Virginia Dare Night to be held at The Lost Colony on August 18 to celebrate Virginia Dare’s 435th Birthday

Update: Hearing on Hanig protest slated for Aug. 17. In the wake of State Representative Bobby Hanig’s protest seeking the removal of Valerie Jordan from the fall ballot, the Currituck County Elections Board will hold an emergency meeting/preliminary hearing on Aug. 17, at 3:30 pm. The purpose of this hearing is to determine whether the protest substantially complies with the law, and it establishes probable cause to believe that a violation of election law or irregularity or misconduct has occurred. No evidence will be taken at this hearing. The board will either dismiss the protest or schedule it for an evidentiary hearing at a later date.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO