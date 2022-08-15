ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Nielsen Strikes Measurement Deal With Amazon for Thursday Night Football

Even though Thursday Night Football is moving exclusively to Prime Video this season, marketers won't be in the dark about how many viewers are watching the games—and their ads.
FOOTBALL
AdWeek

Ogilvy Names Matthew Curry Global Creative Lead for IBM

Ogilvy has named Matthew Curry global executive creative director for IBM. In this role, Curry will be responsible for defining, shaping and driving the global creative vision for EightBar, a bespoke WPP team comprised of creative and media talent dedicated to IBM. Ogilvy has served as IBM's global creative agency...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

The Rising Marketer’s Guide to B-Reel’s LA Open Program

As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. In 2021, Catch Prep Charter High...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

Stranger Things Drives Combined Brand Placement Value Over $27 Million

Coca-Cola received the highest placement value of any brand during the run of Netflix's fourth season of Stranger Things, with the...
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Spotify Extends Podcast Perks to Megaphone Clients

Spotify said Wednesday that starting September, it will extending access to its podcast insights...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Pinterest Begins Rolling Out Hosted Checkout Experience

Members of the Pinterest Verified Merchant Program in the U.S. who use Shopify to...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Publicis Nabs a Bulk of Mondelez's Global Media Business

Publicis Groupe won a bulk of Mondelez's global media business following a review that kicked off in December and concluded this week. VaynerMedia and WPP retained some of the business.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

TikTok Unveils Shopping Ads Suite of 3 Commerce Products

TikTok introduced its newest suite of commerce products, Shopping Ads, with the aim of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Instagram: How to Use the Add Yours Sticker in Reels

Instagram added the Add Yours sticker to Reels. This sticker allows creators to enter...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Dentsu's New Service Will Help Brands Build Virtual Influencers

As brands dive further into virtual worlds and characters, Dentsu Singapore is launching a...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Digging Deep Into E-Commerce With Pinterest

As social commerce continues to trend, platforms are expanding ways for merchants to get their goods in front of consumers' eyes. Pinterest is no exception, with plans to dig even deeper into the space with new product rollouts and tools to better identify trends and ads to monetize idea pins.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Turn Performance Marketing Into Performance Branding

This is a story of love and data and branding. Don't worry: The protagonists are living happily ever after.
NFL
AdWeek

Meta Shortens Edit Window on Political Ads

To tackle misinformation around the November U.S. midterms, Meta will no longer allow any edits to social, political or electoral ads that have previously...
ELECTIONS
AdWeek

The Role of Authentic Leadership in Driving Culture With Fabletics

With the rise of purpose-driven marketing, it's more important than ever for brands to show up authentically and consistently. Through inclusive...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Wunderman Thompson North America Names Tom Murphy Chief Creative Officer

Tom Murphy, one of the creatives behind the “Fearless Girl” campaign, has been named chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson North America. Murphy spent the last 16 years at McCann—most recently as North American CCO—and has influenced creative talent over the course of his career. He has worked with brands including Verizon, Mastercard, Microsoft, Ulta Beauty, Lysol, Mucinex, MGM Resorts, NY Lottery, USPS and HomeGoods.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

The Importance of Remaining Loyal to the Brand and Consumers With Clorox

The Clorox Company champions its customers to be well, safe and thrive daily. Guided by its values, the company is continuing...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Indie Agency Good Apple Reaches $1 Billion in Billings

Good Apple is an independent media agency that launched in 2008 amidst financial uncertainty. Today, the agency announced $1 billion in billings for the first time in its history. The agency credits its achievement to years of hard work and the complete devotion of its employees. In addition to celebrating...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

4 Christmas Movies From Food Network, HGTV Coming to Discovery+

Discovery+ is getting into the holiday spirit with two new Christmas movies from Food Network and two from HGTV. The four films, which feature cameos from HGTV’s Home Town presenters Ben and Erin Napier, Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and Food Network stars Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman, have all finished production.
MOVIES
AdWeek

Adweek Podcast: It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Culture-Forward Advertising!

On this week's episode, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by senior producer Al Mannarino to discuss...
