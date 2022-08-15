Read full article on original website
Larry Waterbury
Larry Waterbury, 80, of Elk Point, South Dakota, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Abiding by his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the...
David M. LaBreche
David M. LaBreche, 78, of Le Mars, Iowa, formerly of White Lake, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Le Mars Bible Church. Pastor Fred Gums will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. The Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting David’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Brooke Konz – Citizen of the Day
Dr. Brooke Konz is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, August 18, 2022. Brooke has joined Floyd Valley Healthcare Medical Staff. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Linnea Clausen – Citizen of the Day
Linnea Clausen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Linnea is a part time Civil Clerk in the office of the Plymouth County Sheriff. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Wednesday News, August 17
A three day trip to revisit the roots of Plymouth County settlement will take place in October. Judy Stokesberry, President of the Luxembourgers, says St Donatus, north of the Quad Cities, was the area where Luxembourg immigrants first settled in Iowa. Once the area filled up, there began a migration...
Le Mars Volleyball Prepares for First Season Under Coach Wolles
Le Mars volleyball begins a new season with a new head coach. The Bulldogs begin the 2022 season in a week under the direction of new head coach Jessica Wolles. Wolles has made sure she spent a lot of time with the team so that she could make strong relationships as soon as possible.
