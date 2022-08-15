President Joe Biden is not running for reelection in 2024, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) claimed in an interview published over the weekend. Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, is in the fight of her political life against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and businessman Suraj Patel as all three seek the Democratic Party's nomination for New York's newly drawn 12th Congressional District. The new map, implemented by the state earlier this year, has placed numerous New York Democrats up against each other. The New York Times's editorial board published interviews with all three candidates on Saturday after it announced its endorsement for Nadler.

