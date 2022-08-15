David M. LaBreche, 78, of Le Mars, Iowa, formerly of White Lake, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Le Mars Bible Church. Pastor Fred Gums will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. The Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting David’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO