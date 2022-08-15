Chewy, gooey and delicious, these Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars are an easy recipe that takes simple ingredients to create an amazing dessert!. If you love cookies and you love bars, why not combine the two and make these Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars? These are super easy to make and you most likely have all the ingredients in your pantry. These are easier and take less time than making homemade cookies and you can cut them as large or as small as you like. With sweet and salty mixed together, you really cannot go wrong. If you don't want to make cookies but want all that flavor, then you need to make this Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar recipe.

