NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins
Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL・
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
Virginia Tech Hokies lose WR Dallan Wright for Season
On Wednesday, Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry confirmed that Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Dallan Wright will miss the rest of the season due to injury. The 6-foot 176-pound wide receiver has yet to make his impact in the Maroon and Orange jersey, but his injury will delay any contributions on the gridiron for at least another season.
Chat Wrap: Shake-up at receiver? Year of the tight end? Bronny James to OSU?
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on The Front Row message board Monday night. Check out the transcript below. We take questions for these Chats beginning each Sunday and all day Monday. Recruiting editor Bill Kurelic typically hosts a recruiting-themed Chat every week as well. Programming Note: We...
Ohio State running back Evan Pryor out for 2022 season with injury
Ohio State's running back room took a blow on Monday. Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury during the Buckeyes' 10th practice of fall camp and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season. This was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes and sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to Bucknuts.
Packers/Saints joint practice notes
“I feel like today it was kind of a stalemate for us on offense, which was good. Because it seems like every other day against our defense, we’ve been kind of on the short end.” That was Aaron Rodgers on his impression of the Packers’ first joint practice against the Saints.
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said before Thursday's practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — Fall camp is almost over for Oklahoma State football and kickoff for the 2022 season is only two weeks away. The Pokes were back inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center on Thursday for another preseason practice. Head coach Mike Gundy addressed the media before the workout began to provide an update on the Cowboys. Gundy discussed a handful of topics, including which players are impressing during camp, the plan for the remaining practices and why he isn't surprised by the early success from Malcolm Rodriguez and Jaylen Warren in NFL training camp.
Everything Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman said on Thursday
Notre Dame returned to the practice field on Thursday ahead of the 2022 football season. Following the workout, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On Thursday’s scrimmage. "We just finished probably about a 90 play...
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker undergoing 'procedure,' per coach Pete Carroll
After rookie running back Kenneth Walker missed practice Tuesday, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed Wednesday that Walker is undergoing a medical procedure, per Adam Schefter. Carroll added that Walker could return quickly and that it was not related to a sports hernia. Prior to the setback, Walker was turning...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/18: New Tackles, Returning Media Magnets, and Bellowed Vitriol
Back in the late 1990s, I participated in groups of highly dedicated Browns fans who insisted that Cleveland not do to other towns what Baltimore did to us. We wanted an expansion team in Cleveland, not to steal a team from another city. There were a lot of cities using the opening in Cleveland to extort stadiums from their hometowns. I started up a website about it.
NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Suspension
The quarterback is suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season.
Jordan Addison's adjustment to USC
Chris Trevino explains how Jordan Addison is adjusting to USC. Through the grind of fall camp, it appears his chemistry with Caleb Williams is good and that Lincoln Riley is still "learning" how to use the star receiver after justï¿½
UNC Readying Both QBs as Starting Decision Goes Down to the Wire
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Whether North Carolina’s starting quarterback choice becomes Drake Maye or Jacolby Criswell to begin the approaching football season, coach Mack Brown expects the player who isn’t picked first to be prepared to take the controls on the fly. The decision is drawing closer...
Browns' Deshaun Watson following NFL settlement: 'I've always been able to stand on my innocence'
BEREA − Deshaun Watson continued to maintain his innocence on Wednesday, the same day the Browns quarterback and the NFL came to an agreement to extend his suspension for personal conduct policy violations to 11 games. "I've always stood on my innocence and always said I've never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone," Watson said in a news conference shortly after the settlement was announced. "I'll continue to stand on that. But at the same time, I have...
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
