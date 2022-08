ANN ARBOR, Mich. (BVM) – University of Michigan junior wide receiver AJ Henning is an Illinois kid through and through. Growing up in Frankfort, Illinois, Henning excelled on the gridiron for Lincoln-Way East High School where he helped the Griffins to two state titles including an undefeated campaign during his senior year in 2019. This made Henning one of the most endearing Illinois–born players in the country, regardless of sport, and one of his home state MLB teams took notice.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO