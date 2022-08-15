Virginia Dare Night to be held at The Lost Colony on August 18 to celebrate Virginia Dare’s 435th Birthday

Read full article on original website
Dare Arts announces 40th Annual New World Festival of The Arts Award Recipients
A cool summer day with an excellent crowd coupled with over 40 East Coast artists made for the perfect first day of the 40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts, which was held on the Manteo waterfront from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17.
Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, August 16
Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, NC, passed away on August 16, 2022. Mrs. Ferebee was 96 years old. She was the wife of fifty-seven years of the late Henry Clay Ferebee, III. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Charles Meekins and Margaret McKeel Meekins of Columbia, NC and was predeceased by her brother, John Carroll Meekins.
Gary Gene Beasley, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, August 14
Gary Gene Beasley, Jr., 53, of Kill Devil Hills, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Nags Head, NC following a long illness. He was the oldest son of Gene Beasley, Sr. and Linda Jackson (both deceased). Gary is survived by his grandmother Edith Rogers Beasley of Colington; his brother James...
Buxton Beach nourishment project completed
On Aug. 17, Dare County announced the completion of this summer’s Buxton beach nourishment project, which took just under two months. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the last load of sand for the Buxton beach nourishment project was placed at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The dredge Liberty Island delivered the last load approximately 1.2 miles north of the northern boundary of the Village of Buxton. The total contract volume of 1.2 million cubic yards has been completed after approximately 50 days of construction.
David Michael Denicke of Currituck, August 11
David Michael Denicke, 64, of Currituck, NC, passed away August 11, 2022 at his home. He was born April 8, 1958 in Guntersvile, AL to Donald and Jeanette Denicke. Michael grew up in Virginia Beach, VA, moved to Georgia as an adult then later settled in Currituck. He was a master mechanic and was well known to be able to fix anything with a motor. He was also a great lover of dogs, and they all loved him.
Currituck 4-H Sharpshooter Competes at the 2022 4-H National Shooting Sports Tournament
Currituck County 4-H Sharpshooter team member Kilynn Brinkley was a member of the 4 person, NC 4-H Air Pistol Team that finished third overall at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Tournament in Grand Island Nebraska, June 26-July 1, 2022. The 2022 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships consist of competitive tournaments...
Devin Wayne Williams of Kill Devil Hills, August 12
Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Chesapeake boy finds sea cucumber on Outer Banks beach
NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a different story that first aired on Aug. 12, 2022. A Chesapeake boy combing the beach in Nags Head, North Carolina, stumbled across an unusual find this week. Daryl Law, a spokesman for Jennette’s Pier, said...
2022 Cornbread Bake Off at the Currituck Farm Festival
Do you bake the best cornbread in Currituck? Well, let’s find out! Enter your cornbread in the Cornbread Bake Off held during the Currituck Farm Festival from Noon – 4:00 on Oct. 1, 2022. Contest entries are being accepted for adults (18+) as well as three youth age groups (5-8, 9-13, & 14-18). And the best news of all, entry is FREE! Grand and Reserve will be awarded in each age group. A complete list of rules and the entry form for this contest can be found at: https://cornbreadbakeoff.eventbrite.com.
40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts – a Manteo tradition
Since Edward Green came up with the idea of an art show in Manteo featuring regional and local artists in 1982, the New World Festival of the Arts has been an Outer Banks summertime tradition. Now sponsored and organized by Dare Arts, the tradition of featuring local and regional artists has continued.
Dare County Library announces Fall 2022 Adult Enrichment Series
The Dare County Library has announced the return of its popular Library Enrichment Series for Adults, which will be offered as hybrid events beginning in September 2022. Programs will primarily be held in the Kill Devil Hills Library meeting room with an option to join virtually via Zoom for those who are unable to attend in person.
Kennedy Fletcher’s Kitty Hawk mural takes flight
The butterflies on the north wall of the Kitty Hawk Super Wings seem to leap off the wall. The wings look iridescent in the afternoon sun. At first glance, the panels seem a solid hue, but flecks of paint of various colors are part of the story. For Hatteras Island...
Kitty Hawk man arrested for Martin’s Point murder
On the afternoon of Aug. 15, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office released this information on the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting at Martin’s Point around midnight on Aug. 14. On Aug. 14, at approximately 11:54 p.m., the Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000...
Hanig seeks to disqualify NC Senate opponent from 2022 fall ballot
Update: Hearing on Hanig protest slated for Aug. 17. In the wake of State Representative Bobby Hanig’s protest seeking the removal of Valerie Jordan from the fall ballot, the Currituck County Elections Board will hold an emergency meeting/preliminary hearing on Aug. 17, at 3:30 pm. The purpose of this hearing is to determine whether the protest substantially complies with the law, and it establishes probable cause to believe that a violation of election law or irregularity or misconduct has occurred. No evidence will be taken at this hearing. The board will either dismiss the protest or schedule it for an evidentiary hearing at a later date.
High rip current risk north of Oregon Inlet
HIGH rip current risk at the ocean beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, and Nags Head. Ocean conditions will bring dangerous rip currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE rip current risk south of Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras including ocean...
Elizabeth City Police Department recaps Webster’s first week as interim chief
The abrupt departure of Nags Head Police Chief Phil Webster, who has become the interim chief of the Elizabeth City Police Department, has fostered two mysteries. What caused Webster to leave his Nags Head job, and according to a story in The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City, what is the reason for the departure of Police Chief Larry James in that community.
Despite concerns, Nags Head Planning Board approves site plan for 90-unit hotel
By a 4-2 vote on Aug. 16, the Nags Head Planning Board recommended that the town commissioners approve the site plan for Inn at Whalebone, a four-story 90-unit hotel being proposed for 6632 W. Pheasant Avenue. Board members Molly Harrison and David Elder cast the dissenting votes, citing concerns about...
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Dare County
Around 11:54 p.m., Dare County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 Block of Martins Point Drive in Kitty Hawk, NC, for a report of a person that had been shot.
Nags Head Beach nourishment update
The town of Nags Head issued this Aug. 16 status report on the progress of the town’s beach project. Beach restoration is expected to resume late Aug. 16 or early Aug. 17, near 8701 South Old Oregon Inlet Road. Over the next five to seven days, construction will progress south to near 9405 South Old Oregon Inlet Road.
Perquimans County resident dies following accidental discharge of firearm
A Perquimans County resident has died following the accidental discharge of a firearm. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call for a subject that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS were both immediately dispatched to...
