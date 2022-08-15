Read full article on original website
Related
John Wayne Once Admitted ‘Undoubtedly 1 of My Worst Movies Ever’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once explained which of his movies he considered to be one of his worst over the course of his career.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
BBC
Wolfgang Petersen: Das Boot director dies aged 81
German director Wolfgang Petersen, who made films such as Das Boot, Air Force One and Outbreak, has died aged 81. A spokeswoman confirmed Petersen died of pancreatic cancer in Los Angeles on Friday. Petersen directed stars such as Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt, over a career spanning five...
Remember Anne Heche With Her 13 Best Movie Roles
Anne Heche will be remembered for her diverse film roles: a mix of comedy, drama and thrillers. Though the late actress, who died Friday following a car crash a week prior, was well-known for her TV roles (including her breakthrough Emmy-winning role in Another World and starring roles in The Brave and Men In Trees), Heche had more than 30 movie credits to her name. All of this was a far cry from her first paying job of $ 100 a week at the 76 House Dinner Theater in South Jersey.
RELATED PEOPLE
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
digitalspy.com
Is Marvel's She-Hulk worth watching?
She-Hulk spoilers won't be found in this review of the first four episodes. She-Hulk has quite the challenge on her hands, and no, we don't just mean a legal battle — or even a supervillain battle for that matter. Aside from the usual dullard troll brigade who will likely...
Sydney Sweeney said she doesn't make enough money to take a break from acting. An entertainment consultant said that's true for many actors in Hollywood.
"They don't pay actors like they used to," Sweeney said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Salem's Lot: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Stephen King Movie Adaptation
One of Stephen King's most beloved vampire stories, Salem's Lot, gets the big screen treatment for the first time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
Collider
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
Superbad: Jonah Hill ‘immediately hated’ Christopher Mintz-Plasse during audition, Seth Rogen says
According to Seth Rogan and Judd Apatow, Jonah Hill “immediately hated” Christopher Mintz-Plasse during the callback audition for Superbad.Hill starred as high schooler Seth, alongside Mintz-Plasse’s nerdy Fogell, in Greg Mottola’s 2007 teen comedy, co-written by Rogan and executive produced by Apatow.In a new interview with Vanity Fair, celebrating the movie’s 15th anniversary, the cast and crew recalled the initial bad blood between the co-stars.“Jonah immediately hated him. He was like, ‘That was f***ing with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy,’” Rogan explained.Apatow added: “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like that guy. I don’t want him doing it.’...
Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot
As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'The Family Plan' Reunites Mark Wahlberg With Director Simon Cellan Jones
Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg is attached to star in The Family Plan, an upcoming action comedy film in development by Apple and Skydance Media, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The actor will be reuniting with director Simon Cellan Jones (Years and Years) who is currently set to helm the picture. The pair recently collaborated on Arthur the King, which is currently in post-production with an undetermined release date.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Age Got A James Dean Biopic Canceled
Director Michael Mann is well known for his distinctive style when filming crime dramas. This is perhaps best showcased in 1995’s star-studded Heat. The big players include Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer. But that movie exists thanks in large part to someone who was not in it: Leonardo DiCaprio.
One Stephen King Adaptation Has Been In Development For A Decade, But The Filmmakers Haven't Given Up Hope
Not a lot of projects are able to survive a decade in development, but one Stephen King adaptation is trying to pull off that feat.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Collider
1988's 'Dangerous Liaisons' Is Still the Best Adaptation of the Book
Dangerous Liaisons, the 1988 period drama directed by Stephen Frears and starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Therman and Keanu Reeves, is set in France in the late 18th century. The gap between the haves and the have-nots is still widening to an eventual breaking point, but not yet. All that the landed gentry has to worry about right now is their social standing and personal pleasure. It is in this social battlefield where we meet dueling rivals in their attempts to conquer and triumph through seduction of each other or of other people, as the consequences of a lifetime of debauchery, deceit and downright unkindness loom dangerously behind them. It is an absolutely gorgeous film, shot on location in many opulent French palaces, with beautifully detailed and period accurate costuming. No wonder it won the Academy Awards for both costume design and art direction that year. It's also a well-acted film, with Close especially shining in one of her greatest and least spoken about roles. It was the first English language adaptation of the original novel, and it still remains the best one of the lot.
Polygon
If you liked Netflix’s Day Shift, watch these 4 movies that also combine action, horror, and comedy
Netflix’s new vampire hunting movie Day Shift brings back an old classic: combining action, horror, and comedy into a fun, audience-thrilling package. It helps to have a leading man like Jamie Foxx, and a director like J.J. Perry. First-time director Perry, a veteran stunt performer and action choreographer, brings...
John Leguizamo Boards Tara Westwood’s Gun Violence Short Film ‘Triggered’ as Exec Producer (EXCLUSIVE)
“Encanto” star John Leguizamo has signed on to executive produce short film “Triggered” from Tara Westwood. “Triggered,” which stars Westwood, Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“Da 5 Bloods”), Caitlin Mehner (“Dopesick”) and Robert John Burke (“Law & Order Special Victim’s Unit”), deals with themes of gun violence. “’Triggered’ is exceptional in that it doesn’t preach and never hits you over the head with a message – but I don’t know how anyone can watch it and not agree that we need to do things differently,” said Leguizamo. “Most Americans, even NRA members, already support basic changes such as improved background checks and this is...
Sidney Poitier Apple TV+ Documentary Gets First Trailer — Film News in Brief
The first trailer for “Sidney,” Apple TV+’s upcoming documentary on legendary film icon Sidney Poitier, has been released. The film examines the legacy of Poitier, who died earlier this year at 94. One of the most acclaimed and recognizable movie stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and the first Black man to receive a best actor award, Poitier was also a director and an activist for the Civil Rights Movement. Interview subjects featured in the film include Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee. “Sidney” is directed by Reginald Hudlin, from a script...
Comments / 0