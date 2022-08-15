LOGAN, Utah – Crumbl Cookies and Utah State Athletics have announced a partnership that will run from 2022-27. “Utah State and Logan, Utah, will always be the home of Crumbl,” said Sawyer Hemsley, the company’s co-founder and chief operating officer. “I was born in the area and started the company with my co-founder as a USU senior. We have always wanted to contribute to the student experience and can’t wait to see how sweet a Crumbl and USU partnership can really be.”

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO