Mayor-President Guillory, Wife Jamie Address Rumors, Rehab & More in Candid Sit-Down Interview with KLFY
Mayor-President Josh Guillory is back in town and has hit the ground running after a 21-day stint in rehab. Guillory made the decision to check himself into the rehab program after realizing he may have had an unhealthy dependency on alcohol that was beginning to affect his personal relationships—more specifically, his home life.
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income
Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
Lafayette Mayor-President shares lessons from rehab
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is back from a three-week stay at an in-patient rehab facility in Texas. In his first news conference since his return, he said it was hard for him to ask for help. “I knew that if I did not proactively seek, ask for, and receive help...
Former Lafayette Parish School Superintendent waiting for $700K payment
Former Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent says he is still waiting for his $700K payment, five years after winning a lawsuit against the school district.
LPSS lacking communication with parents on school bus shortages
Parents are voicing their concern for the lack of communication from the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS).
Council Preview: Budget hearing; $16 million for University Avenue
Here is a selection of items on the agendas for this week’s meetings of the City and Parish councils. To see the full agendas, check out the links below:. Special Joint Hearing Agenda (Public Budget Hearing) City Agenda (Public Comment Time!) Lafayette 101. Budget Wrap Up. After this week’s...
Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music. The venue has had...
NIPD investigating hostage situation
The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a hostage situation on Lawrence Street. The suspect has turned himself in and no one
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Family of Injured Officer Asking for Prayers as Latest Update on His Condition Provided via GoFundMe Page
The officer who sustained significant injuries after being run over and dragged by a vehicle this past weekend has been identified. Officer Brian Rozas has been with the Lafayette Police Department for the last two years and has spent much of his career in law enforcement, serving the public through different agencies and municipalities...
University Police investigating a shooting at Cajun Field with one injured
University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting at Cajun Field that injured one person, possibly others.
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette
Here are the Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette (Acadiana)
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
Additional law enforcement to be posted at Kinder High today following threat rumor
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office and Kinder Police Department will have additional officers and deputies at Kinder High School due to the rumor of a threat today, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Currently, authorities do not believe the rumor is credible but will be sending additional...
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
Michael’s Men’s Club Wins National ‘Feature Club of the Year’ Award
Michael's Men's Club in Broussard has been recognized nationally, winning "Feature Club of the Year" at the 2022 Gentlemen's Club Expo in Las Vegas. Michael's Men's Club Wins The 'Feature Club of the Year' Award. This past weekend the 2022 Gentleman's Club Expo was held at Planet Hollywood in Las...
Opelousas police respond to late-night shooting
Police responded to a late-night call around 10 p.m. on the 900 block of Perry Lane in relation to shots being fired.
ASH to host Acadiana, Neville in a three team scrimmage
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friday night lights are upon us, but perhaps none with shine brighter than at the scrimmage scheduled at Alexandria Senior High on Friday, Aug. 19. The Trojans will welcome in two of the state’s best teams in Acadiana and Neville for a three-team scrimmage. For ASH, this will be the team’s first time competing against Acadiana since the 2020 Class 5A State Championship which saw Acadiana win by just one point.
Widow of murdered “Good Samaritan” speaks out about finally getting justice 5 years later
For the first time, a widow is speaking out about her husband's murder that happened five years ago when he tried to help a stranger.
North Library Discussion Turns To Talk Of Firing Board President
What started out as a Lafayette Parish Council budget meeting turned into a discussion of potentially firing Library Board President Robert Judge on Thursday, with council members expressing displeasure at how a request for bid process is being handled. According to The Acadiana Advocate, the proposed budget for 2022-2023 includes...
