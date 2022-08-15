Christine Malvasio, “SPIKY”, Talented And Well-Rounded In The Music Business, Launches Her Own Artist Career

It appears Oprah Winfrey has soured on a fan podcast that used her name without permission, ordering the podcasters to change their name, a trademark infringement motion filed this week says. The podcast in question, Oprahdemics, debuted in June and highlights the legendary talk show host’s best episodes and moments. But they didn’t have permission to do so with Oprah in its name, the talk show host’s company Harpo Inc. said, nor were they permitted to use the Oprah name to promote live events—such as its first podcast, recorded live at the Tribeca Film Festival. “Look under your seat… it’s a new podcast! Two historians (and friends) break down Oprah’s most iconic episodes, and what the Queen of Talk has meant for our culture,” the Oprahdemics website says. Harpo Inc. says it will not seeking damages from the podcast, it just wants it to change its name so it does not “dilute” the famous Oprah brand.Read it at New York Post

