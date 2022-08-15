The Valkyrie's in God of War are a set of optionable bosses that can be taken on towards the end of the game. Turns out, beating them as fast as possible is quite popular with the speedrunning community. So watch as speedrunner Clowned187 takes on every single of these challenging foes on the game's hardest difficulty, no less. Also, did we mention that the developers who worked on this boss also happened to stop by to witness the feat? Ride along with Mihir Sheth (Lead Combat Designer), Denny Yeh (Lead Combat Designer), and Rob Meyer (Senior Staff Technical Combat Designer) from Sony's Santa Monica Studio as they watch this incredible speedrun.

