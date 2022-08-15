Christine Malvasio, “SPIKY”, Talented And Well-Rounded In The Music Business, Launches Her Own Artist Career

Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
thesource.com
Tevin Campbell Discusses Struggles and Triumphs of Being a Gay Man in the R&B Industry
Tevin Campbell may be known for his hit 90s song “Can We Talk” and this week, he definitely talked, opening up about what it was like to be a queer man in the R&B industry in the 90s and how it has changed from then to now. In...
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship
Must be love on the brain! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have spent years denying that their relationship is anything but platonic, but things finally changed when the rapper called her "the love of my life" in 2021. After more than a year of rumors, the "Peso" artist confirmed in a May interview with GQ that […]
HipHopDX.com
Drake Flexes Iced-Out Watch & Ring After Breaking Long-Standing Beatles Record
Drake has celebrated his latest Billboard milestone by icing himself out in some new jewelry. The 6 God took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (August 16) to show off a shiny new Richard Millie watch and glamorous ring from famed jeweler Alex Moss. The ring, in particular, is quite...
thesource.com
Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video
“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
Thee Hottie Experience: Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘P-Valley,’ Reveals She Read For Mercedes Before Guest Appearance As Tina Snow
Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she could have had a much bigger part on the Starz drama P-Valley.
thesource.com
Audiomack Introduces “Premiere Access” Designed to Enable Artists to Reward Biggest Supporters
Artist-first music streaming and discovery platform Audiomack announced the debut of Premiere Access, a industry-leading feature that allows artists to reward their biggest fans by making a unreleased projects available on Audiomack before the general release. “Artists deserve the most powerful tools possible to build their work into financially thriving...
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes Called Out By Funk Flex In Latest New Music Challenge
Busta Rhymes is the latest rapper to be called out by Funk Flex for not releasing much in the way of new music in a while. After successfully calling out the likes of Juelz Santana, Conway The Machine and Fabolous in recent weeks, the Hot 97 DJ has now turned attention to the Flipmode general challenging him to get a new track into his hands in the next six days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday
At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
Oprah Says Fan Podcast Needs to Change Its Name, ‘Dilutes’ Her Brand
It appears Oprah Winfrey has soured on a fan podcast that used her name without permission, ordering the podcasters to change their name, a trademark infringement motion filed this week says. The podcast in question, Oprahdemics, debuted in June and highlights the legendary talk show host’s best episodes and moments. But they didn’t have permission to do so with Oprah in its name, the talk show host’s company Harpo Inc. said, nor were they permitted to use the Oprah name to promote live events—such as its first podcast, recorded live at the Tribeca Film Festival. “Look under your seat… it’s a new podcast! Two historians (and friends) break down Oprah’s most iconic episodes, and what the Queen of Talk has meant for our culture,” the Oprahdemics website says. Harpo Inc. says it will not seeking damages from the podcast, it just wants it to change its name so it does not “dilute” the famous Oprah brand.Read it at New York Post
‘Cheetah Girls’ Babies: Meet the Former Girl Group Members’ Children in Photos
They’re cheetah sisters with cheetah babies! Decades after the Cheetah Girls disbanded, several of its members have become mothers. The Cheetah Girls premiered on Disney Channel in 2003, starring Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams as high school students turned girl group performers. The film’s success soon allowed the band to star in […]
HipHopDX.com
The D.O.C. Says He ‘Might Take Eminem’s Advice’ Regarding Vocal Cord Procedure
Exclusive – The D.O.C. has endured numerous medical procedures since the near-fatal car accident that robbed him of his voice — and he’s not in a hurry for the next one. In The DOC documentary, which debuted at New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival in June, the West Coast rap pioneer was filmed at one of his doctor’s appointments where he was asked if he wanted to undergo yet another vocal cord procedure in further hopes of restoring his original voice. As the doctor explained, it was a risk; he had a 50/50 chance of it working.
thesource.com
Meek Mill Lays Down $10 Million Challenge to Record Executives Rooting Against Him
Meek Mill wants record executives to put their money where their mouth is. Days after the announcement of his partnership with WME, Meek Mill is challenging execs who don’t believe in him to a $10 million bet. “If you a corporate person that work in the music business and...
thesource.com
T.I. Confirms He Hit A Chainsmokers Member For Kissing Him
T.I. recently confirmed that he indeed hit a Andrew Taggert, a member of the Chainsmokers, when he tried to kiss him. “Love The Chainsmokers, they make great music, you know,” T.I. said in a video posted to his IG. “It’s really not much more to the story that you’ve already heard.”
Emilia Clarke: Foxtel apologises after Australian CEO calls actor ‘dumpy-looking girl’ at House of the Dragon premiere
Foxtel’s chief executive has apologised for referring to Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke as a “dumpy-looking girl”, while launching the prequel of the series on Tuesday. Delivering a speech at the Sydney premiere, Patrick Delany told media he was initially bemused when he first started watching...
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: T.I. Dropped His Second Album ‘Trap Muzik’ 19 Years Ago
On this date in Hip Hop History, the self-proclaimed “King of the South” released his sophomore album aptly titled Trap Muzik on Atlantic Records in conjunction with Tip’s newly formed Grand Hustle Records. This was a big improvement from T.I.’s I’m Serious debut release, with guest appearances...
thesource.com
Fat Joe to Perform One-Man Stand-Up Show on His Life, Dave Chappelle to Deliver Intro
Fat Joe has announced a one-man standup performance on stage in New York City this fall where he will deliver never-before-heard stories based on his legendary life and achievements. The live performance, which will be co-produced by Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade and directed by Chris Robinson, will feature a...
People
Tatiana Maslany Says 'She-Hulk' Goes Against Typical Body Standards: It 'Represents a Different Body'
Tatiana Maslany is praising her She-Hulk role for representing a different body type compared to other superheroes. At the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere Monday, the 36-year-old actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight and opened up about the Disney+ project and how her character is able to go against "weird" body standards.
