13abc.com
Dept. of Agriculture denies request to add foxtail barley to noxious weed list
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture has denied the request to add foxtail barley to Ohio’s noxious weed list. Tom Mackin, the Mayor of Perrysburg, posted on Facebook that he received the letter denying the request on Friday. The request to add foxtail barley to the...
The Science Behind The Aurora
Ohio Republicans have opened the door to appealing the state's Congressional map to the U.S. Supreme Court. Ohio's high court ruled the map is unconstitutional.
CDC identifies possible source of local E.coli outbreak, patients’ attorney sues
ATLANTA, Georgia (WTVG) - The Centers for Disease Control has identified a possible source of the local E. coli outbreak. An update from the CDC on Friday says while it has not confirmed a specific food as the source of the outbreak, most people who got sick said they ate sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants.
Springfield Pack the Bus
Local barbers offering $5 haircuts for students headed back to school. The event began as a fundraiser to remember the life of Polly Tracy Hylant who lost her battle with cancer. Dry for your Friday evening plans... then scattered storms return starting tomorrow afternoon. Dan Smith has the latest.
Ohio School Safety Grant Program now accepting applications
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Friday that the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program is now accepting applications for $53 million in grant funding. DeWine’s office says The Ohio Facilities Construction, in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center is encouraging more than 4,000 eligible schools, districts and chartered non-public schools statewide to apply for the grant.
Wayne’s Library: turns heartbreak into healing through books
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The loss of a child is one of the hardest things to cope with in this world. A local mother who lost her 3-year-old son unexpectedly has turned her heartache into action. Wayne Alan Cole III died in his sleep in January of 2020. His mother...
OHSP investigating semi rollover crash on I-75 and Ohio Turnpike
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a semi tractor-trailer rollover crash on the I-75 ramp to the Ohio Turnpike that happened Thursday morning. OHSP says around 9:20 a.m., a 2009 Volvo semi tractor-trailer, which was being driven by Charles Boyd,...
