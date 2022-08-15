ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Arrested in Early 2022 Homicide

On January 1st, 2022, at 2:20 a.m., Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of East 72nd Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located Christopher Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital where he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Kiss Country 93.7

Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash

A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
GREENWOOD, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Need Help Catching Suspected Car Thieves

Shreveport Police Property Crimes investigators are investigating a string of burglaries across the city where the suspects burglarized vehicles at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycare facilities. The suspects forcibly entered the vehicles by breaking windows and took purses and other items from within. Credit cards taken in the burglaries were used to make purchases following the burglaries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier City Police Need Help Catching Retail Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject pictured here. On August 10, 2022, detectives say this individual was captured on surveillance video stealing $135.00 in merchandise from Target. The individual is described as a black female wearing glasses with a light-colored wig, and a light-colored dress.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Woman Arrested by CPSO After Keithville Stabbing

A 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday, August 12. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend in the arm during an argument involving her boyfriend's sister and then took off before deputies arrived at the scene. Patrol deputies later found Bertrand at a nearby gas station while her boyfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KEITHVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Store#Snake#Crime Stoppers#Ark La Tex Homepage
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Crime Stoppers Searching for Theft Suspect

On July 18th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in reference to a reported theft in progress. On arrival it was discovered that a black male suspect was believed to leave the store without paying for items when a confrontation occurred. The suspect was confronted...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Hold DWI Checkpoint

The Shreveport Police Department has teamed up with the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to hold a DWI checkpoint. Unfortunately, the holidays are a time when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol and this checkpoint is scheduled for the weekend before Labor Day. Remember, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Python
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered

The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
Kiss Country 93.7

I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM

Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport During Geek’d Con 2022

So, you're visiting Shreveport for the first time for Geek'd Con 2022 and need to know where to eat. Don't you worry! We've got you covered. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means

I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man convicted of murder in Midland who has been on death row since 2003 is now in custody for capital murder in Harrison County. Clinton Lee Young III has been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Doyle Douglas while trying to rob him on Nov. 25, 2001, according to the Harrison County grand jury indictment.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

5 Things I Miss in Shreveport

Progress isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It seems we want to make things 'bigger & better,' but sometimes the original is... well... better. (Who thought it was a good idea to remake the Pink Panther movies? As much as I love Steve Martin, even he couldn't improve on Peter Sellers' original Inspector Clouseau.) A search of Shreveport history shows that we've lost some absolutely beautiful buildings both in downtown, and throughout the city. And when new buildings are built, there seems to be no thought to aesthetics, or actual personality... it's strictly functionality.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy