ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chris Young said he knew when joining the Texas Rangers as general manager in 2020 that his partnership with president of baseball operations Jon Daniels might not go beyond this year. The departure of Daniels was no less emotional for Young, or jarring considering it came just two days after they sat next to each other in a news conference explaining their decision to fire manager Chris Woodward. With the off-field shakeup of the Rangers apparently complete, Young is left with the task of finding a new manager and charting the direction of the roster with Texas on pace for a sixth consecutive losing season. “It’s just been kind of recollecting our thoughts, recentering our focus as a group, honoring (Daniels), appropriately celebrating him,” Young said, “but also getting our ducks in a row in terms of the next steps and what we need to finish out this week, this month, this season and prepare to best position ourselves going into this offseason.”

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 6 MINUTES AGO