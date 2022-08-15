Read full article on original website
Pendleton casino robber demanded $1 million, threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood’
The gunman is now in a Portland jail on federal robbery charges.
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision
PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Former Los Angeles Fire Board commissioner seeks ouster of Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District captain
PILOT ROCK — A former Los Angeles Fire Board commissioner is calling out the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District for allowing a man with criminal convictions to stay in its ranks. Rebecca Ninburg also stated Herschel Rostov, the district’s new fire chief, is on administrative leave due to...
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
Shooting at casino in Pendleton, Oregon leaves three people injured
PENDLETON, Ore. - A shooting at Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton, Oregon has left three people wounded. The suspect is currently in custody. This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as details become available.
Motorcycle passenger beats car hood and pulls gun during Tri-Cities road rage on Hwy 395
She thought the car was trying to block them from taking an exit.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Union County Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office) On 08/16/2022, at about 8:00 am, a Deputy with our office observed a vehicle near the Arlington Gas Station with switched license plates. The vehicle our Deputy observed was a poorly painted Mercedes, but the license plate returned on a F-250. The listed owner on the license plate had multiple felony warrants out of Union County and Baker Counties.
elkhornmediagroup.com
UPDATE: Vigil faces federal charges
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Umatilla County, Oregon, man is facing federal charges for robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and brandishing a firearm. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged by criminal complaint with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a...
Update | Person wounded in casino robbery and shooting was Pendleton schools employee
Wildhorse Resort and Casino off Interstate 84 is open, except for the food court.
Irrigon police department saga continues with trip to Washington County
IRRIGON — The city of Irrigon’s policing situation has been up in the air for months — and one determined resident is focused on changing that. The Irrigon City Council on March 15 voted to shift to a one-person police department rather than renew their contract with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Initially scheduled for 2022, the plan was pushed back to July 1, 2023, and switched to a two-man station. This change came after years of feuding between the city and sheriff’s office.
Pendleton bus barn project in planning phase
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton reported it has met its funding goals for the $3 million Bus Barn Facility, receiving more than $2.5 million in grants. The Oregon Department of Transportation in May provided more than $2 million to the city for the project through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. The grant funds are set aside for the construction phase of the project and will allow the city to move into the design phase this year.
Three men caught stealing catalytic converters near Columbia Park Trail in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three men who were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Columbia Park Trail & Malibu PR NE have been arrested by Richland police officers following reports from a concerned citizen who noticed the suspicious activity. According to a social media alert from the Richland...
yaktrinews.com
WATCH: Armed robbery suspect at Wildhorse Casino identified, may have alluded to attack in cryptic YouTube post
PENDLETON, Ore. — The identity of a man who allegedly robbed cashiers at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino at gunpoint was confirmed as 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil. KAPP-KVEW independently confirmed the suspect’s identity with family members who say he struggled with mental health problems for years. Umatilla County...
Suspects arrested for rash of mail thefts in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two suspects are in custody for felony mail theft in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant at a suspect’s apartment and car following a rash of thefts. The thefts were reported in the Rancho Reata and Tri City Heights areas over the past few weeks.
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
Cause of Pendleton flour mill fire remains under investigation
PENDLETON — Investigators continue working to determine what sparked the fire more than a week ago that tore through the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton as well as plans for the future of the burnt out building itself. Assistant Chief Anthony Pierotti with the Pendleton Fire Department said...
Young father dies in gang-related drive-by shooting outside Pasco home
It’s the 2nd deadly shooting last week involving gang-affiliated suspects.
Judge rules if mental health meds can be forced on Fred Meyer murder suspect. He’s fighting it
His murder case has been on hold since late February.
