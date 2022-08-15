SLO Hillel announces new executive director of Jewish Student Life

Lauren Bandari, the new executive director of SLO Hillel.

A new fellow will also join SLO Hillel

Bandari has worked in a variety of Jewish organizations, arts, corporate entities and in scholarly publishing.

“As our tradition demands, we move from strength to strength,” says Rabbi Hyman. “I am so inspired by our student leadership and the growth of our organization. We faced Covid, antisemitism, an election, all with each student sharing individual growth in kindness and in action. While not moving far, for SLO Hillel to have such an experienced Jewish professional and local hero Lauren Bandari moving from Board to Executive Director is a boon for our Hillel community. Truly we move from strength to strength.”

Bandari was selected after a thorough selection process with governing boar and student board leaders.

“I am so excited to see how Hillel will grow this year! Our main goals for this upcoming year are to continue fostering an open Jewish space for people of all identities and backgrounds in the SLO area as well as developing our relationships with all the other cultural and religious organizations at Cal Poly,” said Jianna Gladfelter, Hillel’s student board president. “Lauren’s energetic leadership style and enthusiasm for innovative Jewish community building make her the ideal leader for our Hillel. She will make an outstanding addition to serving Jewish life on campus.”

Bandari joins SLO Hillel after twelve years as the Executive Director of San Luis Obispo’s Jewish Community Center-Federation of San Luis Obispo, where she still serves on its Board of Directors. During her tenure, she instituted the SLO Jewish Film Festival, JCC’s Camp Shoreshim, Cal Poly’s Jewish Festival of Learning, and the Jewish Family Services of SLO. As Director, she served as the face of the area’s Jewish community for public relations and managed office staff, camp staff and several community volunteers. Her professional background also includes corporate roles in Executive Administration at Harley Davidson Motor Company, Sotheby’s, Inc, and at academic presses of University of Chicago and University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Bandari earned her Bachelor’s degree in history from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a focus on Jewish Studies, along with a Master’s in Public Administration with a focus on nonprofit management from University of Illinois-Chicago. Further, she earned her community lay leader certificate from United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism Imun program and serves as School Director at her synagogue, Temple Ner Shalom.

“At each step of my career I’ve had an eye towards connecting with my own Jewish journey that set me on my path,” Bandari said. “At the same time, my career in nonprofit administration helped me realize the magical work of lifting up the voices and spirits of the students who will lead our future. I am so excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

In addition, Lidar Eini will join SLO Hillel as the new Jewish Agency Israel Fellow starting in mid-August. Eini will serve as Cal Poly’s Israeli emissary and engage with the student body and faculty.

Eini, 24, is from Ness Ziona, Israel and served in the IDF in the Intelligence Forces. After his military service, he worked two summers at the Jewish summer camp URJ Eisner Camp in Massachusetts. He completed a bachelor’s degree in Education and Jewish Studies at Haifa University.

Eini shared in an email from Israel, “I’m really looking forward to joining the Hillel team in San Luis Obispo and meeting everybody in the community!”