Oil prices tumble on possible Iran deal, stuttering China economy
Oil prices fell Monday on the prospects of a return of Iranian oil to the market and data showing China's economic recovery stuttering under Covid-19 restrictions. But the weakened Chinese economy weighed on oil prices, as did speculation that a revived nuclear deal could add Iranian crude to global markets.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
The stock market hit a bottom in June but it will drop again if the Fed hikes rates to 4% or beyond, says Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel
US stocks bottomed in June but the market could drop again if the Fed remains overly aggressive, Jeremy Siegel said Tuesday. The fed funds rate is already above a neutral level at a range of 2.25%- 2.5%, he said. A soft landing for the economy is possible if the Fed...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot lift Dow, housing hit again, oil below $90
Inflation Reduction Act minimum tax targets real estate, mining. Coverage for this event has ended. President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act. GM recalls some 2021-2022 vehicles for safety belt issue. SymbolPriceChange%Change. GM$39.05-0.35-0.89. General Motors is recalling almost a half million vehicles over safety belts. The automaker says...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as Wall Street gears up for retail earnings
U.S. stocks clawed back from a downbeat start to the trading week Monday as Wall Street looked to extend a summer rally that saw equity markets log their longest winning streak in 10 months in Friday's session. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% after the benchmark index marked its fourth straight...
A Message To US, India? China Test-Fires New Missile In High-Altitude Area Ahead Of Joint Drills
Days after the U.S. and India announced their annual joint military drill, China test-fired an updated surface-to-air defense missile on a high-altitude plateau in Xinjiang. A video of the missile test conducted Monday by the People's Liberation Army's Xinjiang Military Command was aired by the state broadcaster CCTV. While the...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
China deploys its most advanced stealth submarine bristling with missiles ‘for sinking US aircraft carriers’ near Taiwan
CHINA has deployed its latest stealth submarine around Taiwan as it continues war games around the island, it was reported. The Type-039C Yuan is bristling with weapons, including supersonic missiles, aimed at sinking the US Navy’s powerful aircraft carriers. China conducted its largest ever military drills around Taiwan -...
Taiwan's Best Fighter Jet Compared to China's J-20 Mighty Dragon
Taiwan deployed six of its most powerful jets late Wednesday in response to ongoing drills from Beijing's fighters.
Rouble falls past 61 vs dollar as conversion of depository receipts begins
MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The rouble slid past 61 to the dollar on Monday as the conversion of depository receipts in Russian companies to local shares got underway, and as foreign investors from designated "friendly" countries were able to return to the bond market.
U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
Stocks slip on Wall Street, oil drops amid economy worries
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors remain focused on the economy and prepare for several updates from retailers this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'
Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
Oil Prices Fall In Premarket Action Pulling Chevron, Exxon, And Occidental Downward
(Monday Market Open) Oil prices fell overnight as new China’s economic reports raised concerns of an economic slowdown and possible reduction in global demand for oil. WTI crude oil futures were down 5% in the premarket in response to The People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) surprise rate cut to stimulate economic growth after new economic data showing weak retail sales and industrial production. The China Beige Book revealed a slowdown in major sectors with falling credit supply and credit demand. Additionally, China’s home prices also fell in June. Despite that, the central bank’s cut was pretty small—just 10 basis points—but it comes on top of PBOC’s other recent actions to slow credit.
The 21 Top S&P 500 Stocks Since the Bear-Market Bottom
Stocks have staged a remarkable rally since mid-June, and although the Nasdaq Composite is not in an official bull market just yet, investors may be forgiven if such nitpicking feels like making a distinction without a difference. After all, 2022 has served up more than its fair share of pain....
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock rose 101.5% to $1.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million. Curis CRIS stock moved upwards by 36.19% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $131.2 million. ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares moved upwards by 18.28% to $0.89. The company's market...
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
Plunging Oil Has Top Energy Dividend Stocks on Sale: 7 to Buy Aggressively Now
Declining prices are putting the top energy dividend stocks back on sale. Investors wanting to initiate or add positions have a chance to buy some of the top names in the sector at prices that are the lowest this summer.
