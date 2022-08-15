Ben Roethlisberger offers up praise to young Steelers quarterbacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have three young quarterbacks battling it out to be the guy to replace a legend. That legend is Ben Roethlisberger, the greatest quarterback in franchise history. Roethlisberger took to Twitter after the Steelers first preseason game of the year and offered praise to the trio of quarterbacks looking to take over his job.

Pittsburgh signed Mitch Trubisky as a free agent shortly after Roethlisberger’s retirement. In addition the Steelers also kept veteran Mason Rudolph and drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. All three played well versus the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday and it was great to see Big Ben was watching.

Roethlisberger spent 17 seasons with the Steelers, won Two Super Bowls and is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Those are some big shoes to fill but all three guys on the roster are up to the challenge.