Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Valorant Game Modes
The game has four permanent PvP game modes (Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Deathmatch) and a slot for a rotating PvP game mode (One of Escalation, Replication, and Snowball Fight) at any given time. If you feel like honing your craft by yourself, the Range is at your disposal for all your practice needs.
IGN
All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards
The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
IGN
New Game Plus
Start with all of your armor, talismans, enchantments, Runic Attacks, Skills, and Weapons intact. While Kratos does start New Game + with Tap to Reveal, he cannot use them to interact with the Winds of Hel until he unlocks this ability again during The Sickness. They can still get rid of Hel's Bramble, however.
IGN
Fallingstar Beast Jaw
"Part of a Fallingstar Beast's jaw, hard and shining black, fashioned into a weapon. With its sharp point, this colossal weapon can skewer foes. " The Fallingstar Beast Jaw Default Weapon Skill is Gravity Bolt: Imbue the jaw of Fallingstar Beast with gravitational lightning, sending a bolt crashing down a short distance away. Can be fired in rapid succession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Death Stranding Is Coming to Xbox PC Game Pass Next Week
Death Stranding is officially coming to Xbox PC Game Pass on August 23, following recent speculation about the PlayStation console exclusive's appearance on a Microsoft service. Developer Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games announced that the original version of Death Stranding (so not the upgraded director's cut) will be available...
IGN
Kame House
Kame House was introduced during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event. Players can visit the house located on a mini island during games. Inside the house are a couple of weapons players can pick up, and there's even an NPC waiting to sell you items. This Fortnite Wiki guide...
IGN
Starscourge Greatsword
"Curved greatswords of black steel wielded by General Radahn. A pair of weapons decorated with a lion mane motif. Radahn earned considerable renown as the Starscourge in this youth, and it is said that it was during this time he engraved the gravity crest up these blades. " The Starscourge...
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 9 of Digimon Survive.. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. From this point forward in the walkthrough, any story details described will be from choosing the Wrathful path. All Karma-based choices and Affinity decisions will still be described as normal, and the variables that come from other paths will be noted where relevant. The game's True Ending is explained here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Genshin Impact Leaks: New Permanent Card Game Mode Could Be Added in Version 3.1
A new Genshin Impact leak suggests that HoYoverse could add a permanent game mode which could involve players using cards to battle against the computer. There is also a possibility that there could be PvP gameplay in this mode. The leak comes via Mero, who is a prominent name in...
IGN
D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures
Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
IGN
Tower Of Fantasy Code Guide: ToF Promo Codes August 2022
Tower of Fantasy codes are limited-time promotional gift codes that can be redeemed in exchange for various rewards, including currency such as Gold and Gold Nucleus. It's not always possible to determine when a promotional code is due to expire, so it's recommended you redeem Tower of Fantasy codes as soon as possible. Be sure to check back regularly as new ToF Codes will be added as soon as they are discovered.
IGN
List of Weapons
Weapons are a crucial part of Crusade runs in Cult of the Lamb. This page details all available weapon archetypes, as well as variants that can be unlocked and the abilities they grant you during your playthrough. Weapon Archetypes. Each Crusade run begins by presenting you with a random weapon...
IGN
Fleeces - Holy Talisman Quests
There are five different Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb that can be unlocked by acquiring Holy Talisman fragments after completing short quests for various characters. This page will detail every available Fleece, as well as how to complete all character quests to obtain every Holy Talisman fragment. List of...
IGN
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Game Modes Trailer
The latest trailer for Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival showcases features and game modes coming to the rhythm game, including taiko mode, a tour of Taiko land, and more. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 23, 2022.
IGN
Golem's Halberd
"A great halberd of black stone crafted by a civillzation now gone to ruin. Wielded by the Guardian Golem" The Golem's Halberd Default Weapon Skill is Charge Forth: Quickly charge forward with the armament at the hip, carrying the momentum into a thrust. Hold to cover a greater distance.
IGN
Farthest Frontier Early Access Review
My medieval settlement in Farthest Frontier is suffering from drought and crop blight, everyone has smallpox, and we're being raided by bandits. It's… it's glorious. And I don't mean that purely in a masochistic way. I love a lot of difficult games, but what really sets this medieval colony builder apart is how its challenges all feel historical and authentic. And for a medieval history nerd like me, that really sells the experience – even when parts of it clearly necessitate the early access label.
IGN
God of War (2018) Developers React to Incredible Valkyrie% Speedrun
The Valkyrie's in God of War are a set of optionable bosses that can be taken on towards the end of the game. Turns out, beating them as fast as possible is quite popular with the speedrunning community. So watch as speedrunner Clowned187 takes on every single of these challenging foes on the game's hardest difficulty, no less. Also, did we mention that the developers who worked on this boss also happened to stop by to witness the feat? Ride along with Mihir Sheth (Lead Combat Designer), Denny Yeh (Lead Combat Designer), and Rob Meyer (Senior Staff Technical Combat Designer) from Sony's Santa Monica Studio as they watch this incredible speedrun.
IGN
Redfall - Bringing Redfall to life with Arkane Austin: Developer Video
Join members of the development team at Arkane Austin for a deep dive look at Redfall, including what the game is about, a discussion on the story, how the vampires were created and the rules that went into defining what a vampire is in the game, a look at the protagonists, abilities, and more from this upcoming open-world story-driven FPS game.
IGN
How to Unlock the Death Jarl Armor Set
This page contains details to help you get the Death Jarl armor set in the Forgotten Saga DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This armor features a design based on the roots of Yggdrasil and some of the strongest modifiers in the game. How to Unlock the Death Jarl Armor...
IGN
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
This page contains a complete list of every Whip that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Whips built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
Comments / 0