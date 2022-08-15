To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. Last Wednesday, the networking behemoth Cisco announced that it had been hacked by a ransomware group. The confirmation came as the hackers published a partial list of files of the nearly 3 GB worth of data it claims to have stolen. Readers may remember the ransomware attack on the city of Atlanta in March of 2018. That attack was the largest breach for a major American city by ransomware. It was estimated a third of the software programs used by the city were offline or at least partially disabled several months later, with legal documents and police dashcam video files permanently deleted. The attack was later attributed to two Iranian hackers, two criminals halfway around the world who cost the city untold amounts of lost time and some $9 million in payments to contractors to recover.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO