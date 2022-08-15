Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times and dates for KU football games
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – KU will kick off the 2022 football season at home against Tennessee Tech on Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. The Jayhawks will have one home game before they hit the road for West Virginia and Houston. The schedule has six home games through the end of November. The Jayhawks will […]
KU Sports
Upgraded roster just one part of the ongoing culture change taking place within the Kansas football program
For the entirety of the 16 months since he took the head coaching job at Kansas, Lance Leipold and many around him have talked about changing the culture of Kansas football. Thanks to a couple of his comments at Wednesday’s annual media day, we now know what at least part of that process looks like.
KU Sports
Stadium survey sent out to Kansas fans on Wednesday an important part of the big picture of where the project might be headed
It wasn’t exactly breaking ground on a new facility, but it might have been an important step all the same. If nothing else, at least it was something. Kansas Athletics Inc. on Wednesday sent out a survey to tens of thousands of fans designed to collect feedback on the fan experience at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
When will KC be able to turn off the A/C?
Kansas City may be able to turn off the air conditioning and enjoy cooler temperatures by mid-September, according to weather records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
Fast Casual
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years
The Sonic Drive-in in Bonner Springs near Edwardsville has closed its doors. But it does plan to open a new location in a couple years.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
RELATED PEOPLE
KMBC.com
Cleared for takeoff: KMBC previews the Kansas City Air Show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is cleared for takeoff. The US Air Force Thunderbirds will soon fly into town for the Garmin Kansas City Air Show at the New Century Air Center. KMBC is giving you the chance to jump in the cockpit with the elite flying team....
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KCK high school gets creative to fill teacher shortages
The principal of Wyandotte High School has called on teachers from out of state to teach classes virtually, until they can find more permanent replacements.
WIBW
Kansas man who had 1959 Corvette seized by KHP in 2017 set to get it back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Richard Martinez is finally going to get his dream car back. In 2017, the Kansas Highway Patrol seized his 1959 Corvette, which he purchased in Indiana, when they discovered his vehicle identification number was altered during the restoration of the car, even though the government later acknowledged that Martinez was not at fault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City TOPGUN pilot to perform at KC Air Show
A retired military pilot who graduated from the U.S. Navy’s TOPGUN program speaks with KSHB 41 News about the "Top Gun: Maverick" movie and the upcoming KC Air Show.
WIBW
Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”. Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. “Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,”...
hppr.org
Eastern Kansas will likely suffer 'off the charts' heat in the next 30 years, new study predicts
Kansas City is one of the top five metropolitan areas expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees in the coming decades, according to a new heat risk model. “This is sort of an emerging phenomena of days that are really off the charts of the scales that we've...
Plans no longer call for closing nature center in Lawrence
Dozens of residents appear to have successfully rallied to save Lawrence's Prairie Park Nature Center from the city's chopping block.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
greenabilitymagazine.com
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Vikings Grille have expanded into Topeka’s Lake Shawnee area with its newest restaurant, Thunderbirds Grille. General Manager, Brady Barnes said, “We serve American style food, country fried steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, and cheeseburgers.”. Thunderbirds Grille thrives on sports with TV’s surrounding the...
KAKE TV
Kansas school board meeting gets heated over proposed pronoun policy
GARDNER, Kan. (KMBC) -- Gender identity took center stage during public comment Monday evening at the Gardner-Edgerton school board meeting over a proposed bathroom and pronoun policy. Gardner already has a practice in place with restrooms for men, women and single-occupant restrooms for trans students or others who want their...
MISSING: 15-year old missing from Salina, has ties to MHK area
The Wamego Police Department is asking for information regarding the location of 15-year old Trinity. On August 12, 2022, Trinity ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas. She is 5' 2" tall and was most recently known to have red and black hair, as pictured. It's believed she may...
Comments / 0