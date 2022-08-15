Read full article on original website
Islanders move-in takes place Wednesday
Wednesday is move-in day for students, followed by an Islanders family cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Feeling crabby? Blue land crabs spotted across Corpus Christi after heavy rains
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some areas of Corpus Christi saw up to nine inches of rain as a tropical disturbance moved through the area last weekend. This caused some flooding, including in coastal dwellings of blue land crabs, which have been spotted running around Corpus Christi since the heavy rains.
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Kleberg President Richard Morin Addressing DMC Summer Graduates on Aug. 19 in Selena Auditorium
(Click photo to enlarge, download and access cutline) The graduation ceremony will be a homecoming of sorts for Richard “Rick” B. Morin, President of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Kleberg. The Del Mar College (DMC) alumnus will address the College’s Class of August 2022 during commencement on Friday, Aug. 19, in Selena Auditorium. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
Dia De Los Hooks weekend returns with major giveaways
Kinder through 12th-grade students can still earn a free ticket during August by showing a 2021-22 report card with an A at the box office.
Harbor Bridge construction affecting business for Port of Corpus Christi
The Port of Corpus Christi has been a supporter of the new Harbor Bridge since inception. While safety is the priority, the hope is the bridge gets done sooner rather than later.
City of Corpus Christi stops construction of new CCISD school
The city's development services department stopped construction because the developer did not have the proper permits.
Skidmore-Tynan ISD set to build new high school campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District is getting a new high school along with the district continuing to receive an A plus rating. Superintendent Rick Waterhouse said the district received an A plus rating prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers were concerned about the learning loss when...
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
Miles apart, but family nonetheless
When I notified my sister Catherine and my cousin Patsy that our second cousin, Thomas Maples of Kingsville, had died last week, I had to explain to Patsy how he was connected to the family. She was born too late to participate in the large Wilson family get-togethers that occurred frequently when I was growing up, and, as a result, didn’t know how he was related.
New group brings big names to fill seats at the American Bank Center
A new slogan and signage have made their way to the American Bank Center. In the near future.
Refugio Specialty Clinic welcomes general surgeon
The Refugio Specialty Clinic will have a Victoria surgeon providing services to Refugio County residents each second Friday of the month. Dr. Arturo Gonzalez, a general and bariatric surgeon with the DeTar Healthcare System, will begin seeing patients on Aug. 12. “Dr. Gonzalez will provide general surgery services,” said Corey...
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue Votes
If Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke wants to win governor, he has to get some voters to change sides, which some haven’t done for years, possibly since Ronald Regan was president in the early 1980s. O’Rourke knows this will be a tough race against Republican Governor Greg Abbott, so he started his campaign across Texas to visit 59 towns over 49 days.
Coast Guard rescues 5 people from sinking boat off Texas coast
The Coast Guard rescued five fishermen from a sinking boat near Corpus Christi, Texas on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The fishermen are expected to be OK.
Private barge in Corpus Christi Marina sinking
KRIS 6 News is on-scene at the Corpus Christi Marina, where a salvage crew was brought in after marina officials noticed a barge sinking.
Lightning puts on a show in the Flour Bluff area
Rain was intermittent in the Flour Bluff area Sunday evening, but it was the lightning that was the real show.
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
Heavy rains lead to influx in mosquitoes
The recent heavy rains definitely helped with the area's drought conditions. It also helped to bring back those pesky insects, mosquitoes. How do you keep the insects at bay, while staying safe?
Corpus Christi city manager says TxDOT needs to maintain construction sites
City manager Peter Zanoni said tourists don’t want to come to an area where there’s construction and clutter while the city is revitalizing North Beach.
Experts say recent rainfall will cause dangerous flooding along Nueces River from Tilden to Lake Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents were happy about the heavy rainfall received this past weekend. Especially in the midst of an ongoing drought. But rain can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's a relief for some communities, but it can be devastating for others. 3NEWS spoke with Nueces River Authority to find out what impact the rainfall experienced recently will have on the environment.
