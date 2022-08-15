ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

Tank Releases His Final Studio Album ‘R&B Money’

Grammy Award-winning superstar Tank has returned with his 10th and final studio album, R&B Money. The album is released on his record label of the same name in partnership with Atlantic Records. Chris Brown, Rotimi, Vedo, Blaq Tuxedo, TVERSE, Alex Isley, and R&B Money singer Feather are all included on...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Chicago PD Pin Third Murder Victim On King Von

According to several confirmed reports, the Chicago Police Department has now added a third person to the list of murder victims who allegedly died at the hands of slain Chicago rapper Dayvon “King Von” Bennett. Reports have confirmed that Von and his cohorts had beef with a local...
CHICAGO, IL
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Discusses The Last Piece Of Advice Her Mom Gave Her Before Her Passing

During a recent interview with Ebro and Nadeska on Apple Music 1, Megan Thee Stallion, 27, discusses her newest album release ‘Traumazine’ juggling a crazy rap career and the loss of her mom. Megan’s mom, Holly Thomas, passed away in March 2019 from brain cancer. Thomas used to rap herself under the name “Holly-Wood” and helped steer her daughter’s early career. Sadly, Megan’s grandmother also passed away just weeks later. In the interview, she talks about the final piece of advice her mother gave her and how her mother’s death continues to affect her. “At this point in my life, I really realized that my mama was really driving the car for a long time,” she mused. “I didn’t even have to think about too many things when mama was with me. I feel like it is just recently that it’s clicking to me, like who can I ask anything to?” Admitting that she hates to put people in her business “When I’m going through something personal, I’m like, ‘I just got to pray,’ because I don’t even know who I can ask. Who can I ask about this situation? And who do I trust?” Through tears she then went on to say When I would do something good, my mamma, would say “good job, that was good we did that.” admitting that she feels that she shouldn’t be crying by now when talking about her mom but also jokes through the tears. “But I know my mama she would say get your sh*t together.” Megan, a college graduate, and 5-time Grammy-winning rapper announced her mom’s death in a since-deleted Instagram post, tearfully recalling the last conversation she had with her mom and how her words get her through. “She was just like, ‘Just because I’m sick, you and T Farris, y’all don’t stop. Y’all need to go to L.A. and still do your show.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. All right. I’m going to be back up here in a little bit.’ And then it was just over so quick and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, what do I do?’ She said, ‘Don’t stop,’ so then I just took that literally. And we’re here today,” she added.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

DJ Akademiks Says “Radio is Finished” Following ‘The Breakfast Club’ Split

DJ Akademiks is ready to lay a tombstone on radio. Speaking with DJ Vlad, Ak revealed it’s a wrap for radio and called the separation of The Breakfast Club “weird.”. “Radio is finished,” Ak opened. “First of all, I think the announcement was kinda weird. I listened to their explanation. They said it was to figure out who was against them but like it didn’t feel like everybody was on the same page. It felt like one person leaving the band but kinda not wanting the band to continue.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

T.I. Confirms He Hit A Chainsmokers Member For Kissing Him

T.I. recently confirmed that he indeed hit a Andrew Taggert, a member of the Chainsmokers, when he tried to kiss him. “Love The Chainsmokers, they make great music, you know,” T.I. said in a video posted to his IG. “It’s really not much more to the story that you’ve already heard.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Oprah Says Fan Podcast Needs to Change Its Name, ‘Dilutes’ Her Brand

It appears Oprah Winfrey has soured on a fan podcast that used her name without permission, ordering the podcasters to change their name, a trademark infringement motion filed this week says. The podcast in question, Oprahdemics, debuted in June and highlights the legendary talk show host’s best episodes and moments. But they didn’t have permission to do so with Oprah in its name, the talk show host’s company Harpo Inc. said, nor were they permitted to use the Oprah name to promote live events—such as its first podcast, recorded live at the Tribeca Film Festival. “Look under your seat… it’s a new podcast! Two historians (and friends) break down Oprah’s most iconic episodes, and what the Queen of Talk has meant for our culture,” the Oprahdemics website says. Harpo Inc. says it will not seeking damages from the podcast, it just wants it to change its name so it does not “dilute” the famous Oprah brand.Read it at New York Post
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Offset Releases Brand New Single And Video “5 4 3 2 1”

Making a momentous return, multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar and Atlanta icon Offset unleashes his first new solo record and music video in three years “5 4 3 2 1” available today via Motown Records. Listen to “5 4 3 2 1” HERE and watch the music video HERE.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Dropped Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him Not To

Super Bowl LVI might go down as one of the most legendary Super Bowl’s, not necessarily for the game, but for the halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent making guest appearances. In the months following the epic performance, new details about it have come out, many saying that the half time show almost didn’t happen due to differences between Jay-Z and the NFL. However, in a new interview, Dr. Dre admits that he almost dropped out of the performance completely until Nas and Jay convinced him otherwise.
NFL
thesource.com

Hit-Boy Tapped to Curate Soundtrack for ‘Madden NFL 23’

Fresh off delivering a banger to Beyonce’s Renaissance in “THIQUE” and lacing The Game with some heat for Drillmatic, Hit-Boy is taking his talent to video games. Madden NFL 23 has announced Hit-Boy as the curator for the video game’s soundtrack. The game releases this Friday and will feature a series of tracks hand-selected by the star producer.
NFL
thesource.com

Meek Mill On Using Shrooms: ‘It Made Me More Smart, More Happy’

Dream Chaser general Meek Mill recently went on a “shrooms” trip, in which the Philly rapper says the psychedelic plants made him more smart that he already is. Meek spoke about the mind-opening experience on Twitter, telling fans that the mushies have forever changed his life’s perspective.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Showtime Renews ‘The Chi’ For Season 6

The Chi‘s season 5 is soon coming to a close, but the popular series has been renewed for season 6 by Showtime. According to Deadline, the series executive produced by Lena Waithe and Common has received the green light on another season before this current one wraps up on Sept. 2.
TV SERIES

