Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
Bossier Crime Stoppers Trying to Catch Man for Check Fraud
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured below. On July 8, 2022 the victim found that a check was counterfeited and cashed in another jurisdiction. The check was made out in the amount of $31.97 to Yacht Club Production.
Shreveport Police Still Seeking Answers in Cold-Case Homicide (VIDEO)
On July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked on the parking lot of 4920 Jewella Avenue engaging in what investigators believe to be narcotics sales. Just after 9:57 p.m., multiple shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle (from the north toward Doris Street) striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once.
Shreveport Man Arrested in Early 2022 Homicide
On January 1st, 2022, at 2:20 a.m., Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of East 72nd Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located Christopher Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital where he...
Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash
A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
Shreveport Police Need Help Catching Suspected Car Thieves
Shreveport Police Property Crimes investigators are investigating a string of burglaries across the city where the suspects burglarized vehicles at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycare facilities. The suspects forcibly entered the vehicles by breaking windows and took purses and other items from within. Credit cards taken in the burglaries were used to make purchases following the burglaries.
Bossier City Police Need Help Catching Retail Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject pictured here. On August 10, 2022, detectives say this individual was captured on surveillance video stealing $135.00 in merchandise from Target. The individual is described as a black female wearing glasses with a light-colored wig, and a light-colored dress.
Woman Arrested by CPSO After Keithville Stabbing
A 28-year-old woman from Princeton has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in Keithville over the weekend. The incident was reported to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office just after 10 p.m. on Friday, August 12. Detectives said Wendy Bertrand stabbed her boyfriend in the arm during an argument involving her boyfriend's sister and then took off before deputies arrived at the scene. Patrol deputies later found Bertrand at a nearby gas station while her boyfriend was taken to the hospital for treatment.
This 16-Year-Old Is Making People Smile All Over North Bossier
When You Get Great Service in Shreveport-Bossier It Is Hard to Forget. It's no secret that there is a shortage of great employees all over town, so when you go somewhere and have fabulous service it's hard to forget a friendly face. My neighbor and I go to Chick-fil-A once...
Caddo Crime Stoppers Searching for Theft Suspect
On July 18th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in reference to a reported theft in progress. On arrival it was discovered that a black male suspect was believed to leave the store without paying for items when a confrontation occurred. The suspect was confronted...
Caddo District Court Returns Four True Bills Involving Murder
The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four true bills in its session ending August 16, 2022. Three indictments were in connection with recent homicides, with one of those carrying an added weapons charge. A fourth indictment was issued regarding a man charged with being an accessory after-the-fact to a murder.
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces to Hold DWI Checkpoint
The Shreveport Police Department has teamed up with the Caddo Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police to hold a DWI checkpoint. Unfortunately, the holidays are a time when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol and this checkpoint is scheduled for the weekend before Labor Day. Remember, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone.
Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered
The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
Bossier Cops Looking For 2 Women Stealing From Dollar General
For the past couple of years there has been a considerable number of people who have voiced their unhappiness with some big time retailers for using "Self Checkout" in lieu of staffing that checkout line with a bonified employee. This case will certainly fuel that fire as another reason why...
I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM
Early morning motorists on I-20 westbound going through downtown Shreveport were caught by a surprise closing Thursday. I happened upon the detour on the way to work at 4:25 am before the traffic had a chance to back up. From my vantage point, I couldn't see anything past the Red River bridge where we were stopped just prior to the Spring/Market Street exit. As of 5:20 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website still shows traffic being diverted.
10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport During Geek’d Con 2022
So, you're visiting Shreveport for the first time for Geek'd Con 2022 and need to know where to eat. Don't you worry! We've got you covered. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
If You See Police Do This With Their Lights This Is What It Means
I Have Always Wondered Why Police Vehicles Face Us With Blue Lights Shining Bright In the Middle of the Night. If you've ever driven down I-20 chances are you've been blinded by the light and no I'm not talking about Manfred Mann's Earth Band's hit. Why do police officers do this? It's something that irritates me to no end. Especially if I drive up on the bright lights at night.
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man convicted of murder in Midland who has been on death row since 2003 is now in custody for capital murder in Harrison County. Clinton Lee Young III has been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Doyle Douglas while trying to rob him on Nov. 25, 2001, according to the Harrison County grand jury indictment.
Shreveport’s Spookiest Season is Here, Spirit Halloween is Open
For all of our Halloween-loving friends, your time to shine is here in Shreveport-Bossier City! Are you ready to dress up and do the 'Monster Mash?' I don't know about you, but I've been ready for cooler weather for a while now!. Two of our five Shreveport area Spirit Halloween...
5 Things I Miss in Shreveport
Progress isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It seems we want to make things 'bigger & better,' but sometimes the original is... well... better. (Who thought it was a good idea to remake the Pink Panther movies? As much as I love Steve Martin, even he couldn't improve on Peter Sellers' original Inspector Clouseau.) A search of Shreveport history shows that we've lost some absolutely beautiful buildings both in downtown, and throughout the city. And when new buildings are built, there seems to be no thought to aesthetics, or actual personality... it's strictly functionality.
