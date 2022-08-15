Read full article on original website
Related
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Comments / 0