WilmingtonBiz
Land In Play
On Eagles Island, could an attempt to create a park – instead of a 100-foot-tall hotel with a spa – really work?. A nonprofit group is trying, but officials with the group have said it will cost them $16 million by the end of the year to buy the 83 acres where the hotel and spa have been proposed.
WilmingtonBiz
A Closer Look At Riverfront Development
New Hanover County's staff likely will recommend denying a request from would-be developers of riverfront property, the county manager said Thursday, as officials continue to study the future of the Cape Fear River's west bank. Wilmington-based KFJ Development Group has been looking at building condos, apartments, a hotel and other...
WilmingtonBiz
Rental Cottages On Way To Leland
A single-family rental community under construction in Leland is expected to begin welcoming residents around the spring of next year. Cape Cottage Apartment Homes on Westgate Boulevard near the Westgate Nature Park is set to hold 315 one- and two-story cottages ranging in size from 510 to nearly 1,300 square feet.
WilmingtonBiz
Chief Planner Shares Development Update
Rebekah Roth has a front-seat view when it comes to development unfolding now – and coming soon – in New Hanover County. Roth became the county’s planning and land use director last year, having served as interim director since October 2020. Prior to that, she was senior planner for the county for four years.
WilmingtonBiz
Blue Clay Business Park Could Be Getting First Occupant
A transportation company based in Wilmington wants to buy 12 acres in the Blue Clay Road Business Park, along with obtaining a five-year option to buy an additional 29 acres, from New Hanover County, according to county documents. On Thursday morning, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners' agenda for...
WilmingtonBiz
Firing Up Neapolitan Pizza
Three cousins. One glorious trip to a storied pizzeria in Naples. One American entrepreneurial journey. That’s the foundation of Cugino Forno, a new pizzeria in Wilmington’s Soda Pop District. Cugino Forno, which translates roughly as “cousin oven,” opened in early June next door to Hi-Wire Brewing at 1020...
