Dare County, NC

Virginia Dare Night to be held at The Lost Colony on August 18 to celebrate Virginia Dare’s 435th Birthday

By Submitted Story
outerbanksvoice.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
outerbanksvoice.com

Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, August 16

Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, NC, passed away on August 16, 2022. Mrs. Ferebee was 96 years old. She was the wife of fifty-seven years of the late Henry Clay Ferebee, III. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Charles Meekins and Margaret McKeel Meekins of Columbia, NC and was predeceased by her brother, John Carroll Meekins.
CAMDEN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Gary Gene Beasley, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, August 14

Gary Gene Beasley, Jr., 53, of Kill Devil Hills, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Nags Head, NC following a long illness. He was the oldest son of Gene Beasley, Sr. and Linda Jackson (both deceased). Gary is survived by his grandmother Edith Rogers Beasley of Colington; his brother James...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Buxton Beach nourishment project completed

On Aug. 17, Dare County announced the completion of this summer’s Buxton beach nourishment project, which took just under two months. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the last load of sand for the Buxton beach nourishment project was placed at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The dredge Liberty Island delivered the last load approximately 1.2 miles north of the northern boundary of the Village of Buxton. The total contract volume of 1.2 million cubic yards has been completed after approximately 50 days of construction.
BUXTON, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Dare County, NC
Society
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

David Michael Denicke of Currituck, August 11

David Michael Denicke, 64, of Currituck, NC, passed away August 11, 2022 at his home. He was born April 8, 1958 in Guntersvile, AL to Donald and Jeanette Denicke. Michael grew up in Virginia Beach, VA, moved to Georgia as an adult then later settled in Currituck. He was a master mechanic and was well known to be able to fix anything with a motor. He was also a great lover of dogs, and they all loved him.
CURRITUCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Devin Wayne Williams of Kill Devil Hills, August 12

Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Person
Virginia Dare
outerbanksvoice.com

2022 Cornbread Bake Off at the Currituck Farm Festival

Do you bake the best cornbread in Currituck? Well, let’s find out! Enter your cornbread in the Cornbread Bake Off held during the Currituck Farm Festival from Noon – 4:00 on Oct. 1, 2022. Contest entries are being accepted for adults (18+) as well as three youth age groups (5-8, 9-13, & 14-18). And the best news of all, entry is FREE! Grand and Reserve will be awarded in each age group. A complete list of rules and the entry form for this contest can be found at: https://cornbreadbakeoff.eventbrite.com.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts – a Manteo tradition

Since Edward Green came up with the idea of an art show in Manteo featuring regional and local artists in 1982, the New World Festival of the Arts has been an Outer Banks summertime tradition. Now sponsored and organized by Dare Arts, the tradition of featuring local and regional artists has continued.
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County Library announces Fall 2022 Adult Enrichment Series

The Dare County Library has announced the return of its popular Library Enrichment Series for Adults, which will be offered as hybrid events beginning in September 2022. Programs will primarily be held in the Kill Devil Hills Library meeting room with an option to join virtually via Zoom for those who are unable to attend in person.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kennedy Fletcher’s Kitty Hawk mural takes flight

The butterflies on the north wall of the Kitty Hawk Super Wings seem to leap off the wall. The wings look iridescent in the afternoon sun. At first glance, the panels seem a solid hue, but flecks of paint of various colors are part of the story. For Hatteras Island...
KITTY HAWK, NC
#The Lost Colony#Local Life#Localevent#Awards Ceremony#Festival#First National Bank#Riha Board#The Ticket Office
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk man arrested for Martin’s Point murder

On the afternoon of Aug. 15, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office released this information on the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting at Martin’s Point around midnight on Aug. 14. On Aug. 14, at approximately 11:54 p.m., the Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000...
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Hanig seeks to disqualify NC Senate opponent from 2022 fall ballot

Update: Hearing on Hanig protest slated for Aug. 17. In the wake of State Representative Bobby Hanig’s protest seeking the removal of Valerie Jordan from the fall ballot, the Currituck County Elections Board will hold an emergency meeting/preliminary hearing on Aug. 17, at 3:30 pm. The purpose of this hearing is to determine whether the protest substantially complies with the law, and it establishes probable cause to believe that a violation of election law or irregularity or misconduct has occurred. No evidence will be taken at this hearing. The board will either dismiss the protest or schedule it for an evidentiary hearing at a later date.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

High rip current risk north of Oregon Inlet

HIGH rip current risk at the ocean beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, and Nags Head. Ocean conditions will bring dangerous rip currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE rip current risk south of Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras including ocean...
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Elizabeth City Police Department recaps Webster’s first week as interim chief

The abrupt departure of Nags Head Police Chief Phil Webster, who has become the interim chief of the Elizabeth City Police Department, has fostered two mysteries. What caused Webster to leave his Nags Head job, and according to a story in The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City, what is the reason for the departure of Police Chief Larry James in that community.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head Beach nourishment update

The town of Nags Head issued this Aug. 16 status report on the progress of the town’s beach project. Beach restoration is expected to resume late Aug. 16 or early Aug. 17, near 8701 South Old Oregon Inlet Road. Over the next five to seven days, construction will progress south to near 9405 South Old Oregon Inlet Road.
NAGS HEAD, NC

