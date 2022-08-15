Read full article on original website
New plan unveiled to help improve security at smaller NJ schools
With the start of a new school year fast approaching, a growing number of school districts across New Jersey are deciding to hire armed security guards to protect students and teachers when they return to class next month. Patrick Kissane, the executive director of the New Jersey Association of School...
Three colleges will help NJ ‘Pay it Forward’ in new training program
Inaugural career-focused courses of study were announced Wednesday as Gov. Phil Murphy and a slew of New Jersey officials activated the $12.5 million "Pay it Forward" program. The state said credential, certificate and degree programs would be offered in registered nursing at Hudson County Community College, cybersecurity at New Jersey Institute of Technology, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as welding, at Camden County College.
NJ teacher union ad: Attacks by ‘extremists’ are ‘not who we are’
A 15-second video advertisement released Monday by New Jersey's largest and most prominent teachers' union appears to take on those who are combatively vocal at school board meetings, plus legislation that some have called the state's version of a "Don't Say Gay" bill. The spot from the New Jersey Education...
New Jersey Senator Polistina Wants To Increase School Security
We were first to report that Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson is bringing School Superintendents together to address the issue of having armed police officers and K-9 dogs in Atlantic County Public Schools. Levinson’s meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Atlantic County...
NJ energy master plan: How much will it cost you?
New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan, referred to as the EMP, calls for the state to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050 using wind and solar power while shifting away from natural gas and other types of energy sources that contribute to climate change. Ever since Gov. Phil Murphy...
Supply chain issues could be bugging NJ consumers for years
It's been well over two years since the coronavirus pandemic started making an impact in New Jersey and elsewhere, and consumers are still seeing significant wait-times related to the goods and services they've counted on for decades. Businesses claim they continue to battle with delays from suppliers both in the...
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
NJ schools will soon re-open: Should there be armed guards?
With the start of the new school year in New Jersey only a few weeks away and the memory of the recent school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas, fresh in everyone’s minds, the issue of school security is front and center. According to Patrick Kissane, the executive director of...
Infant dies after being cared for at Ewing, NJ day care
EWING — The death of a 4-month-old at a day care run out of a private home is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called to the house on Theresa Street on Aug. 8 when Dominic Bowman Jr. was found unresponsive, according to spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio.
First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench
The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
Manalapan, NJ man hauled in $1-million in Covid-19 investment fraud scheme
A Manalapan man is looking at decades in prison after being arrested and charged for running a Covid-19 related financial scheme that defrauded people out of a combined $1,000,000.00. The details of the Monmouth County man's Covid-19 related fraud scheme was laid out by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. The...
New Jersey Could Be Losing One of Its Favorite Foods
We are all feeling the tightness of prices skyrocketing. There’s something else looming in the near distance. Items are becoming more scarce. This can cause one of two things to happen. The scarcity could cause prices for food items, that we absolutely love, to go through the roof. The...
Jersey City, Hoboken among priciest places to rent in the U.S.
No, this is not a re-post. Yet another survey points out what most of us already knew: New Jersey is an awfully expensive place to live. The most recent study is from Apartmentguide.com. As you might deduce from the name, their area of expertise, and therefore the focus of their study is apartment renting.
The ultimate ranking of all 50 roller coasters in New Jersey
The roller coaster. A pinnacle of modern engineering and architecture. A high technology machine with the sole purpose of ensuring safe and efficient thrills and chills. Works of art. Tools of storytelling. And really, really fun. The first roller coasters in New Jersey were built in the 1890s. From the...
The Best BLT Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
One of my favorite sandwiches during summer is a good old-fashioned "bacon, lettuce, and tomato" the famous BLT. Of course, you have to have a delicious "Jersey" tomato on that sandwich :) At home, April grows our own lettuce and tomato so all we need is the bacon. A BLT...
Four New Jersey men arraigned after committing armed robbery at gas station
There are four New Jersey men who appeared in court for the first time at their arraignment this week after being charged for their roles in an armed robbery at a gas station. The charges and details of the gas station armed robbery have been announced by U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Some NJ solar projects put on hold: What’s the problem?
New Jersey is moving forward with a plan to have 100% clean energy by 2050, but a significant number of solar projects have been stalled by the pandemic and recent supply chain disruption issues. One Garden State lawmaker is pushing a plan to fix the problem. State Sen. Bob Smith,...
Which Food Prices Increased The Most In New Jersey
But chicken? CHICKEN IS WHAT SAW THE BIGGEST PRICE JUMP?!. Previously, I used to think of chicken as one of the cheapest protein options out there. I guess so did everyone else. But if there is a higher demand for chicken, then the price will automatically go up. It is...
NJ native Ezra Miller in mental health treatment after arrests
Following charges filed for incidents this year in Hawaii and Vermont, Wyckoff native and "The Flash" actor Ezra Miller is currently in treatment for "complex mental health issues," according to Variety. Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said in a statement to the magazine provided by a representative...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
