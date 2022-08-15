Read full article on original website
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'
Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?
Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
How Is The Market Feeling About BP?
BP's (NYSE:BP) short percent of float has fallen 20.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.46 million shares sold short, which is 0.27% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Cassava Sciences SAVA stock moved upwards by 19.8% to $24.21 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Cassava Sciences's trading volume reached 874.8K shares. This is 59.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.7 million. Dermata Therapeutics DRMA...
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
Analyst Downgrades Verizon Calling It A Bigger Loser Compared To AT&T, Cuts Price Target By 26%
The Verizon Analyst: MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett downgraded Verizon Communications Inc VZ to Underperform from Market Perform with a $41 price target, down from $55. The Verizon Takeaways: AT&T Inc T has accelerated its subscriber growth, but at the cost of repeatedly cutting its free cash flow and dividend coverage...
Looking At Scorpio Tankers Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Scorpio Tankers STNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Expert Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Northern Oil & Gas NOG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
Kevin O'Leary Says 'NFTs Will Be Bigger Than Bitcoin': What Else Does Mr. Wonderful Think About The Future of Crypto?
See Kevin O’Leary at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event in December. Reserve a seat now!. Kevin O’Leary said on Twitter earlier this year that "NFTs will be bigger than Bitcoin." The "Shark Tank" investor added his reason why: the ability for NFTs to record ownership. At an...
Jim Cramer Bashes Bed Bath & Beyond: How He Says Retailer Could 'Save Themselves,' But Would 'Rather Sink The Ship'
Jim Cramer believes Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY needs to take advantage of its recent surge and commence a stock offering, but he doesn't expect the home furnishings retailer to take action. What To Know: Bed Bath & Beyond shares have surged amid increased retail investor attention. The stock...
Short Sellers Are Ramping Up Their Bets Against Tech Stocks: Analyst Says This May Be A 'Bear Rally'
The technology sector has taken quite a hit so far in 2022 as investors bet that rising interest rates could weigh on tech stock growth rates. Tech short sellers have done fairly well so far this year, but a new report by S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky suggests short sellers expect more weakness ahead for tech stocks.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Valero Energy 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.68%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion. Buying $1000 In VLO: If an investor had bought $1000 of VLO stock 20 years...
