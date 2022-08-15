ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices tumble on possible Iran deal, stuttering China economy

Oil prices fell Monday on the prospects of a return of Iranian oil to the market and data showing China's economic recovery stuttering under Covid-19 restrictions. But the weakened Chinese economy weighed on oil prices, as did speculation that a revived nuclear deal could add Iranian crude to global markets.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot lift Dow, housing hit again, oil below $90

Inflation Reduction Act minimum tax targets real estate, mining. Coverage for this event has ended. President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act. GM recalls some 2021-2022 vehicles for safety belt issue. SymbolPriceChange%Change. GM$39.05-0.35-0.89. General Motors is recalling almost a half million vehicles over safety belts. The automaker says...
U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
Stocks slip on Wall Street, oil drops amid economy worries

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors remain focused on the economy and prepare for several updates from retailers this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'

Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
Oil Prices Fall In Premarket Action Pulling Chevron, Exxon, And Occidental Downward

(Monday Market Open) Oil prices fell overnight as new China’s economic reports raised concerns of an economic slowdown and possible reduction in global demand for oil. WTI crude oil futures were down 5% in the premarket in response to The People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) surprise rate cut to stimulate economic growth after new economic data showing weak retail sales and industrial production. The China Beige Book revealed a slowdown in major sectors with falling credit supply and credit demand. Additionally, China’s home prices also fell in June. Despite that, the central bank’s cut was pretty small—just 10 basis points—but it comes on top of PBOC’s other recent actions to slow credit.
The 21 Top S&P 500 Stocks Since the Bear-Market Bottom

Stocks have staged a remarkable rally since mid-June, and although the Nasdaq Composite is not in an official bull market just yet, investors may be forgiven if such nitpicking feels like making a distinction without a difference. After all, 2022 has served up more than its fair share of pain....
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock rose 101.5% to $1.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million. Curis CRIS stock moved upwards by 36.19% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $131.2 million. ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares moved upwards by 18.28% to $0.89. The company's market...
