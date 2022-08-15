Carlyle Lake offers a variety of late summer hunting opportunities. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources work together to manage public lands and waters at Carlyle Lake. More than 10,000 acres of public lands are open to public hunting to which all-current Illinois game laws and regulations are in effect. All hunters are required to sign in and out daily and record harvest at the nearest hunter sign in box. Access areas are conveniently located around the lake to provide parking and access to public lands. Several wildlife food plots have been planted around the lake. Plots consist of various crops including sunflowers, corn, and other row crops.

