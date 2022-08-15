ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Announces Recruitment Drive for 25 Carpenter Apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Carpenters (JATC) of New York City and Vicinity will conduct a recruitment drive from Sept. 14, 2022 through August 9, 2023 for 25 carpenter (piledriver/dockbuilder) apprentices. New York State Department of Labor (DOL) officials made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 17, adding that the apprenticeships include 20 linoleum, resilient tile, and carpet layer apprentices; 10 cabinet maker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Adams Announces Investment in NYC Workers and Employers

Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “All New Yorkers deserve to earn a living wage and share in our city’s prosperity,” Mayor Adams said. Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), a new talent development initiative that will help place nearly 2,300 low-income New Yorkers on the trajectory to careers in two high-growth sectors of the city’s economy over the next three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Real Estate
Westchester County, NY
Business
Westchester County, NY
Government
therealdeal.com

Luxury senior housing proposed for vacant Westchester office

As the office market continues to sag in the wake of the pandemic, one developer is eyeing new life for one Westchester complex in the form of luxury senior housing. AMS Acquisitions proposed converting the vacant office complex at 800 East Main Street in Yorktown into a senior housing development, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The 35-acre property formerly served as the headquarters for Blue Book Network.
YORKTOWN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York is re-launching its statewide "Vax to School" campaign. According to the governor's office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. "As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastchesterreview.com

RXR Awards $185K to local nonprofits in support of New Rochelle youth

RXR, a leading real estate owner, operator and the master developer for downtown New Rochelle, today announced it is awarding $185,000 to six youth-focused community organizations in New Rochelle. The grants are the first to be issued as part of RXR’s $500,000 grant program dedicated to the health, well-being, and safety of New Rochelle’s children and families.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
eastchesterreview.com

Westchester hosts 150th Firefighters Association convention

Westchester County welcomes the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York, FASNY, to celebrate its 150th Annual Conference. Tarrytown House Estate on The Hudson hosted the event, Aug. 8-13. This week of special anniversary events brings together hundreds of volunteer firefighters, EMS personnel and their families from around the state generating an estimated $1.5 million in total economic activity for the region.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
newyorkled.com

NYC Tenant Blacklisting Complaint Online Forms Put Up by AG Letitia James

Attorney General James Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting. Clipper Equity Denied Rental Applications After Obtaining Applicants’ Housing Court Records. AG James Warns Landlords Against Using Housing Court Records to Conduct Background Checks for Tenant Applicants. NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Stamford Man Fraudulently Obtains Over $4 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds

A Stamford man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Dept. of Justice. Officials said 46-year-old Moustapha Diakhate maintained ownership or management interest in certain small business entities. Starting in March 2020, Diakhate allegedly provided Citibank and M&T Bank with false and fraudulent information during the PPP loan application process to obtain funding for each of his six entities, court documents show.
STAMFORD, CT
PIX11

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Fraudsters Posing As Door-To-Door Salespeople, Rye Police Warn

Police issued an alert to Westchester County residents about a common scam where individuals pose as door-to-door salespeople. The City of Rye Police Department made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 16. "With so many residents doing home improvements we have a lot of contractors in our area," police said. "With...
RYE, NY

