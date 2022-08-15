Though we knew 2022 was set to be the year of the wedding boom, no one could have predicted how all types of celebrations—including those that require guests to travel across the country or world—would return in such a big way. Yet, with half of the year behind us, we can affirm that destination weddings aren’t just back: They’re on the rise. And it makes sense why. After nearly two years at home, away from the vast majority of our loved ones, what we all crave is connection and experience. What better way to achieve that than with a destination wedding? So, as our team began brainstorming ideas for our fifth digital issue, created in partnership with lab-grown diamond innovators Grown Brilliance, we chose to celebrate the triumphant return of the destination wedding.

