usu.edu
Crumbl Cookies, Utah State Athletics Announce Partnership
LOGAN, Utah – Crumbl Cookies and Utah State Athletics have announced a partnership that will run from 2022-27. “Utah State and Logan, Utah, will always be the home of Crumbl,” said Sawyer Hemsley, the company’s co-founder and chief operating officer. “I was born in the area and started the company with my co-founder as a USU senior. We have always wanted to contribute to the student experience and can’t wait to see how sweet a Crumbl and USU partnership can really be.”
usu.edu
USU Head Coach Manny Martins Signs Extension Through 2025
LOGAN, Utah — Utah State head soccer coach Manny Martins has signed a contract extension through the 2025 season, as announced by USU Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell on Wednesday. "Manny had an incredible first season with the Aggies and has the soccer program on an...
