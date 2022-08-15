Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are starring in a TV show together (no, it’s not ‘Jeopardy!’)
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, who were recently named the permanent hosts of “Jeopardy!,” will appear in another popular show together, TV Insider has reported. Jennings will have a cameo in the Season 3 premiere of Bialik’s sitcom “Call Me Kat,” which airs Sept. 29 — a couple of weeks after the new season of “Jeopardy!” begins, according to TV Series Finale.
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
Niles Crane’s Age At First And Last Appearance On ‘Frasier’ Sitcom Series
Frasier, the classic sitcom that aired for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, and was, of course, a spin-off of Cheers, served as a continuation of the story of psychiatrist Frasier Crane as played by Kelsey Grammer. On the show, Frasier goes back to his Seattle hometown as a radio show host, reconnecting with his father, Martin, who is a retired police officer, and his younger brother, Niles.
AOL Corp
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
Jeopardy! producers ask host Mayim Bialik to change ‘inauthentic’ detail of on-screen intro
JEOPARDY! producers have revealed they asked host Mayim Bialik to change an "inauthentic" detail about her on-screen introductions. She was opening with a gesture that "wasn't right," they said, when walking onto the stage. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing reruns until Season 39 is broadcast on...
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
RELATED PEOPLE
Remember When Sam Elliott Co-Starred in a Western Miniseries With Reba McEntire?
These days, country fans may know Sam Elliott best as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 1883 co-star, but when it comes to acting alongside country artists, that's not his first rodeo. In fact, back in 1995, Elliott shared the small screen with none other than Reba McEntire. Called Buffalo Girls,...
MLB・
WATCH: Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman Reunite in Trailer for New Lifetime Movie
If you have been looking forward to seeing Reba McEntire work again with Reba costar Melissa Peterman, then you are in luck. On Thursday, a trailer for a new Lifetime movie titled The Hammer dropped. Actually, McEntire would share it on her Instagram account. This is not the first project that both of them have been a part of since The WB sitcom aired between 2001-07. Still, it’s always fun to see these actresses work together. Yes, we know that McEntire is a country music icon but we’re talking about TV here. Let’s see what McEntire is sharing with us on a Thursday.
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
What Is Great American Family and Which Hallmark Stars Are Making the Move? Everything to Know
For years, when thinking of holiday movies on TV, Hallmark Channel has been the go-to — mostly because of the team behind it and the celebrities attached. However, Great American Media is giving the network a run for its money. Former CEO of Hallmark Media(Hallmark Channel's parent company) Bill Abbott acquired GAC, originally Great American […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’: Will Jesse Metcalfe Return as Trace in Final Season?
As Abby’s (Meghan Ory) finding new love on Chesapeake Shores, we can’t help but wonder about her last love and the chances of seeing Jesse Metcalfe as Trace again, especially with the Hallmark Channel drama in its final season. “I don’t want to tease anybody. We don’t see...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Robin Williams Was Not The First Choice And A Big Risk For ‘Mork & Mindy’
Even the brightest stars started out dim before their light became blinding. Such was the case even for Robin Williams, whose credits are numerous, but the definitive start is Mork & Mindy, the ABC sitcom that ran from 1978 to 1982. But even that beginning might not have happened if things unfolded differently.
Here’s What Happened to the Cast of ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Before, During and After the Classic Sitcom
On the surface, there really is no reason the Classic TV family sitcom Leave It to Beaver should remain so popular today, over 60 years after its debut. For starters, it’s what you could call a “soft” comedy without any genuine laugh-out-loud moments. There are some who might say the messages instilled in young Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver (Jerry Mathers) and his big brother Wally (Tony Dow) from their dad, Ward (Hugh Beaumont), can be considered corny and out of step with the times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Casts ‘NCIS’ Star to Play a Christmas Witch
In addition to his role as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, Tim Allen saw much success with his comedic holiday film franchise, The Santa Clause. Now, in the process of making The Santa Clauses, the Tim Allen film cast a beloved NCIS star to play a Christmas Witch. And you’re never going to believe who it is.
Dancing With the Stars to Air Without Commercials Upon Disney+ Launch
A longtime staple of Dancing With the Stars‘ live broadcasts will be missing when the show debuts on Disney+: the ad breaks. TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. The news comes one day after Disney+ announced the rollout of its tiered subscription prices; the streamer’s ad-supported tier, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, won’t launch until Thursday, Dec. 8, which is about two weeks after Dancing With the Stars‘ fall cycles typically end. As for whether the already-announced Season 32 of Dancing will also stream ad-free,...
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Opens Up About Replacing Mark Harmon
Nearly a year after Mark Harmon officially departed from NCIS, Gary Cole opens up about replacing the former lead of the long-running TV series. Parade reports Cole spoke about his new role on NCIS now that Harmon is gone during an interview for the show’s Season 19 DVD box set. “I guess I qualify as the new guy,” Cole explained. Although Katrina [Law] is almost as new as I am, but we have a good time. I think we found the right balance of being able to be loose and fun and joke around with each other and then get down to it when we have to get down to it.”
‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Speaks Out About Her Favorite ‘Post-Gibbs’ Scene
When Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs walked away from the team on NCIS, fans and castmembers both feared that he’d leave a giant hole in the series. But as star Katrina Law said, it didn’t take long for everyone to realize that the characters were a “family” with or without their sage leader. And she remembers exactly when she understood that.
Comments / 0