Lafayette, LA

The Current Media

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Lafayette Mayor-President shares lessons from rehab

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is back from a three-week stay at an in-patient rehab facility in Texas. In his first news conference since his return, he said it was hard for him to ask for help. “I knew that if I did not proactively seek, ask for, and receive help...
LAFAYETTE, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: La Poussiere Cajun dance hall

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - There are very few of the old Louisiana Cajun dance halls still standing. But in the town of Breaux Bridge, you can still kick up a little dust on the dance floor to the sound of live Cajun and Zydeco music. The venue has had...
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

