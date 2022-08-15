Read full article on original website
The Destination Wedding Issue
Though we knew 2022 was set to be the year of the wedding boom, no one could have predicted how all types of celebrations—including those that require guests to travel across the country or world—would return in such a big way. Yet, with half of the year behind us, we can affirm that destination weddings aren’t just back: They’re on the rise. And it makes sense why. After nearly two years at home, away from the vast majority of our loved ones, what we all crave is connection and experience. What better way to achieve that than with a destination wedding? So, as our team began brainstorming ideas for our fifth digital issue, created in partnership with lab-grown diamond innovators Grown Brilliance, we chose to celebrate the triumphant return of the destination wedding.
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
Adele Looks Stunning Wearing No Makeup while On Luxury Yacht With BF Rich Paul: Photo
Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul were seen cruising around Sardinia just one day before the singer announced her rescheduled Las Vegas residency. See a pic here!
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Katy Perry Parts With Beverly Hills Abode for $18 Million
Pop star Katy Perry has sold her Beverly Hills home for $18 million. Katy Perry has sold her Beverly Hills, California, home for $18 million. The pop star and “American Idol” judge, 37, first listed the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in late March for just under $19.5 million, Mansion Global previously reported.
Ashley Olsen Holds Boyfriend Louis Eisner Close During Rare Outing in Italy
Watch: Ashley Olsen's Boyfriend Shares a Rare Hiking Pic. While there was no machete to be found, Ashley Olsen's latest rare outing with her boyfriend still looks like a slice of heaven. The Olsen twin was photographed looking cozy with longtime partner Louis Eisner while vacationing on the Italian island...
Scott Disick Resurfaces For Dinner Date With Mystery Brunette At LA’s Nobu: Photos
Scott Disick has been photographed for the first time in one month. He was spotted heading out of the popular sushi restaurant, Nobu, on Aug. 16 with a mystery brunette woman by his side. In photos first obtained by the Daily Mail and that can be seen here, the 39-year-old Kardashians star rocked a casual combo of camouflage cargo pants and a white, button-down windbreaker lined with a green material that made an appearance on the collar. He completed the look with white sneakers and a brown hat, which partially covered his long, brown hair.
The Myterious Death of Country Singer John Denver
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RocOffMag.com, CountryThangDaily.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise have been going head to head when it comes to cute NYC fashion. This week the actress was spotted walking with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III...
Here Are 15 Beautiful Beach Wedding Venues to Book in the US
So you’ve decided you want a toes-in-the-sand wedding, but now you need to sort out where to host the celebration. Luckily, those who live in the U.S. don't have to go far to find a beach wedding venue that will serve as the backdrop to the waterfront wedding of your dreams.
What Color Does the Mother of the Groom Wear?
Watching your son get married is one of the most memorable moments in a mother’s life, right up there with her own wedding. As the mother of the groom, you’ve raised your son and watched him grow, and now you have a front-row seat as your child says “I do” to their partner for life. And since this is such a special day, it absolutely calls for a special dress. Choosing what to wear is important as your ensemble will be captured in photos for a lifetime, so extra thought must be put into the style and, most importantly, the color of your dress.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship
Must be love on the brain! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have spent years denying that their relationship is anything but platonic, but things finally changed when the rapper called her "the love of my life" in 2021. After more than a year of rumors, the "Peso" artist confirmed in a May interview with GQ that […]
Bride, wedding guests horrified when groom falls onto wedding cake, crushing it to pieces
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve always been one of those people who haven’t had a lot of really close friends, but I have a lot of really great acquaintances. Therefore, I get invited to a lot of weddings and attend a lot of funerals.
Lost collection of Elvis Presley's jewelry that he gave to his manager - including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains - will go up for auction with backing of Priscilla Presley
A collection of jewelry that Elvis Presley gave to his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is going up for auction on August 27 with the backing of his ex-wife, Priscilla. Two hundred items, including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains, have been brought together by GWS Auctions. Also included is the V-2 guitar played by Presley during his famous 'comeback' TV special of 1968, listed at $750,000. 'TCB' stood for 'taking care of business,' a favorite expression of Presley's.
13 Floating Homes and Houseboats You Can Rent for Your Vacation
What’s better than an ocean, lake, or riverfront view? How about a view from ON the ocean, lake, or river? These 13 “decked out” floating homes and houseboats across America play host to guests looking for a true waterfront. From Florida to California, these are the best floating homes to rent and book a night’s stay.
Rustic Romance at the real Downton Abbey: artist Sasha Compton on her handmade wedding
If you organically discovered the works of artist and designer Sasha Compton you wouldn’t have an inkling as to her aristocratic family history. There’s not a whiff of it on her website nor her Instagram – but if you scratch the surface it’s all there. The botanical motifs in her works (a nod to the extraordinary gardens at Newby Hall in Yorkshire, her family home) and the emphasis on mythology (inspired by Newby’s exquisite sculpture gallery). Resolutely unshowy, Sasha, who has just turned 30, only returned from living in Amsterdam in October last year to begin planning for her wedding.
Man brands his girlfriend ‘selfish’ for booking surprise trip to Paris for them both
A woman says she was called “selfish” by her boyfriend after booking a surprise trip to Paris for the two of them to celebrate Valentine’s Day. She bought flights for the pair of them to visit the City of Love, somewhere she had “always wanted to go”. However, her boyfriend didn’t react as expected and was allegedly angry she hadn’t discussed the city break with him first. Sharing her experience on parenting website Mumsnet, the anonymous woman asked others if she was to blame for the bad response. “I surprised him this morning with a city break for Valentine’s Day...
