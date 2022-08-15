Read full article on original website
Sartell School’s Changing Open House Format For Younger Students
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is changing how they hold open house this year. Families of PreK-5th grade students will be able to sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher instead of the old come and go format. Zach Dingmann is the Principal at...
Foley School Board Gets Ready For The Year
FOLEY -- With the start of the school year just a few weeks away, the Foley School Board is finalizing the student handbook. At the board meeting Monday night, a number of changes to the handbook were approved. Among changes:. Students on school grounds after the end of the school...
Finishing Touches on New Pleasantview in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS -- The students and staff at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids are just a few days away now from checking out the brand new school. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the building is about 97 percent complete now. What we're doing right now is finishing up items and then...
Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name
RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
No Immediate Plans to Bring Another Referendum To ROCORI Voters
COLD SPRING -- It's back to the drawing board for the ROCORI School District. Residents voted against a $72-million bond referendum during last week's primary. Superintendent John Thein says despite the outcome they are please that so many residents voiced their opinions. The community should be proud that so many...
Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
Most Haunted Cemetery is in Minnesota With “Smiling Jack”
I know people who drive by cemeteries and get an uneasy feeling just because they are driving by a bunch of dead bodies. I live very near a cemetery, and it's really never creeped me out. I've even walked through and looked at some of the really old gravestones and noticed the ages. Some of these people died very young. Then I wonder what they could have died from, and think that it's sort of sad that they didn't have a very long life. But at that time, a lot of people died fairly young. Disease, child birth, and other things that time has taken care of, and those things don't happen nearly as much as they used to.
Carver County Sheriff Asks Parents to Think Twice About Back to School Pictures
The Carver County Sheriff's Office posted a warning to parents on their Facebook page over the weekend. Back to school photos often reveal personal information about your child. School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. - these can all be used by predators and scammers. The big trend online...
Waite Park Working On Ordinance for New THC Law
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park is working on creating an new ordinance regarding THC sold within the city. On July 1st, Minnesotans over 21 can buy and consume food and beverages with no more than five milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package.
This Former Minnesota Star Still Loves One Thing About Minnesota
If you're a Minnesota Vikings fan even a little, you know what I mean when I say "Minneapolis Miracle". It was, for this fan anyway, the one moment of belief that maybe our team isn't completely jinxed. A play that gave hope and what made many of us, more than ever, believe this could be our year.
Sauk Rapids Police, Fire To Hold Training At Mississippi Heights
SAUK RAPIDS -- Don't be alarmed if you see several emergency vehicles at a Sauk Rapids elementary school Tuesday night. The Sauk Rapids Police and Fire Department are holding a training event from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Mississippi Heights Elementary School. Every year the department's hold an annual...
Man Drowns In Aitkin County Lake
AITKIN -- A man drowned after falling overboard on a boat. The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says at about 4:00 p.m. on Saturday they were called to Elm Island Lake. The initial report is that a group of friends had been fishing for about two hours. The victim was sitting on the edge of the boat. He suddenly fell into the water, was not wearing a life jacket, and did not resurface.
Virtual Fencing Demonstration In Zimmerman
MINNEAPOLIS -- Virtual fencing may be the future of cattle management. The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a “first look” at a virtual fencing test project Thursday, August 18th, at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Vence uses GPS collars to monitor individual cattle and manage their movement. During...
Lake Mille Lacs Fall Walleye Harvest Slot Relaxed
GARRISON -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is relaxing the harvest slot for walleye on Lake Mille Lacs this fall. The DNR previously announced in March that a one-fish limit of between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches would resume on September 1st. But, lower than expected catch rates and a smaller summer harvest are allowing the DNR to make the slot one fish between 20-23 inches or one longer than 26 inches.
This Epic Shoreview Playground Is Worth The Drive From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]
There is a 'destination playground' just over an hour from St. Cloud that is more than worth the drive. Shoreview Commons playground features a massive, sprawling playground, an indoor water park, skate park and a library!. The pictures don't do this playground justice as far as how big it really...
One Candidate Files for Two Council Seats in Rice
RICE -- The city of Rice had only one candidate file for two city council seats at Tuesday's candidate filing deadline. The seats currently held by Paula Kampa and Emily Walters both expire at the end of this year. City Clerk Julie Fandal says Kampa is the only person to...
Minnesota Zoos Don’t Have Baby Hippos, But Have you Seen These Great Attractions?
Did you know that Hippos are the second largest land animal on Earth? Second only to elephants. Did you know Hippos are usually most active at night?. Lastly, did you know that a baby hippo could be as mischievous as this little guy was at a zoo in Copenhagen, Denmark?
Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in Another Central MN County
ELK RIVER -- Emerald Ash Borer has been found in another central Minnesota county. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed EAB in Sherburne County. It's now the 36th county in Minnesota with the invasive species. The infestation came to light when a professional tree care company suspected a tree...
Waite Park Officials Could Place Referendum on November Ballot
WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are considering bringing a referendum to the voters this November. During Monday's city council meeting, they will look to approve a resolution to place two questions on the general election ballot. The ballot questions would authorize the city to collect a new half-cent sales...
Movie Celebrates 35th Anniversary With One Showing in Waite Park Theatre
I remember seeing this moving in the theatre when it first came out...and now it's the 35th anniversary of that movie. I officially feel very old. Dirty Dancing is actually not a great movie if you are looking at all of the technical things - and if you were looking at it from a critic's point of view. BUT it had an all-star cast, and a few of them are no longer with us. One of which is Patrick Swayze and another being Jerry Orbach.
