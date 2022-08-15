ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Cops Spend $400,000 to Save House Democrats’ Campaign Chair

“Alessandra Biaggi voted to release criminals without bail,” read an ad on the back of a truck with a New Jersey license plate driving through New York’s 17th Congressional District, which covers the counties of Westchester and Rockland. The ad is one of several — including digital, text, and mail ads — attacking state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi as “a radical anti-police extremist,” paid for by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York.
Ilhan Omar barely fends off primary challenger boosted by right-wing PAC money and "nasty attacks"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday narrowly fended off a Democratic primary challenger whose campaign was bankrolled in part by a GOP operative, corporate lobbyists, and prominent Minnesota businessmen.
Top House Democrat still thinks Biden won't run in 2024

President Joe Biden is not running for reelection in 2024, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) claimed in an interview published over the weekend. Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, is in the fight of her political life against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and businessman Suraj Patel as all three seek the Democratic Party's nomination for New York's newly drawn 12th Congressional District. The new map, implemented by the state earlier this year, has placed numerous New York Democrats up against each other. The New York Times's editorial board published interviews with all three candidates on Saturday after it announced its endorsement for Nadler.
In Stunning Reversal, Manchin Set to Support Democrats' Tax Plan

On Thursday, July 14, Senator Charles Manchin (D-WV) and his staff dealt a "crushing blow" to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), with the former saying he was only willing to support a reconciliation bill in August if it includes a provision to lower prescription drug prices and a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.
Democrats ‘Have a Likability Problem’ According to Democrat Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney

The problem, Maloney told the New York Times, stems from the party’s recent struggles with racial and gender issues. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: CSPAN, The New York Times, The Daily Caller, The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), CNN, and MSNBC.

