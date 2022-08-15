ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, MN

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Foley School Board Gets Ready For The Year

FOLEY -- With the start of the school year just a few weeks away, the Foley School Board is finalizing the student handbook. At the board meeting Monday night, a number of changes to the handbook were approved. Among changes:. Students on school grounds after the end of the school...
FOLEY, MN
96.7 The River

Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name

RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
RICE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foley, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
96.7 The River

Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
96.7 The River

Most Haunted Cemetery is in Minnesota With “Smiling Jack”

I know people who drive by cemeteries and get an uneasy feeling just because they are driving by a bunch of dead bodies. I live very near a cemetery, and it's really never creeped me out. I've even walked through and looked at some of the really old gravestones and noticed the ages. Some of these people died very young. Then I wonder what they could have died from, and think that it's sort of sad that they didn't have a very long life. But at that time, a lot of people died fairly young. Disease, child birth, and other things that time has taken care of, and those things don't happen nearly as much as they used to.
ROSEVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foley High School#Foley Falcons#The Foley High School Gym
96.7 The River

Waite Park Working On Ordinance for New THC Law

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park is working on creating an new ordinance regarding THC sold within the city. On July 1st, Minnesotans over 21 can buy and consume food and beverages with no more than five milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package.
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

Man Drowns In Aitkin County Lake

AITKIN -- A man drowned after falling overboard on a boat. The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says at about 4:00 p.m. on Saturday they were called to Elm Island Lake. The initial report is that a group of friends had been fishing for about two hours. The victim was sitting on the edge of the boat. He suddenly fell into the water, was not wearing a life jacket, and did not resurface.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
96.7 The River

Virtual Fencing Demonstration In Zimmerman

MINNEAPOLIS -- Virtual fencing may be the future of cattle management. The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a “first look” at a virtual fencing test project Thursday, August 18th, at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Vence uses GPS collars to monitor individual cattle and manage their movement. During...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
96.7 The River

Lake Mille Lacs Fall Walleye Harvest Slot Relaxed

GARRISON -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is relaxing the harvest slot for walleye on Lake Mille Lacs this fall. The DNR previously announced in March that a one-fish limit of between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches would resume on September 1st. But, lower than expected catch rates and a smaller summer harvest are allowing the DNR to make the slot one fish between 20-23 inches or one longer than 26 inches.
GARRISON, MN
96.7 The River

One Candidate Files for Two Council Seats in Rice

RICE -- The city of Rice had only one candidate file for two city council seats at Tuesday's candidate filing deadline. The seats currently held by Paula Kampa and Emily Walters both expire at the end of this year. City Clerk Julie Fandal says Kampa is the only person to...
RICE, MN
96.7 The River

Movie Celebrates 35th Anniversary With One Showing in Waite Park Theatre

I remember seeing this moving in the theatre when it first came out...and now it's the 35th anniversary of that movie. I officially feel very old. Dirty Dancing is actually not a great movie if you are looking at all of the technical things - and if you were looking at it from a critic's point of view. BUT it had an all-star cast, and a few of them are no longer with us. One of which is Patrick Swayze and another being Jerry Orbach.
WAITE PARK, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy