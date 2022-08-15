Dangerous Liaisons, the 1988 period drama directed by Stephen Frears and starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Therman and Keanu Reeves, is set in France in the late 18th century. The gap between the haves and the have-nots is still widening to an eventual breaking point, but not yet. All that the landed gentry has to worry about right now is their social standing and personal pleasure. It is in this social battlefield where we meet dueling rivals in their attempts to conquer and triumph through seduction of each other or of other people, as the consequences of a lifetime of debauchery, deceit and downright unkindness loom dangerously behind them. It is an absolutely gorgeous film, shot on location in many opulent French palaces, with beautifully detailed and period accurate costuming. No wonder it won the Academy Awards for both costume design and art direction that year. It's also a well-acted film, with Close especially shining in one of her greatest and least spoken about roles. It was the first English language adaptation of the original novel, and it still remains the best one of the lot.

