Umatilla County, OR

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision

PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
LA GRANDE, OR
Union County Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants

UNION COUNTY – (Release from Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office) On 08/16/2022, at about 8:00 am, a Deputy with our office observed a vehicle near the Arlington Gas Station with switched license plates. The vehicle our Deputy observed was a poorly painted Mercedes, but the license plate returned on a F-250. The listed owner on the license plate had multiple felony warrants out of Union County and Baker Counties.
UNION COUNTY, OR
UPDATE: Vigil faces federal charges

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Umatilla County, Oregon, man is facing federal charges for robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and brandishing a firearm. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged by criminal complaint with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Irrigon police department saga continues with trip to Washington County

IRRIGON — The city of Irrigon’s policing situation has been up in the air for months — and one determined resident is focused on changing that. The Irrigon City Council on March 15 voted to shift to a one-person police department rather than renew their contract with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Initially scheduled for 2022, the plan was pushed back to July 1, 2023, and switched to a two-man station. This change came after years of feuding between the city and sheriff’s office.
IRRIGON, OR
Politics
Pendleton bus barn project in planning phase

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton reported it has met its funding goals for the $3 million Bus Barn Facility, receiving more than $2.5 million in grants. The Oregon Department of Transportation in May provided more than $2 million to the city for the project through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. The grant funds are set aside for the construction phase of the project and will allow the city to move into the design phase this year.
PENDLETON, OR
Cause of Pendleton flour mill fire remains under investigation

PENDLETON — Investigators continue working to determine what sparked the fire more than a week ago that tore through the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton as well as plans for the future of the burnt out building itself. Assistant Chief Anthony Pierotti with the Pendleton Fire Department said...
PENDLETON, OR
Comments / 0

