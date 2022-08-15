Read full article on original website
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobby
Villa Serena Apartment Hotel.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Raphael Hotel is a historic hotel located on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a significant structure because it first opened in 1928, and it was a luxury apartment building called the Villa Serena Apartments.
The Strawberry Swing at Kansas City's Great Balloon Glow
2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO, United States, Missouri. Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s second-ever Great Balloon Glow!. Balloons were primarily used in WWI to collect reconnaissance. Miles above the front lines, balloon observers could watch their enemies’ movements on the battlefield out of range of ground fire.
6 Things To Do This Weekend in KC: August 19–21
One of the largest festivals of its kind anywhere in the U.S., this annual celebration takes over the large field on the west side of Swope Park, with booths representing sixty nations and ethnic groups. Most booths offer food for sale, and some sell handmade goods. The large picnic shelter at the park houses a dance floor where group performances run back-to-back for most of the three-day event.
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City
Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
A late-Jazz Age Tudor in Brookside is designed to feel both cozy and grand with a cathedral ceiling, stained glass and personal, modern touches
A soaring cathedral ceiling and a wall punctuated by a large stained-glass window make this Brookside living room feel as if it were originally a church, not a cozy family home. The grand living room is just one of many unique and quirky architectural features that made Janette Yost confident...
Some Kansas City residents fed up with short-term rentals, house parties
Some Kansas City residents are speaking up: They don’t want short-term rentals like Airbnb in their neighborhoods any longer.
Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog
Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 19-21
This weekend marks the last summer weekend for many of us as the kids go back to school. Thankfully, there are lots of goings on around town to make this weekend a memorable one. Here’s what to do:. Travel the world without leaving Kansas City. One of the largest...
curiousKC | What Was Kansas City’s First City Park?
Picnics, birthday parties, ball games and exceptionally nice days are all elements that might bring someone to one of Kansas City’s 200-and-some parks. The peaceful greenspaces might seem ubiquitous in the city of fountains, but the acres of parks Kansas Citians know today weren’t always there. Lisa, a...
Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years
The Sonic Drive-in in Bonner Springs near Edwardsville has closed its doors. But it does plan to open a new location in a couple years.
MO Zoo To Hold Largest Lantern Festival of Its Kind in Midwest
The Kansas City Zoo will be hosting a one-of-a-kind art festival at the zoo featuring steel artwork of animals. Set to run from September 1 through December 11 the Kansas City Zoo is excited to bring this unique experience to their zoo guests. GloWild is a way to see art and animals at night light up the zoo for a lantern festival like no other.
What’s the best U.S. city to buy a house in 2022? New list says it’s in Johnson County
If you have recently moved to the Overland Park area to buy a home, then you apparently came to the right place, at least according to Niche. Driving the news: The data analytics website, which bills itself as a platform that combines “rigorous analysis with authentic reviews to highlight the best schools, companies, and neighborhoods” in the country, has ranked Overland Park as the best city to buy a house in America in 2022.
Build KCI performs first gate fit check at new terminal
Build KCI completed its first gate walkthrough at KCI's New Terminal on Aug. 15, 2022. Check to be completed with additional airlines, planes.
Zero bus fare does not equal easy commutes for Kansas City riders
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. On weekdays, Melissa Douds catches the 35th Street bus at 5:48 a.m. to get to her job as a facility worker at the Bartle Hall Convention Center. Starting at the Armour and Gillham stop in Hyde Park, she is only...
Cleared for takeoff: KMBC previews the Kansas City Air Show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is cleared for takeoff. The US Air Force Thunderbirds will soon fly into town for the Garmin Kansas City Air Show at the New Century Air Center. KMBC is giving you the chance to jump in the cockpit with the elite flying team....
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
Great August weather continues before rain, thunderstorms roll in Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Great weather continues today with highs returning to the low and mid 80s. Rain & storms likely Friday with the first round in the morning and a second developing later in the afternoon. Temperatures run below normal through next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST.
2 Leawood restaurants among best seafood places in Kansas, according to OpenTable
Two Leawood restaurants known for their seafood are some of the best in Kansas, according to a new restaurant roundup from table booking app OpenTable. Which restaurants? Bristol Seafood Grill, 5400 W. 119th Street, in the Town Center Plaza shopping center was named the top seafood restaurant in the state by OpenTable.
