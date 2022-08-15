Betty Ann Vandawalker, 82

Betty Ann Vandawalker, age 82, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. Mrs. Vandawalker was a school teacher and taught in several Brown and Adams county and state of Florida school districts. She was born September 20, 1939 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late James and Clara Edith (Rice) Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Robert Vandawalker and two sons – Michael and Christopher Fussnecker.

Mrs. Vandawalker is survived by eleven children – Anthony Fussnecker of Russellville, Ohio, Jill Edmisten and husband Sam of Sardinia, Ohio, Mary Martin of Ripley, Ohio, Diane Scheadler of Ripley, Ohio, Bernard Fussnecker of Felicity, Ohio, Nick Fussnecker and wife Kim of Russellville, Ohio, Rachel Fussnecker-Day of West Union, Ohio, Stephanie Wardlow of Russellville, Ohio, Laura Graham of Amelia, Ohio, Monica Boler and husband Jeff of Kingsport, Tennessee and Stuart Fussnecker of Mt. Orab, Ohio; thirty-five grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and one brother – Allen Lewis and wife Becky of Hamersville, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, August 15, 2022 at St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Frank Amberger will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Sunday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post #367, 2944 Elk River Road, Ripley, Ohio 45167.