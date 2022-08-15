ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
Motorcycle accident hospitalizes driver in Kansas City

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle accident left one person in the hospital in Kansas City on Wednesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the I-35 ramp at Southwest Blvd. in Kansas City with reports of an injury accident.
Rain ending tonight, nice weekend weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies in the KC Metro, with storms to the south. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 64°. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great...
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
