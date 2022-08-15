ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 3

Related
visitkc.com

The Strawberry Swing at Kansas City's Great Balloon Glow

2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO, United States, Missouri. Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s second-ever Great Balloon Glow!. Balloons were primarily used in WWI to collect reconnaissance. Miles above the front lines, balloon observers could watch their enemies’ movements on the battlefield out of range of ground fire.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

6 Things To Do This Weekend in KC: August 19–21

One of the largest festivals of its kind anywhere in the U.S., this annual celebration takes over the large field on the west side of Swope Park, with booths representing sixty nations and ethnic groups. Most booths offer food for sale, and some sell handmade goods. The large picnic shelter at the park houses a dance floor where group performances run back-to-back for most of the three-day event.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KCTV 5

Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog

Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Boutique Hotel#Single Family Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mediterranian#Viking
greenabilitymagazine.com

Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 19-21

This weekend marks the last summer weekend for many of us as the kids go back to school. Thankfully, there are lots of goings on around town to make this weekend a memorable one. Here’s what to do:. Travel the world without leaving Kansas City. One of the largest...
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

curiousKC | What Was Kansas City’s First City Park?

Picnics, birthday parties, ball games and exceptionally nice days are all elements that might bring someone to one of Kansas City’s 200-and-some parks. The peaceful greenspaces might seem ubiquitous in the city of fountains, but the acres of parks Kansas Citians know today weren’t always there. Lisa, a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
KICK AM 1530

MO Zoo To Hold Largest Lantern Festival of Its Kind in Midwest

The Kansas City Zoo will be hosting a one-of-a-kind art festival at the zoo featuring steel artwork of animals. Set to run from September 1 through December 11 the Kansas City Zoo is excited to bring this unique experience to their zoo guests. GloWild is a way to see art and animals at night light up the zoo for a lantern festival like no other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

What’s the best U.S. city to buy a house in 2022? New list says it’s in Johnson County

If you have recently moved to the Overland Park area to buy a home, then you apparently came to the right place, at least according to Niche. Driving the news: The data analytics website, which bills itself as a platform that combines “rigorous analysis with authentic reviews to highlight the best schools, companies, and neighborhoods” in the country, has ranked Overland Park as the best city to buy a house in America in 2022.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy