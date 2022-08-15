Corvus is the final boss of Thymesia, located in the Ocean of Memories. He uses your own moveset against you, included a wide vartiety of Plague Weapons. Yeah okay sure why not, the final boss is yourself! As you might imagine, Corvus has pretty much the same moveset as you (including Feather Dart and Claw attacks), and can even use all the same Plague Weapons as you. This is great news because that means we already know what to expect from him, making many of these attacks pretty easy to dodge!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO