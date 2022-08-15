ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

MaineDOT installing solar arrays to power Capitol complex

The Maine Department of Transportation is “going green,” with plans to install solar arrays on three state-owned properties in Augusta. The Transportation Department breaks ground this week on renewable-energy sites at the Augusta Airport and inside the Interstate 95 interchanges, at Exits 109 and 112. Once completed, the arrays will provide low-cost renewable energy to power both the State Capitol complex and East Campus.
AUGUSTA, ME
Youngkin to propose $400 million in tax relief and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to set aside almost $400 million for additional tax relief in his upcoming budget proposal using almost $3.2 billion of surplus revenue and unspent appropriations. “I want to clearly signal that we are overtaxing Virginians.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A woman hired as a...
Mastriano’s education funding plan would devastate Pa.’s public schools, advocates say

Students, families, and education advocates join Children First and Education Voters of Pennsylvania to host a rally on the Capitol steps to “ring the bells of justice,” and call for equitable funding for Pennsylvania public schools. The rally, which took place Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, occurred on the first day of the landmark trial that could change how Pennsylvania funds its 500 school districts. (Capital-Star photo by Marley Parish)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Opinion: Four ways the historic climate bill will benefit Mainers

The most significant investment in climate action and clean energy in U.S. history has been signed into law, and it’s good news for Maine!. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will have big benefits for Maine people by making clean energy, home efficiency and electrification, and electric vehicles more affordable for everyday people. We know these technologies save people money, and this new law gives us the boost we need to help more and more Mainers make the switch.
MAINE STATE
Poll: Environmental issues front and center for Pa. voters in 2022 | Friday Morning Coffee

Good Friday Morning, Fellow Seekers. You don’t have to look far these days to find evidence that climate change is hitting Americans right where they live. From flash flooding in the upper midwest to the wildfires that are reshaping California and the American west, scientists agree that climate change is driving the incidence of extreme weather.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State’s jobs numbers, unemployment are both up, although not by much

Wisconsin employers added nearly 10,000 jobs in July, the state labor department reported Thursday, continuing job growth that has been steady for six out of the seven months of 2022. At the same time, however, “we didn’t see the normal pop we get in June and July in the workforce,”...
WISCONSIN STATE
Oregon receives $83.5 million for small businesses from US Treasury

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown addresses a Portland business summit on Dec. 6, 2021. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon will receive $83.5 million from the federal government to help small business owners, the U.S. Treasury and Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday. The influx in federal funding comes from the U.S. Treasury’s...
OREGON STATE
Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding

Superintendent Richard Woods and Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy shared contrasting visions for the future of public school in a panel discussion Thursday at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studios in Atlanta. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. The two candidates vying to lead Georgia’s public schools shared a stage Thursday to sound off...
GEORGIA STATE
Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks

The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that opposes corporate tax exemptions, submitted proposed rules that would...
LOUISIANA STATE
Virginia’s education test results remain low compared to pre-pandemic rates

Virginia’s pass rates from the Standards of Learning tests and other assessments released on Thursday continue to remain lower than results before the pandemic. Pass rate data show that all students performed better over the past year, when students returned to in-person learning, compared to the prior year. However,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Legislative panel preps mental health bills for 2023 session

“We do have, unfortunately, very low rates of medically assisted treatment being offered" in Nevada, a state official told lawmakers. (Photo by Jeff Hendricks on Unsplash) State lawmakers Thursday signed off on several behavioral and mental health initiatives they want to see prepped as legislation for next year’s legislative session.
NEVADA STATE
PFAS Council releases report on statewide progress toward clean water

Foam products used by firefighters contain PFAS. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) The inter-agency council of Wisconsin state government working to respond to the prevalence of cancer-causing chemicals in the state’s water released its 2022 progress report on Thursday, which shows some progress has been made but the state is still working to improve its ability to track and find sources of contamination.
WISCONSIN STATE
How Democrats’ climate bill will ‘supercharge’ Colorado’s clean-energy efforts

President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Flatirons Campus in Arvada, Colorado, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Adam Schultz/The White House/U.S. government works) With a signature from President Joe Biden on Tuesday, congressional Democrats’ $369 billion package of spending to fight climate change became...
COLORADO STATE
N.M. seeking ideas for how to spend Gold King Mine settlement, but no direct cash to individuals

The Animas River between Silverton and Durango in Colorado within 24 hours of the Gold King Mine spill. (Photo by riverhugger via Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0) New Mexico is accepting applications to help it spend $10 million in settlement money from the Gold King Mine Spill, which turned rivers yellow in 2015 and caused immense economic and environmental damage in the region.
FARMINGTON, NM
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

Tourists and locals alike enjoy a beach along the shores of Coeur d'Alene Lake near the resort in Kootenai County. (Anteia Elswick/Idaho Capital Sun) As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
IDAHO STATE
State allocates millions in ARPA money to child mental health

The funding approved Wednesday expires in 2025. Continuing beyond then will cost about $28 million a year, with much of it expected to come from Medicaid. (Nevada Current file photo) Nevada’s inadequate mental health system will get millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act after a...
NEVADA STATE

