AdWeek
Nielsen Strikes Measurement Deal With Amazon for Thursday Night Football
Even though Thursday Night Football is moving exclusively to Prime Video this season, marketers won't be in the dark about how many viewers are watching the games—and their ads.
AdWeek
Ogilvy Names Matthew Curry Global Creative Lead for IBM
Ogilvy has named Matthew Curry global executive creative director for IBM. In this role, Curry will be responsible for defining, shaping and driving the global creative vision for EightBar, a bespoke WPP team comprised of creative and media talent dedicated to IBM. Ogilvy has served as IBM’s global creative agency...
AdWeek
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to B-Reel’s LA Open Program
In 2021, Catch Prep Charter High...
AdWeek
Stranger Things Drives Combined Brand Placement Value Over $27 Million
Coca-Cola received the highest placement value of any brand during the run of Netflix's fourth season of Stranger Things, with the...
AdWeek
Spotify Extends Podcast Perks to Megaphone Clients
Spotify said Wednesday that starting September, it will extending access to its podcast insights...
AdWeek
Comscore and Yahoo's CTV Partnership Makes Streaming Ad Campaigns Brand Safe
Comscore and Yahoo have partnered in a connected TV deal that aims to bring brand protection to streaming ad campaigns.
AdWeek
Pinterest Begins Rolling Out Hosted Checkout Experience
Members of the Pinterest Verified Merchant Program in the U.S. who use Shopify to...
AdWeek
Publicis Nabs a Bulk of Mondelez's Global Media Business
Publicis Groupe won a bulk of Mondelez's global media business following a review that kicked off in December and concluded this week. VaynerMedia and WPP retained some of the business.
AdWeek
TikTok Unveils Shopping Ads Suite of 3 Commerce Products
TikTok introduced its newest suite of commerce products, Shopping Ads, with the aim of...
AdWeek
Instagram: How to Use the Add Yours Sticker in Reels
Instagram added the Add Yours sticker to Reels. This sticker allows creators to enter...
AdWeek
Dentsu's New Service Will Help Brands Build Virtual Influencers
As brands dive further into virtual worlds and characters, Dentsu Singapore is launching a...
AdWeek
Digging Deep Into E-Commerce With Pinterest
As social commerce continues to trend, platforms are expanding ways for merchants to get their goods in front of consumers’ eyes. Pinterest is no exception, with plans to dig even deeper into the space with new product rollouts and tools to better identify trends and ads to monetize idea pins.
AdWeek
Turn Performance Marketing Into Performance Branding
This is a story of love and data and branding. Don't worry: The protagonists are living happily ever after.
NFL・
AdWeek
Meta Shortens Edit Window on Political Ads
To tackle misinformation around the November U.S. midterms, Meta will no longer allow any edits to social, political or electoral ads that have previously...
AdWeek
The Role of Authentic Leadership in Driving Culture With Fabletics
With the rise of purpose-driven marketing, it's more important than ever for brands to show up authentically and consistently. Through inclusive...
AdWeek
Wunderman Thompson North America Names Tom Murphy Chief Creative Officer
Tom Murphy, one of the creatives behind the “Fearless Girl” campaign, has been named chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson North America. Murphy spent the last 16 years at McCann—most recently as North American CCO—and has influenced creative talent over the course of his career. He has worked with brands including Verizon, Mastercard, Microsoft, Ulta Beauty, Lysol, Mucinex, MGM Resorts, NY Lottery, USPS and HomeGoods.
AdWeek
The Importance of Remaining Loyal to the Brand and Consumers With Clorox
The Clorox Company champions its customers to be well, safe and thrive daily. Guided by its values, the company is continuing...
AdWeek
Indie Agency Good Apple Reaches $1 Billion in Billings
Good Apple is an independent media agency that launched in 2008 amidst financial uncertainty. Today, the agency announced $1 billion in billings for the first time in its history. The agency credits its achievement to years of hard work and the complete devotion of its employees. In addition to celebrating...
AdWeek
4 Christmas Movies From Food Network, HGTV Coming to Discovery+
Discovery+ is getting into the holiday spirit with two new Christmas movies from Food Network and two from HGTV. The four films, which feature cameos from HGTV’s Home Town presenters Ben and Erin Napier, Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and Food Network stars Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman, have all finished production.
AdWeek
Adweek Podcast: It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's Culture-Forward Advertising!
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. On this week’s episode, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by senior producer Al Mannarino to discuss...
