WECT
New Hanover County fourth graders to learn about 1898 massacre
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming to classrooms in New Hanover County as fourth graders will learn a bit more about a dark part of Wilmington history. Starting this fall, fourth grade students in New Hanover County will learn the basics of what happened during the insurrection of 1898. Though the state titles the topic “Wilmington Race Riots,” teachers will simply call it “1898.”
foxwilmington.com
Historic Wilmington Foundation to host fundraiser for Giblem Lodge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Historic Wilmington Foundation announced Aug. 18 that they will be hosting a fundraiser to support the rehabilitation of Giblem Lodge No. 2. Named “Hell of a Night,” the event will support the restoration of the historic lodge. Built in 1871, Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic Temple in North Carolina.
whqr.org
Reform and community groups oppose using $40,000 in NC drug tax funding to build Wilmington police museum
Update Tuesday 5:15 p.m. — This article has been updated with a statement from the Wilmington Police Department. At Tuesday evening’s meeting, Wilmington City Council will consider whether to authorize the use of $40,000 in funding from the NC Drug Tax to build a museum. [Editor's note: Council voted unanimously to continue the proposal to September. There was no discussion of the issue.]
WECT
Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park. The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park on 3500 Bethel Road.
foxwilmington.com
Whiteville PD reports water outage on Lee St.
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Whiteville PD announced Aug. 18 that crews are responding to a water outage on Lee St. Per the report, the outage spans from Burkhead St. to Wyche St. As of this time, it is unknown what caused the outage. For updates, please visit the Whiteville...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington thrift stores draw shoppers on National Thrift Shop Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Thrift Shop Day is August 17. Thrift shops in Wilmington have seen an increase in shoppers opting to buy from them, rather than big box retailers, to save money. The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear has five thrift stores across New Hanover, Pender,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
WECT
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. - 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 - Sept. 30.
The State Port Pilot
South Middle's Blake is Assistant Principal of the Year
Just as Melissa Blake began settling in to her new position as South Brunswick Middle School (SBMS) assistant principal last week, Brunswick County Schools (BCS) honored the longtime educator-turned-administrator with Assistant Principal of the Year for the 2021-22 school year. Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates made the announcement Aug. 1 during...
NC man charged with killing mother of his children, sheriff says
More than a year after the death of a 35-year-old mother, the man suspected to be responsible for pulling the trigger has been charged with murder—and he is no stranger.
Man rescues 2 girls struggling to swim at North Carolina beach
CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man’s actions are credited with saving two young struggling swimmers at a North Carolina beach last weekend. According to the Southport Fire Department, the life-saving act happened on Caswell Beach after two swimmers swam too far from shore. A woman told officials that her husband noticed two […]
Death investigation opens after body of man found on side of NC road early Tuesday, sheriff’s office says
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning in eastern North Carolina. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy 117 was shut down between Carter Street and […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Veteran returns home after cross country trip fundraiser on motorcycle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington Veteran who lost his brother in arms started a fundraiser that took him across the country, and after nearly 90 days, he’s back home, his trip was a journey of discovery. Perry Steed was welcomed home by his family of about 60...
ncconstructionnews.com
Port City Logistics to build $16 million facility in Wilmington
Port City Logistics is building a $16 million high velocity transload facility in Wilmington. “We are delighted to welcome Port City Logistics to New Hanover County, North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “When companies are ready to connect with global markets, they are drawn to our state because of our workforce, excellent transportation network, and attractive quality of life.”
foxwilmington.com
Ribbon cutting ceremonies to be held for local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Downtown, Inc. announced that ribbon cutting would occur for two local businesses on Aug. 15. Roses are Blue and The Half will both hold ceremonies early in the early afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., WDI will host a ceremony in honor of Roses are Blue,...
foxwilmington.com
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
WECT
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
foxwilmington.com
911 call from Leland shooting: ‘We went out there. He’s got blood all over him’
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – A neighbor called 911 after a man ran to her house for help after he escaped an assault by fatally shooting another man last month. Kwaze Walker was found dead inside a home on Night Harbor Drive on July 31. On Tuesday, the District Attorney’s...
