Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
thesource.com
Tank Releases His Final Studio Album ‘R&B Money’
Grammy Award-winning superstar Tank has returned with his 10th and final studio album, R&B Money. The album is released on his record label of the same name in partnership with Atlantic Records. Chris Brown, Rotimi, Vedo, Blaq Tuxedo, TVERSE, Alex Isley, and R&B Money singer Feather are all included on...
thesource.com
Chicago PD Pin Third Murder Victim On King Von
According to several confirmed reports, the Chicago Police Department has now added a third person to the list of murder victims who allegedly died at the hands of slain Chicago rapper Dayvon “King Von” Bennett. Reports have confirmed that Von and his cohorts had beef with a local...
thesource.com
Tevin Campbell Discusses Struggles and Triumphs of Being a Gay Man in the R&B Industry
Tevin Campbell may be known for his hit 90s song “Can We Talk” and this week, he definitely talked, opening up about what it was like to be a queer man in the R&B industry in the 90s and how it has changed from then to now. In...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Pusha T Performs “Brambleton” and “Dreamin Of The Past” for VEVO CTRL Series
Pusha T is back teaming with Vevo Ctrl to release two performances from his It’s Almost Dry album. King Push delivered “Dreamin’ Of The Past” and “Brambleton” for the series. Pusha T is ready to keep Cokechella touring, announcing Phase 2 of his It’s...
thesource.com
Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Discusses The Last Piece Of Advice Her Mom Gave Her Before Her Passing
During a recent interview with Ebro and Nadeska on Apple Music 1, Megan Thee Stallion, 27, discusses her newest album release ‘Traumazine’ juggling a crazy rap career and the loss of her mom. Megan’s mom, Holly Thomas, passed away in March 2019 from brain cancer. Thomas used to rap herself under the name “Holly-Wood” and helped steer her daughter’s early career. Sadly, Megan’s grandmother also passed away just weeks later. In the interview, she talks about the final piece of advice her mother gave her and how her mother’s death continues to affect her. “At this point in my life, I really realized that my mama was really driving the car for a long time,” she mused. “I didn’t even have to think about too many things when mama was with me. I feel like it is just recently that it’s clicking to me, like who can I ask anything to?” Admitting that she hates to put people in her business “When I’m going through something personal, I’m like, ‘I just got to pray,’ because I don’t even know who I can ask. Who can I ask about this situation? And who do I trust?” Through tears she then went on to say When I would do something good, my mamma, would say “good job, that was good we did that.” admitting that she feels that she shouldn’t be crying by now when talking about her mom but also jokes through the tears. “But I know my mama she would say get your sh*t together.” Megan, a college graduate, and 5-time Grammy-winning rapper announced her mom’s death in a since-deleted Instagram post, tearfully recalling the last conversation she had with her mom and how her words get her through. “She was just like, ‘Just because I’m sick, you and T Farris, y’all don’t stop. Y’all need to go to L.A. and still do your show.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. All right. I’m going to be back up here in a little bit.’ And then it was just over so quick and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, what do I do?’ She said, ‘Don’t stop,’ so then I just took that literally. And we’re here today,” she added.
thesource.com
The Game Forced To Remove NBA Youngboy From “Drillmatic” Track Over $150K Feature Fee
The Game’s recent Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind album dropped last week and features 30 songs with over 20 featured artists. Among those was NBA Youngboy on the song OPP. However, The Game was forced to remove the song from the album over the Baton Rouge rapper’s hefty $150k feature fee.
NBA・
thesource.com
T.I. Partners with Moolah Wireless To Provide 200 Tablets To Morris Brown College
T.I. is continuing to push the culture forward. Morris Brown College announced it has partnered with Rap super star and entrepreneur, Tip “T.I.” Harris and Moolah Wireless to provide free tablets with 12 months of data service to Morris Brown College students to celebrate the restoration of the institution.
thesource.com
DJ Akademiks Says “Radio is Finished” Following ‘The Breakfast Club’ Split
DJ Akademiks is ready to lay a tombstone on radio. Speaking with DJ Vlad, Ak revealed it’s a wrap for radio and called the separation of The Breakfast Club “weird.”. “Radio is finished,” Ak opened. “First of all, I think the announcement was kinda weird. I listened to their explanation. They said it was to figure out who was against them but like it didn’t feel like everybody was on the same page. It felt like one person leaving the band but kinda not wanting the band to continue.”
thesource.com
T.I. Confirms He Hit A Chainsmokers Member For Kissing Him
T.I. recently confirmed that he indeed hit a Andrew Taggert, a member of the Chainsmokers, when he tried to kiss him. “Love The Chainsmokers, they make great music, you know,” T.I. said in a video posted to his IG. “It’s really not much more to the story that you’ve already heard.”
