FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia Thompson
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Multi-car crash causes traffic headache for New Orleans driver on Highrise
NEW ORLEANS — Delays are still being felt in New Orleans East even though a disabled car has been cleared from the Highrise Bridge. A multi-car crash during peak commute hours shut down two lanes of Interstate 10 in the westbound lanes of the bridge. The accident has been...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish firefighters working serious crash on Interstate 55
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Drivers using Interstate 55 on Thursday morning in Tangipahoa Parish will need to consider taking an alternate route due to a serious crash. Tangipahoa Parish Fire District No. 1 is at the scene of a crash where someone was rescued from a vehicle. The interstate...
L'Observateur
SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Vehicle and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Burglary
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13470 River Road in Destrehan (Big River Shell Longview) for a commercial burglary alarm. When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door shattered, items on the floor, and a cash register and lottery tickets missing.
fox8live.com
Carjacking suspect struck, killed on I-10 while trying to flee New Orleans police
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department said federal monitors were on the scene late Monday night (Aug. 15), after an alleged carjacker was struck and killed on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue following a police chase. The incident backed up traffic for more than an hour, and...
NOPD investigating fatal overnight car crash
NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after an overnight car crash on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department said two vehicles collided just before 10:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kenner (Kenner, LA)
The Kenner Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-10 on Monday morning. Police said four vehicles were involved in the accident, including a school bus. There were no passengers on the school bus at the [..]
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
A man running from police was killed in a motor vehicle accident in New Orleans. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a stolen car was reported by a 55-year-old man.
fox8live.com
Charges pending after pedestrian struck, killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning (Aug. 15) in New Orleans, according to police. The NOPD says the crash happened at the intersection of N. Robertson and Music streets around 2:17 a.m. A man was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck.
WDSU
Slidell police officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police Officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash on Front Street near the intersection Bouscaren and Carey streets. All lanes were closed but now open. The condition of those involved in the accident has not been released.
WWL-TV
Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
WWL-TV
Two suspects still wanted in robbery of off-duty NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — A police report obtained by WWL-TV reveals new details in the case that started as the jumping of an off-duty NOPD officer and turned into a brawl between multiple people in the French Quarter. The off-duty NOPD officer was riding a rented electric bike on the...
houmatimes.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair was riding a...
Man struck and killed on I-10 was fleeing NOPD says chief
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the man who was run over and killed on I-10 in New Orleans East late last night was fleeing from cops on foot after police pulled over an SUV reported stolen in a carjacking in Algiers.
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man struck, killed in hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday morning in St. Roch. The crash happened at the intersection of North Robertson and Music streets, killing one person. According to police, around 2 a.m., officers were flagged down by witnesses who...
39-Year-Old Tricia Vicknair Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On La.Highway 20 (Chackbay, LA)
The Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist in Lafourche Parish on La. Highway 20 near La. Highway 307 at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist Tricia Vicknair, 39, from Schriever, was [..]
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Woman killed, man injured in Canal St. shooting Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny shortly before 5 p.m. Police responding to the scene found the woman dead at the scene. A man was found a short distance away at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and North Claiborne. A dog was also reportedly injured in the incident.
Carjacking suspect killed on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
