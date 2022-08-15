Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Progressive Democrat Turns on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Being 'Absent'
"I have not spoken to my congressperson in months. Maybe more than a year?" tweeted state Senator Jessica Ramos.
New York Post
Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Kathy Hochul, voters tired of Chuck Schumer: poll
President Biden’s popularity is sagging even further in blue-leaning New York, according to a new poll that also has Republican Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The same survey shows more voters prefer someone else to re-electing Democratic incumbent Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The...
Trump announces 'endorsement' of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts
Former President Donald Trump made two surprising endorsements Wednesday, stating that he "Strongly Endorse[d]" impeachment manager Dan Goldman and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him," Trump stated in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening....
Cops Spend $400,000 to Save House Democrats’ Campaign Chair
“Alessandra Biaggi voted to release criminals without bail,” read an ad on the back of a truck with a New Jersey license plate driving through New York’s 17th Congressional District, which covers the counties of Westchester and Rockland. The ad is one of several — including digital, text, and mail ads — attacking state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi as “a radical anti-police extremist,” paid for by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York.
Ilhan Omar barely fends off primary challenger boosted by right-wing PAC money and "nasty attacks"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday narrowly fended off a Democratic primary challenger whose campaign was bankrolled in part by a GOP operative, corporate lobbyists, and prominent Minnesota businessmen.
Washington Examiner
Top House Democrat still thinks Biden won't run in 2024
President Joe Biden is not running for reelection in 2024, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) claimed in an interview published over the weekend. Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, is in the fight of her political life against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and businessman Suraj Patel as all three seek the Democratic Party's nomination for New York's newly drawn 12th Congressional District. The new map, implemented by the state earlier this year, has placed numerous New York Democrats up against each other. The New York Times's editorial board published interviews with all three candidates on Saturday after it announced its endorsement for Nadler.
AOL Corp
Sen. Chuck Schumer backs Rep. Jerrold Nadler over Rep. Carolyn Maloney in NY’s 12th Congressional District
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) endorsed longtime Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) in the congressman’s primary battle against veteran Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Monday, picking a side in an uptown House race that has riven local Democratic circles. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) (J. Scott Applewhite/) “New...
In Stunning Reversal, Manchin Set to Support Democrats' Tax Plan
On Thursday, July 14, Senator Charles Manchin (D-WV) and his staff dealt a "crushing blow" to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), with the former saying he was only willing to support a reconciliation bill in August if it includes a provision to lower prescription drug prices and a two-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies.
Maloney blasts ‘old boys network’ after Schumer endorses rival Nadler
Rep. Carolyn Maloney blasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s endorsement of her primary rival, Rep. Jerry Nadler, in the Empire State’s 12th Congressional District, saying that the “old boys network is very, very close.”
Democrats ‘Have a Likability Problem’ According to Democrat Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney
The problem, Maloney told the New York Times, stems from the party’s recent struggles with racial and gender issues. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: CSPAN, The New York Times, The Daily Caller, The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), CNN, and MSNBC.
