Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
(UPDATE) Missing Elderly Owatonna Man Found Safe
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Owatonna Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing elderly man. A news release says 84-year-old Glenn Schnittger was last seen leaving his residence in Owatonna this morning. He was headed to a store but has not returned home and has not been heard from since.
Teen Shot in Southeast Rochester Overnight
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 16-year-old boy was shot in southeast Rochester early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 1500 block of 10th St. southeast around 1:30 a.m. The teen was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Wabasha County
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester Man Loses $168,000 to Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Rochester man has been scammed out of $168,000. A Rochester Police Spokesperson said the scam started on Aug. 8 when the man received a receipt that indicated he had renewed a computer security subscription for $399. The man told officers he was unsure whether or not the subscription automatically renewed and called the number displayed on the receipt to resolve this issue. Police say the victim was told he had to download a program on his computer that would take the machine over to get a refund.
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
Major Rochester Drug Bust Results in 10 Arrests
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An announcement today concerning the federal crackdown on violent criminals in Minnesota included news of a major drug bust in Rochester. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger, who was joined by federal, state, and local law enforcement officials, announced the arrests of 10 people in connection with an alleged methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team led a coordinated operation that involved more than 60 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers. Luger says the operation also resulted in the seizure of drugs and firearms.
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution and Firearms Violation
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution and multiple firearms violations. Prosecutors said 48-year-old John Juneau of Fridley, was inside a detached garage with two other people when law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in Columbia Heights in February 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charges Brought in Two Rochester Check Forgery Cases
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors brought charges Wednesday in two different check forgery cases. 29-year-old Joseph Gehring of Ashland City, TN is accused of cashing a $2,475.10 check on the account of Hiller’s Flooring America that was intended to go to a supplier. Surveillance video from Sterling State Bank in Rochester shows Gehring cashing the check at the bank on Dec. 23, 2021. The bank also shared a copy of a photo ID Gehring used to cash the check, the complaint states.
Phone Scam Costs Rochester Woman $1,600
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester woman fell victim to a phone scam and is out $1,600. Rochester Police said the 69-year-old woman reported the scam Thursday afternoon. The woman said she received a voicemail from who she believed to be a representative of Spectrum cable and internet, who said that her monthly bill could be cut by as much as 50 percent.
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
Thousands of Dollars Worth of Tools Stolen from Rochester Construction Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at a north-Rochester construction site. Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the site north of Park Place Motors around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews at the site reported someone had broken into the construction area and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of tools and equipment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Prison For Thefts of Coins From Laundry Machines at Rochester Apt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been given a more than four-year prison sentence for a second-degree burglary conviction stemming from a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex. 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson of Richfield recently admitted to the felony charge through a plea agreement that...
Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
Minnesota Man Indicted For Multiple Armed Robberies of Grocery Stores
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man has been indicted in federal court for three armed robberies of grocery stores in St. Paul. Prosecutors said on 38-year-old Nicholas Dancy robbed three grocery stores located on University Avenue on three separate occasions between May 27th and June 5th, 2022. During...
Rochester Police Arrest Armed Felon Following Traffic Stop (Update)
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers brought an armed felon into custody following a traffic stop over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer on patrol saw a vehicle with a male driver and male passenger run a red light at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. and 6th St. Northwest shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. The officer stopped the vehicle and reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view and searched the vehicle.
Scammer Posing as Police Victimizes Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester business has been victimized by a scammer posing as a member of law enforcement. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an 18-year-old employee at the business received a call from an individual posing as a detective with the Rochester Police Department last week. The caller reportedly gave the employee a false badge number and case number while telling the worker their boss, who the caller mentioned by name, was in debt. The caller instructed the employee to take over $2,000 from the business and purchase gift cards from Walmart or the employee and boss would be arrested.
Terrific River Views Will Make You Drool 12 Miles from Rochester!
The first thing you notice is all the windows. Why so many windows? Well, you're right there on the river, close to Rochester in Oronoco. So windows are a must. Liste price? $699,000. It's a gorgeous property, on the North fork of the Zumbro in Oronoco, Minnesota, with piles of...
LOVE: 8-10 Tons Of FREE Sweetcorn Sunday In Plainview, MN!
Plainview's Corn-on-the-Cob Days started Wednesday and I'm not even going to mess around talking about this and that and the next thing. Because if you remember anything I say, please, make it this... Do Not Miss Sunday's Free Sweet Corn!. Yes, Saturday is jam-packed with awesomeness:. The car and tractor...
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0