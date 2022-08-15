Read full article on original website
Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a month
If you’re a renter 62 years or older looking for affordable housing, a new Bronx area development might be a good option for you. The Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx is the location of the 661 Manida Street Apartments.
norwoodnews.org
NYS Department of Labor Announces Recruitment Drive for 25 Carpenter Apprenticeships
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Carpenters (JATC) of New York City and Vicinity will conduct a recruitment drive from Sept. 14, 2022 through August 9, 2023 for 25 carpenter (piledriver/dockbuilder) apprentices. New York State Department of Labor (DOL) officials made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 17, adding that the apprenticeships include 20 linoleum, resilient tile, and carpet layer apprentices; 10 cabinet maker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.
theforumnewsgroup.com
Adams Announces Investment in NYC Workers and Employers
Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “All New Yorkers deserve to earn a living wage and share in our city’s prosperity,” Mayor Adams said. Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), a new talent development initiative that will help place nearly 2,300 low-income New Yorkers on the trajectory to careers in two high-growth sectors of the city’s economy over the next three years.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
Patients Concerned After Major Hudson Valley Healthcare Provider Makes Announcement
More than ever, patients have been more concerned about healthcare, their coverage and staying healthy. However, Hudson Valley residents are wondering what the future will hold. A major Hudson Valley healthcare provider made an important announcement. The formerly known Orange Regional Medical Center is now Garnet Health Medical Center. This...
therealdeal.com
Luxury senior housing proposed for vacant Westchester office
As the office market continues to sag in the wake of the pandemic, one developer is eyeing new life for one Westchester complex in the form of luxury senior housing. AMS Acquisitions proposed converting the vacant office complex at 800 East Main Street in Yorktown into a senior housing development, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The 35-acre property formerly served as the headquarters for Blue Book Network.
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York is re-launching its statewide "Vax to School" campaign. According to the governor's office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. "As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all...
NYC jobs program to help connect 2,300 low-income New Yorkers to industrial and construction careers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city jobs program that launched Monday will help put more than 2,000 low-income New Yorkers on the path to careers in the industrial and construction sectors. Mayor Eric Adams announced the new program, called “New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers,” that...
eastchesterreview.com
RXR Awards $185K to local nonprofits in support of New Rochelle youth
RXR, a leading real estate owner, operator and the master developer for downtown New Rochelle, today announced it is awarding $185,000 to six youth-focused community organizations in New Rochelle. The grants are the first to be issued as part of RXR’s $500,000 grant program dedicated to the health, well-being, and safety of New Rochelle’s children and families.
Rockland County declares stage 2 water emergency, mandatory restrictions in effect Thursday
It will require mandatory water restrictions going into effect on Thursday.
eastchesterreview.com
Westchester hosts 150th Firefighters Association convention
Westchester County welcomes the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York, FASNY, to celebrate its 150th Annual Conference. Tarrytown House Estate on The Hudson hosted the event, Aug. 8-13. This week of special anniversary events brings together hundreds of volunteer firefighters, EMS personnel and their families from around the state generating an estimated $1.5 million in total economic activity for the region.
newyorkled.com
NYC Tenant Blacklisting Complaint Online Forms Put Up by AG Letitia James
Attorney General James Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting. Clipper Equity Denied Rental Applications After Obtaining Applicants’ Housing Court Records. AG James Warns Landlords Against Using Housing Court Records to Conduct Background Checks for Tenant Applicants. NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to...
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
News 12
Back-to-school giveaways in Westchester and the Hudson Valley
Need help with supplies for the upcoming school year? Don't worry, News 12 has you covered with all the back-to-school giveaways and drives in Westchester and the Hudson Valley.
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
SNAP households to receive extra benefits in August
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that all SNAP households will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in August.
nypressnews.com
NYC Social Services boss Gary Jenkins partied on yacht day after declaring emergency for city homeless shelters
The day after Mayor Adams’ administration declared overcrowding in city homeless shelters an emergency, the official tasked with running the embattled housing system went partying on a yacht with his top aide, the Daily News has learned. Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins — who’s facing a Department of Investigation...
NBC Connecticut
Stamford Man Fraudulently Obtains Over $4 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
A Stamford man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Dept. of Justice. Officials said 46-year-old Moustapha Diakhate maintained ownership or management interest in certain small business entities. Starting in March 2020, Diakhate allegedly provided Citibank and M&T Bank with false and fraudulent information during the PPP loan application process to obtain funding for each of his six entities, court documents show.
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
Fraudsters Posing As Door-To-Door Salespeople, Rye Police Warn
Police issued an alert to Westchester County residents about a common scam where individuals pose as door-to-door salespeople. The City of Rye Police Department made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 16. "With so many residents doing home improvements we have a lot of contractors in our area," police said. "With...
