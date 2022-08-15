Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Wichita Public Schools student selected for U.S. Paralympic Team
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Public Schools student received exciting information on Wednesday. He has been selected to compete on the U.S. Paralympic Team. Grant Pierce is a senior at Northeast Magnet High School. He’s also a wheelchair-bound athlete who competes on the Heights track team. Pierce said...
KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools hiring for guest staff positions
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Public Schools is holding a hiring fair for substitute and guest positions later this month to help fill holes in its staff. The school district started school earlier this week. Chief Human Resources Officers Sean Hudspeth said full-time teacher staffing is about normal for this time of year, but he needs to hire more support staff.
KWCH.com
Wichita Public Schools welcomes students back for new normal year
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public School students completed their first day of school for the 2022-23 school year on Monday. It was the first day of school without major COVID protocols. “Really exciting today to be able to see the smiles and those eyes. Those are the things that...
KWCH.com
Maize superintendent connects with students on first day of classes
MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - While this week is largely when many students head back to the classroom, it’s also the first week for Maize USD 266′s new superintendent. To welcome students back on Tuesday, Dr. Raquel Greer served first as a crossing guard Tuesday morning, and then helped serve lunch to Maize South Middle School students. She’s no stranger to education. She started as a fourth grade teacher in the Holcomb school district, before becoming a third grade teacher, then an elementary counselor, next an elementary principal and assistant superintendent, all in the Mulvane district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita students head back to school
Wichita students headed back to school Monday to begin the new year.
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
KWCH.com
Building You
This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in health care centers. This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs on employers with sign-on bonuses. Week of Aug. 1: Job of the Day. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:54 PM...
KWCH.com
Wichita-area nonprofits fight through lingering challenges to be there for community
This week's Sports Sunday Sitdown features two-time Wichita State All-American Sydney McKinney. The star shortstop shares her experiences for playing for Team USA this past week in Fukushima, Japan. Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas. Updated: 2 hours ago. In Dodge City, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
wichitabyeb.com
Unveiling the 32 BBQ Tournament Bracket for Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ
It’s been a while since we’ve done a tournament bracket. Our Most Liked Series has covered tacos, burgers, and pizza. Now it’s time to move on to the latest category that is definitely a polarizing one that could bring a lot of debate. It’s time to unveil the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket.
KAKE TV
Local teacher shares her non-traditional way of entering teaching profession
Classes started Monday for some area districts including in Wichita. In Haysville, one teacher is still getting her classroom ready, because her students are still off for a few more days. Amy Cruce said she had plans of teaching growing up, because that's what her mother did. She went to...
KWCH.com
Employees at east Wichita Starbucks vote to unionize
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An east Wichita Starbucks becomes the first in the city to become union represented. Employees at the store at Central and Rock Road voted on Tuesday to unionize, 9-6. The vote included all full-time and regular part-time baristas and shift supervisors employed at Store 2675 located at 8008 East Central in Wichita. Excluded were office clerical employees, store managers, professional employees, guards, and supervisors as defined by the National Labor Relations Act.
KWCH.com
Building You: Workforce landscape in South Central Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses and organizations are hiring despite a low unemployment rate in Kansas. As of June 2022, the unemployment rate in Kansas is at 2.4-percent. The numbers were higher during the start of the pandemic at 12.2-percent in April 2020 and 7.2-percent in June 2020. “The economy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3-year-old water skier wows in Kansas
MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – What were you doing at age three? One Virginia toddler recently made waves in Maize, Kansas, while competing in the 80th Goode Water Ski National Championship. Jonathan Davis, 3, was the youngest competitor of the more than 500 athletes at the week-long event. “He is just following along in his brother […]
“It makes you scared to send your kids to day care”: Child injured at Wichita day care, owner defends response
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita mom said her son was hurt at a local day care and is frustrated with the response from the day care, but the day care owner defends the response. Deasiah Brinkley is a mom of three boys and had been taking them to Angel Wings Learning Center, 770 S. […]
KWCH.com
Fact check: Dueling narratives for Kansas job recovery
Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Wichita students return to new normal school year. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is the first year since the...
KWCH.com
Chaplain looks to support families impacted by a tragedy
This week's Sports Sunday Sitdown features two-time Wichita State All-American Sydney McKinney. The star shortstop shares her experiences for playing for Team USA this past week in Fukushima, Japan. Dodge City’s Boot Hill Casino prepares for legalized sports betting in Kansas. Updated: 9 hours ago. In Dodge City, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
wichitaonthecheap.com
Kids Eat Free at Applebee’s Kansas for Back to School
KIDS EAT FREE! Wichita area ONLY. Monday-Sunday, Aug 15-21, 2022. Dine-in or Carside To Go. Let Applebee’s do the cooking during back to school week!. Kids eat free with adult purchase. Valid Aug 15-21, 2022 in the Greater Wichita area: Maple and Ridge, 47th & South Broadway, 29th & N. Rock, Derby, Andover and Park City >> http://bit.ly/ApplebeesKansas.
KWCH.com
Riverfront Stadium to host Garden City-Dodge City “Hatchet Rivalry”
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced today they will host the 85th Annual Hatchet Rivalry at Riverfront Stadium featuring the Dodge City Red Demons and Garden City Buffaloes. The football game will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. “We are excited to host two...
KAKE TV
Wichita man racks up nearly $120,000 in credit card debt to pay for partial recount of the Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two weeks after the August 2 election that gained national attention for the vote on abortion, some in the "Value Them Both" advocates say they think it may have been rigged – one man so convinced he put up more than $100,000 of his own money for a recount.
Comments / 0