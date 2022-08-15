Read full article on original website
D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures
Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
Thymesia Wiki Guide
Corvus is the final boss of Thymesia, located in the Ocean of Memories. He uses your own moveset against you, included a wide vartiety of Plague Weapons. Yeah okay sure why not, the final boss is yourself! As you might imagine, Corvus has pretty much the same moveset as you (including Feather Dart and Claw attacks), and can even use all the same Plague Weapons as you. This is great news because that means we already know what to expect from him, making many of these attacks pretty easy to dodge!
Tower Of Fantasy Code Guide: ToF Promo Codes August 2022
Tower of Fantasy codes are limited-time promotional gift codes that can be redeemed in exchange for various rewards, including currency such as Gold and Gold Nucleus. It's not always possible to determine when a promotional code is due to expire, so it's recommended you redeem Tower of Fantasy codes as soon as possible. Be sure to check back regularly as new ToF Codes will be added as soon as they are discovered.
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 9 of Digimon Survive.. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. From this point forward in the walkthrough, any story details described will be from choosing the Wrathful path. All Karma-based choices and Affinity decisions will still be described as normal, and the variables that come from other paths will be noted where relevant. The game's True Ending is explained here.
Boss Guides
Cult of the Lamb features four main bosses known as Bishops, as well as a final boss to cap off the story. This page features strategy guides for how to beat every boss in Cult of the Lamb to ensure your Cult stays successful. After completing three Crusade runs through...
All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards
The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
Fleeces - Holy Talisman Quests
There are five different Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb that can be unlocked by acquiring Holy Talisman fragments after completing short quests for various characters. This page will detail every available Fleece, as well as how to complete all character quests to obtain every Holy Talisman fragment. List of...
Achievements and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's complete list of Cult of the Lamb achievements and trophies. Many involve collecting blueprints, Follower skins, and upgrading your Cult's village.
Kame House
Kame House was introduced during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event. Players can visit the house located on a mini island during games. Inside the house are a couple of weapons players can pick up, and there's even an NPC waiting to sell you items. This Fortnite Wiki guide...
Redfall - Bringing Redfall to life with Arkane Austin: Developer Video
Join members of the development team at Arkane Austin for a deep dive look at Redfall, including what the game is about, a discussion on the story, how the vampires were created and the rules that went into defining what a vampire is in the game, a look at the protagonists, abilities, and more from this upcoming open-world story-driven FPS game.
Valorant Game Modes
The game has four permanent PvP game modes (Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch) and a slot for a rotating PvP game mode (One of Escalation, Replication, and Snowball Fight) at any given time. If you feel like honing your craft by yourself, the Range is at your disposal for all your practice needs.
Easter Eggs and Secrets
This page contains the known easter eggs, references, and secrets that can be found in Pokemon Go. You can choose which form to evolve your Eevee into by naming it Pyro (Flareon), Rainer (Vaporeon), or Sparky (Jolteon). This is an Easter egg reference to the Eevee Brothers from the original anime series. Note that you have to make sure you use a capital first letter and lower case names (so, "Pyro", not "pyro").
New Game Plus
Start with all of your armor, talismans, enchantments, Runic Attacks, Skills, and Weapons intact. While Kratos does start New Game + with Tap to Reveal, he cannot use them to interact with the Winds of Hel until he unlocks this ability again during The Sickness. They can still get rid of Hel's Bramble, however.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for August 19-23
The cloaked monstrocity, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
Fallingstar Beast Jaw
"Part of a Fallingstar Beast's jaw, hard and shining black, fashioned into a weapon. With its sharp point, this colossal weapon can skewer foes. " The Fallingstar Beast Jaw Default Weapon Skill is Gravity Bolt: Imbue the jaw of Fallingstar Beast with gravitational lightning, sending a bolt crashing down a short distance away. Can be fired in rapid succession.
Iron Giant Best Perks and Tips
One of the few tanks in MultiVersus is Iron Giant. The Iron Giant is from an animated film with the same name that was released on 1999. Which was then based on a novel authored by Ted Hughes back in 1968. The Iron Giant is allegedly the tallest character ever to be included in a platform fighter where size is important.
Golem's Halberd
"A great halberd of black stone crafted by a civillzation now gone to ruin. Wielded by the Guardian Golem" The Golem's Halberd Default Weapon Skill is Charge Forth: Quickly charge forward with the armament at the hip, carrying the momentum into a thrust. Hold to cover a greater distance.
Genshin Impact Leaks: New Permanent Card Game Mode Could Be Added in Version 3.1
A new Genshin Impact leak suggests that HoYoverse could add a permanent game mode which could involve players using cards to battle against the computer. There is also a possibility that there could be PvP gameplay in this mode. The leak comes via Mero, who is a prominent name in...
Lets Play Naraka: Bladepoint Anniversary Update
Naraka: Bladepoint is celebrating its 1-year anniversary update, and bringing with it a brand-new map named Holoroth full of new locations, challenges, and traps. Naraka: Bladepoint is a 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience full of martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee and ranged weapons, and legendary customizable heroes with unique abilities all inspired by legends of the Far East.
Valkyrie Gondul
Valkyrie Gondul is one of the nine Valkyries that you can fight as an optional boss fight in God of War. Valkyrie Gondul is found not in a Hidden Chamber of Odin, but at the top of the realm of Muspelheim, in the final 6th arena of Surtr's Trials. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Gondul in God of War (2018).
