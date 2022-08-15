Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Grimes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-18 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos and Grimes. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anderson, Iola and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coral Pink Sand Dunes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Inland Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin County through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Apalachicola, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Buck Siding, High Bluff, Creels, Beverly, Hays Place and Fort Gadsden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 22:25:00 SST Expires: 2022-08-18 10:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in vulnerable locations may experience flooding. Some roads in vulnerable, low-lying areas may be closed from floodwaters. Stay tuned to local officials for any road closures or evacuations. Anyone in low-lying areas and vulnerable areas could be swept out to sea and face significant injury or death. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Warning has been extended through Thursday * WHAT...Surf of 15 to 18 feet * WHERE...South and east facing shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Thursday * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and potentially deadly rip currents. Some strong coastal erosion is likely. Very large waves may bring some ocean debris onto roadways, impact small harbors, and make navigating the harbor channel dangerous. Lapataiga mo galu matua maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1025 PO ASO LULU AUKUSO 17 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Lapataiga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 15 i le 18 futu * NOFOAGA AAFIA...Talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Tofi. * AAFIAGA...E matua maualuluga galu e fafati i aau ma le matafaga faapea le malolosi o le aave o le sami. E ono iai sologa i nofoaga tumatafaga. E mafai foi ona aafia nofoaga tulata i matafaga e pei o auala ma uafu ona o le maualuluga o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA E ono lolovaia laufanua tu-lata i matafaga ma nofoaga aafia gofie. E ono tapunia auala e lata i matafaga ona o aafiaga o le maualuluga o galu. Fa`autagia lapata`iga mo auala tapunia fa`apea le aga`i ese mai lou nofoaga. O lapataiga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Faiva po o le ona o le siisii o tulaga o sami ma galu, e le tatau i le au fai mamalu lautele ona fagogota pe maimoa i galu. O i latou i le matafaga, e mafai ona maua faafuaseia e galu.
weather.gov
Evacuation Immediate issued for Spokane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:31:00 PDT Target Area: Spokane Evacuation Immediate The following message is transmitted at the request of SCFD3. LEVEL 3 EVACUATION... LEAVE NOW! Spokane County Fire District 3 is working a brush fire on Highway 195. Those living from Excelsior on the South... Degray on the West... Hangman Creek on the East... Mullen Hill where it meets 195 at the North. Monitor phone and media for more information.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 06:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel; Upper Gila River Valley; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Areal flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of southwest New Mexico including Dona Ana, Grant, Otero, Sierra, Luna, and Hidalgo Counties. Portions of west Texas, including El Paso and Hudspeth Counties. * WHEN...Through early Sunday morning * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Wet and saturated ground from recent rains will allow for quick runoff of additional rainfall, resulting in flash flooding and flooding of area rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for McMullen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 08:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: McMullen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County. For the Nueces River...including Cotulla, Tilden, Three Rivers, Mathis, Bluntzer, Calallen...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Major flooding below Cotulla to below Tilden occurs, and cuts off extensive portions of the flood plain, requiring wholesale evacuation of livestock from the area. Roads and bridges near the river flood severely. Hunting cabins, pump jacks, tank batteries, irrigation pumps and any equipment in low areas near the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Saturday was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening and continue falling to 11.7 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Nueces River Tilden 14.0 21.7 Sat 7 am 19.9 17.8 15.5 13.3 11.7
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 08:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-20 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Yavapai and Gila Counties. Portions of Coconino, Navajo and Apache Counties south of Interstate 40 and the Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. Consider changing your plans if you are planning to hike, boat, or paddleboard to a slot canyon or normally dry wash. If you do still decide to recreate, check in at a nearby visitor center or ranger station. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Areal flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Widespread rain totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of southwest New Mexico including Dona Ana, Grant, Otero, Sierra, Luna, and Hidalgo Counties. Portions of west Texas, including El Paso and Hudspeth Counties. * WHEN...Through early Sunday morning * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Wet and saturated ground from recent rains will allow for quick runoff of additional rainfall, resulting in flash flooding and flooding of area rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 08:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-20 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and west central Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In west central Arizona, La Paz. * WHEN...Until noon MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of highways and rural roads is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 306 AM MST, Upstream gauge reports indicated that flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Centennial Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Avenue 71 East, 54th Street North, and 547th Avenue. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Willacy TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Raymondville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Arroyos and larger creeks may quickly rise with swift currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away near shoreline structures such as peninsulas or breakwalls...and near river mouths. For additional safety information and precautions...please visit www.weather.gov/Duluth Target Area: Douglas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Minnesota Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action can make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although northeast winds are expected to weaken this afternoon, waves should linger between 2 to 3 feet into the early evening hours, continuing the hazardous swimming conditions.
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Southern Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Hidalgo TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - McAllen - Edinburg - Weslaco * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Arroyos and larger creeks may quickly rise with swift currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 05:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Near Donnelly Dome. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Chuska Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 06:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Chuska Mountains; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Jemez Mountains; Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest, southeast, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Eastern Lincoln County, Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains and Upper Tularosa Valley. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Jemez Mountains. In northwest New Mexico, Chuska Mountains. In southeast New Mexico, Chaves County Plains and Southwest Chaves County. In west central New Mexico, San Francisco River Valley, Southwest Mountains, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms will continue today. Rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1.5 inches are expected across northern, central, and western NM with 2 to 4 inches expected across the south and east. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Finney; Hodgeman; Lane; Ness The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Ness County in west central Kansas Northwestern Hodgeman County in southwestern Kansas Southeastern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 342 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Alamota, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Finney, southwestern Ness, northwestern Hodgeman and southeastern Lane Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 08:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-20 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...Through 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the region through this weekend. Additional periods of rain, heavy at times, will be possible through at least Saturday evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Upshur, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD AND SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTIES At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Sandy, or 10 miles west of Gladewater, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Sandy and Winona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 503 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Chandler Fashion Center Mall to 6 miles west of Sun Lakes to 6 miles north of Estrella Sailport, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 162 and 186. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 152 and 165. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 46 and 55. Locations impacted include Chandler, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Bapchule, Tumbleweed Park, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Firebird Lake, Ak- Chin Village, Sacaton and Santan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; San Augustine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Nacogdoches, southeastern Angelina and southern San Augustine Counties through 745 PM CDT At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Huntington to 6 miles east of Etoile. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntington, Zavalla, Broaddus, Shawnee and Dolan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
