Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
City of Kalamazoo Offering Free Water Filters For Residents
Michigan and water...where do we begin? Though the Mitten has the largest freshwater coastline in the world our state has infamously struggled with keeping our water safe for consumption. In fact, Michigan was just given the distinct "honor" of having two of the most polluted inland lakes in the country.
Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek
Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
Bronco Bash 2022 Live Entertainment Lineup
For the first time since 2019, Bronco Bash is back, live, and in person on the Western Michigan University campus. We welcome the students back to campus every year with food, live entertainment, and hundreds of vendor booths at the Sangren Mall on the Western Michigan University campus. This year, this popular event takes place on Tuesday, August 30th, from 3-6 PM. You don't have to be a student to enjoy the fun. There will be over 450 vendor booths on site according to the official Bronco Bash website,
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
Would You Stay in This Michigan “Hanging Oasis” for $100 a Night?
Recently, at least on social media, people have been expressing their frustrations with listings found on Airbnb. Mostly, the complaints have to do with lack of cleanliness, unexpected fees, expected chores, and the listing, overall, not being worth the money that was charged. A quick search on Tiktok of "Airbnb...
‘Really Unique’ Mastodon Skeleton Found In Michigan
The skeleton is from the Ice Age.
Battle Creek’s Competitive Eater Nathan Klein Now Eating The UP
You may have read about Nathan Klein's exploits on this site before. The Battle Creek man enjoys travel and competitive eating challenges. And this summer he headed for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This might read like one of those back-to-school compositions teachers would assign on the first day of school: "What I did on my summer vacation".
Allegan’s First Ever Pride Is Happening This Weekend
The sleepy little town of Allegan is about to get LOUD! For the first time ever this small town is set to host its first inclusive Pride celebration, Allegan Out Loud! at the Riverfront Plaza. An Allegan resident myself, I am all for this landmark celebration!. With a modest population...
Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?
One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
Ready to ‘Ohh and Ahh’? Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise is This Weekend
Photo by Seb [ P34K ] Hamel on Unsplash[/caption]I don't know why, but this year, the Woodward Dream Cruise just kind of snuck up on me. This annual event that sprouted organically in Motown has become a major event. The main day-long event this year happens on Saturday, August 20th.
Looking For a Produce Stand? Allegan County Facebook Group Can Help
Seeing little mom and pop produce stands alongside west Michigan roads are one of my favorite parts of the summer growing season. Once those roadside stands start to pop up you know summer has truly arrived!. In west Michigan you'll see everything from peaches, flowers, cage free eggs, to ears...
Wounded Iraq War Veteran From Pennfield Goes Viral on TikTok
One-Eyed Jack shows us several Southwest Michigan towns as he takes us to work every day on TikTok. The man that goes by @oneeyedjack on TikTok currently has 22.4 thousand followers and 318.5 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Warning: some of the videos below do contain curse words.
Two People Steal Plants Off Vine Neighborhood Porch in Kalamazoo
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8/10, security footage captured what appears to be a couple of very bold porch pirates calmly perusing a selection of plants. On private property. The security footage, which was shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit, shows two unidentified women not just browsing this selection of...
Mitch Albom Bringing “Tuesdays With Morrie” Play To Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Mitch Albom is going to be coming to Kalamazoo for a special appearance at the Civic Theatre, and he's bringing his stage adaption of the book "tuesdays with Morrie" with him. Tickets can be bought here, as the announcement was made by the man himself:. Mitch Albom's "Tuesdays with Morrie"...
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
New $5+ Million Housing/Retail Project Coming to Battle Creek
A recently announced building renovation in downtown Battle Creek is promising to bring more dining/retail and housing options to the area. As reported by the Battle Creek Enquirer, a redevelopment project set to the tune of $5.9 million will be tackling the vacant building at 17 W. Michigan Ave., otherwise known as the former Hamblin Opera House.
Bring A Blanket, Lake Michigan Temperatures Are Plummeting Below Average For This Time of Year
Last weekend felt a little cooler than average, but it wasn't just the air that was cooler, it turns out the water at some Lake Michigan beaches has plummeted thanks to cool air that blew in and cooled water temperatures off shore. According to data from SeaTemperature.com and Seagull, you...
Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Biden's Hidin' on Again 8-18-22
Tammy and Kristen return to the show to talk about becoming accidental activists and more. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is...
