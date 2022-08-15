Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
Fun in FoCo: A classic play takes center stage, concerts for U2 and Eagles fans and more this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., Supports New Affordable Housing Community along BeltLine Westside Trail in Capitol View Neighborhood
Prestwick Development Company and Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, Inc. (ANDP) are gearing up to begin the construction of a new affordable workforce housing community at 1055 Arden Ave., SW in Atlanta’s Capitol View Neighborhood. The financial closing took place on August 12, 2022. Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI), in partnership with Invest Atlanta, contributed $2 million toward 1055 Arden through the BeltLine Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
metroatlantaceo.com
Georgia Tech Breaks Ground on Science Square
Georgia Tech, in partnership with Trammell Crow Company (TCC), hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Science Square. This exciting new project will be a purpose-built district dedicated to biomedical research and technology — the first of its kind in Atlanta. Science Square will attract brilliant innovators and researchers from across the world as Atlanta emerges as a leading hub for talent focused on uncovering groundbreaking medical solutions to save and improve lives.
metroatlantaceo.com
Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners Expands into Atlanta with Acquisition of Two Multifamily Properties
Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners, a leading owner and developer of mixed-use properties and attainable housing, and Nuveen Real Estate, one of the largest real estate managers globally with $152 billion of assets under management, announced this week the acquisition of two multifamily residential communities in the Clarkston submarket of Atlanta – Clarkston Station and Woodside Village (the "Properties"). The acquisition marks Jair Lynch's entrance into the Atlanta market as part of a larger expansion throughout the Southeast. The deals present an opportunity for Jair Lynch and Nuveen to improve and preserve over 700 units of housing while advancing their shared goals of uplifting and revitalizing communities through their investment in high-quality, sustainable neighborhood assets.
metroatlantaceo.com
Mayor Andre Dickens Reaches Breakthrough Agreements with Peoplestown Residents
Delivering on a nearly decade-long effort to remedy sewer overflows and localized flooding in Southeast Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens today announced the final agreements that will allow a critical sewer infrastructure capacity relief project in the Peoplestown neighborhood to be constructed. The Atlanta City Council has unanimously authorized settlement agreements negotiated between Mayor Dickens and the three remaining families that owned homes in the area needed to build the project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
metroatlantaceo.com
Back-to-School Supply Drive, Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company, LLC Donates Backpacks and Supplies to Students in Atlanta
Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Sales & Services Company (CCBSS), a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers, recently concluded their annual Back-to-School Supply Drive. The CCBSS team donated essential supplies to students in the company’s primary cities of operation, Atlanta, Tampa, and Tulsa. In a campaign that...
metroatlantaceo.com
Gwinnett County Mobile Food Distribution Program Awarded
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gwinnett County has served more than a million pounds of food through its mobile food distribution program, reaching 33,575 homes and 136,922 residents across the county. Now, Gwinnett County’s mobile food distributions have earned the National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government’s...
metroatlantaceo.com
400 in Attendance at Governor Kemp’s Environmental Address in Gwinnett
A 14-year tradition for eco-focused nonprofit, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful (GC&B) was realized on August 12. 400 community, business, educational and environmental leaders packed the Convention Center at Gas South District to hear Governor Brian Kemp’s thoughts on the state of the environment in Georgia. In addition to a speech from Georgia’s 83rd Governor, attendees were treated to a rousing rendition of the National Anthem from Gwinnett Police Department MPO Dustin Martin-Young, the awarding of several scholarships to up-and-coming environmental stewards, and the presentation of the 2022 ECoS (Environmental Consciousness and Stewardship) Awards.
metroatlantaceo.com
Carvana Launches Free Gas Giveaway in Atlanta
Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, announced a new nationwide sweepstakes today to help customers ease the pain at the pump, by offering a chance to win $2,500 fuel gift cards, equal to a year’s supply of free gasoline. Beginning August 8 and running through September 7, 2022, car buyers who choose to pick up their vehicles at any one of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines across the U.S., will be automatically entered into the drawing, with one winner selected at each of Carvana’s Car Vending Machine locations. As fuel prices continue to average above $4 across the U.S., Carvana, in collaboration with Shell, wants to thank its customers who have purchased and picked up their vehicle from one of Carvana’s 32 signature Car Vending Machines.
RELATED PEOPLE
metroatlantaceo.com
InsiderAdvantage: Marietta-based Credit Union Taking cybersecurity Seriously
To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. Last Wednesday, the networking behemoth Cisco announced that it had been hacked by a ransomware group. The confirmation came as the hackers published a partial list of files of the nearly 3 GB worth of data it claims to have stolen. Readers may remember the ransomware attack on the city of Atlanta in March of 2018. That attack was the largest breach for a major American city by ransomware. It was estimated a third of the software programs used by the city were offline or at least partially disabled several months later, with legal documents and police dashcam video files permanently deleted. The attack was later attributed to two Iranian hackers, two criminals halfway around the world who cost the city untold amounts of lost time and some $9 million in payments to contractors to recover.
metroatlantaceo.com
Kennesaw State Named Top Institution for Cybersecurity Outreach
Kennesaw State University has been recognized by its peers as the top institution in the U.S. for spreading cybersecurity best practices in its community, developing cybersecurity programs and faculty, and empowering students to pursue careers in the industry. The colleges and universities that make up the National Security Agency’s National...
metroatlantaceo.com
Sara Koth Promoted to Chief of Secretary of State’s Investigations Division
The Secretary of State’s office is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s office. Koth has nearly 20 years of Law Enforcement experience, with over 15 of those being in a supervisory role. In her new role she will supervise over 40 investigators, inspectors, and support staff overseeing complex case management spanning 43 professional licensing boards, the State Election Board, cemeteries, charities, securities, and corporations.
