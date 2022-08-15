ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

13abc.com

The Science Behind The Aurora

Ohio Republicans have opened the door to appealing the state's Congressional map to the U.S. Supreme Court. Ohio's high court ruled the map is unconstitutional.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Springfield Pack the Bus

Local barbers offering $5 haircuts for students headed back to school. The event began as a fundraiser to remember the life of Polly Tracy Hylant who lost her battle with cancer. Dry for your Friday evening plans... then scattered storms return starting tomorrow afternoon. Dan Smith has the latest.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
13abc.com

Ohio School Safety Grant Program now accepting applications

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Friday that the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program is now accepting applications for $53 million in grant funding. DeWine’s office says The Ohio Facilities Construction, in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center is encouraging more than 4,000 eligible schools, districts and chartered non-public schools statewide to apply for the grant.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

OHSP investigating semi rollover crash on I-75 and Ohio Turnpike

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a semi tractor-trailer rollover crash on the I-75 ramp to the Ohio Turnpike that happened Thursday morning. OHSP says around 9:20 a.m., a 2009 Volvo semi tractor-trailer, which was being driven by Charles Boyd,...
OHIO STATE

