs for Lisa Murkowski line Northern Lights Boulevard on Aug. 16, the day of Alaska's primary election. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) As election day results came in late Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning, Alaska’s sitting U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski’s ever so slight lead over Trump-backed Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka widened. By Wednesday afternoon, the trend continued.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Mexico reporter undaunted after being denied entry to campaign event

Source New Mexico reporter Shaun Griswold outside an Aug. 14 campaign event for gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. (Source NM) Source NM’s senior reporter pulled a piece of posterboard out of the trash outside a campaign event Sunday and hastily sharpied a sign that read:. Hello! My name is Shaun.
ELECTIONS
newsfromthestates.com

Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied

Kendra Miller speaks with Judge Michael Moses in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 17, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature.
MONTANA STATE