thesource.com
Kanye Responds To Criticism Over Presentation Of Yeezy GAP Apparel: “I’m Not Here To Apologize”
Earlier today, Kanye responded to the criticism over the presentation of his Yeezy Gap apparel. Fox News caught up to Ye at Gap’s flagship store in New York City where the reporter asked Kanye how he felt about the people criticizing him for apparently “fetishizing” homelessness by displaying the Yeezy Gap apparel in “trash bags.”
thesource.com
Meek Mill Lays Down $10 Million Challenge to Record Executives Rooting Against Him
Meek Mill wants record executives to put their money where their mouth is. Days after the announcement of his partnership with WME, Meek Mill is challenging execs who don’t believe in him to a $10 million bet. “If you a corporate person that work in the music business and...
thesource.com
Larry June Drops New Album ‘Spaceships on the Blade’ Featuring Syd, 2 Chainz & More
Larry June has returned with his new album, Spaceships on the Blade. The new album features 19 G-funk-inspired beats and stellar features from Babyface Ray, 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Syd, and Duckwrth. Wallo also joins the album to deliver an interlude. Arriving alongside the album is the video for “Don’t Check...
Oprah Says Fan Podcast Needs to Change Its Name, ‘Dilutes’ Her Brand
It appears Oprah Winfrey has soured on a fan podcast that used her name without permission, ordering the podcasters to change their name, a trademark infringement motion filed this week says. The podcast in question, Oprahdemics, debuted in June and highlights the legendary talk show host’s best episodes and moments. But they didn’t have permission to do so with Oprah in its name, the talk show host’s company Harpo Inc. said, nor were they permitted to use the Oprah name to promote live events—such as its first podcast, recorded live at the Tribeca Film Festival. “Look under your seat… it’s a new podcast! Two historians (and friends) break down Oprah’s most iconic episodes, and what the Queen of Talk has meant for our culture,” the Oprahdemics website says. Harpo Inc. says it will not seeking damages from the podcast, it just wants it to change its name so it does not “dilute” the famous Oprah brand.Read it at New York Post
thesource.com
Fat Joe to Perform One-Man Stand-Up Show on His Life, Dave Chappelle to Deliver Intro
Fat Joe has announced a one-man standup performance on stage in New York City this fall where he will deliver never-before-heard stories based on his legendary life and achievements. The live performance, which will be co-produced by Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade and directed by Chris Robinson, will feature a...
thesource.com
Offset Releases Brand New Single And Video “5 4 3 2 1”
Making a momentous return, multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar and Atlanta icon Offset unleashes his first new solo record and music video in three years “5 4 3 2 1” available today via Motown Records. Listen to “5 4 3 2 1” HERE and watch the music video HERE.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Dropped Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him Not To
Super Bowl LVI might go down as one of the most legendary Super Bowl’s, not necessarily for the game, but for the halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent making guest appearances. In the months following the epic performance, new details about it have come out, many saying that the half time show almost didn’t happen due to differences between Jay-Z and the NFL. However, in a new interview, Dr. Dre admits that he almost dropped out of the performance completely until Nas and Jay convinced him otherwise.
NFL・
thesource.com
Jamie Foxx Reveals Unreleased Film Scrapped Because Robert Downey Jr. Plays A Mexican Man
Actor and entertainer Jamie Foxx is speaking out on an 6-year-old unreleased comedy flick that is now scrapped. Foxx says it’ll be hard to release his shelved comedy film that stars Robert Downey Jr. as a Mexican man. According to CinemaBlend, Foxx said his directorial effort All-Star Weekend would...
thesource.com
Hit-Boy Tapped to Curate Soundtrack for ‘Madden NFL 23’
Fresh off delivering a banger to Beyonce’s Renaissance in “THIQUE” and lacing The Game with some heat for Drillmatic, Hit-Boy is taking his talent to video games. Madden NFL 23 has announced Hit-Boy as the curator for the video game’s soundtrack. The game releases this Friday and will feature a series of tracks hand-selected by the star producer.
NFL・
thesource.com
Meek Mill On Using Shrooms: ‘It Made Me More Smart, More Happy’
Dream Chaser general Meek Mill recently went on a “shrooms” trip, in which the Philly rapper says the psychedelic plants made him more smart that he already is. Meek spoke about the mind-opening experience on Twitter, telling fans that the mushies have forever changed his life’s perspective.
thesource.com
Showtime Renews ‘The Chi’ For Season 6
The Chi‘s season 5 is soon coming to a close, but the popular series has been renewed for season 6 by Showtime. According to Deadline, the series executive produced by Lena Waithe and Common has received the green light on another season before this current one wraps up on Sept. 2.
