If you have been looking forward to seeing Reba McEntire work again with Reba costar Melissa Peterman, then you are in luck. On Thursday, a trailer for a new Lifetime movie titled The Hammer dropped. Actually, McEntire would share it on her Instagram account. This is not the first project that both of them have been a part of since The WB sitcom aired between 2001-07. Still, it’s always fun to see these actresses work together. Yes, we know that McEntire is a country music icon but we’re talking about TV here. Let’s see what McEntire is sharing with us on a Thursday.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO