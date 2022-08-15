Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
WIREGRASS SPORTS HALL OF FAME: Elmore starred in high school, at Alabama in three sports
Despite his accolades on the high school level, signing a three-sport scholarship to attend the University of Alabama and later becoming a successful football coach and athletic director, Grady Elmore has a hard time talking about himself. “I’ve never been one to spout on what I did or what I...
16 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Richard Mullaney
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama takes the field in only 16 days, so let's look back at Crimson Tide wideout Richard Mullaney. Richard Mullaney...
West Alabama Alumnus Sidelined For Season
Former West Alabama football player Malcolm Butler will miss the entire 2022 NFL season after being placed on the injured reserve with a hip injury. The 32-year-old cornerback was trying to attempt a comeback in the league with the New England Patriots after coming out of retirement earlier in the year.
Alabama Cornerback Out of Practice with Injury
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks is currently out of practice with a back injury, according to head coach Nick Saban. "He hasn’t been able to practice since the scrimmage," said Saban. He’s got a little back problem." Ricks transferred from LSU to Alabama this off-season, one of five total...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County high schools begin new football on new turf
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is going to feel a little different for a number of high schools this fall. A handful of schools got new turfs for their football fields, and in some cases for the first time!. Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa County High School, Northside and Sipsey Valley High...
Nick Saban Praises Transfer Tackle Tyler Steen
Nick Saban spoke with the media on Wednesday, following another day of fall camp for the Crimson Tide, and covered several topics. The coach opened by commenting on the effort of his team from this week's practices so far, saying, "We obviously have things that we need to improve on (...) Not disappointed in where we are at all. Not satisfied where we are either, but I think that people are trying to do the things that they need to do to get where we want to go."
18 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Slade Bolden
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 18 days, so let's look at recent Bama wideout Slade Bolden. Slade Bolden suited...
Josh Jobe Getting First-Team Reps with the Eagles
Former Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe is making some noise in Eagles training camp. Jobe earned first-team reps during Tuesdays practice after James Bradberry was seen going into the medical tent. Darius Slay and Bradberry will start for the Eagles at corner, but Jobe is making a serious push to make...
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
DeMarcco Hellams Shares Early Impression of Jake Pope
Alabama held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday inside Bryant-Denny stadium. Freshman Jake Pope made an impact play, picking off a pass downfield that was intended for Emmanuel Henderson. Senior safety DeMarcco Hellams shared his early impressions of the young defensive back on Monday. "Jake comes in with...
Bama Backup Quarterback Inks NIL Deal
Alabama's second string quarterback Jalen Milroe, despite not starting a game yet for the Tide, has already inked his first of many name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Milroe linked up with Rhoback, a golf apparel company that is also currently partnered with fellow Crimson Tide star Will Anderson. The...
19 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Jeremiah Castille
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 19 days, so let's take a look at Alabama legend Jeremiah Castille.
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Former Offensive Linemen gets Waived by The Steel City
To get to the NFL limit of 85 players (53 to the active roster and 32 practice squad guys), the Pittsburgh Steelers had to let go of many players including former Alabama linemen Chris Owens. Before becoming a Pittsburgh Steeler, the Arlington, Texas native was a highly recruited four-star in...
Former Alabama Superstar Says Coach Saban “Belittled” Him
Nick Saban strikes me as a guy that can use words to slice and dice anyone that gets on his bad side. Just listen to a postgame presser with media any Saturday afternoon. *Audio courtesy of Steve & DC Show/WFFN-FM and Tide 100.9 Radio/Townsquare Media. One of my favorite Alabama...
Former Alabama Edge Enters Transfer Portal
Former Alabama edge Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal for the third time, according to Chris Hummer from 247Sports. The former five-star recruit received his offer in January 2017 and went on three unofficial visits and an official visit before his commitment, signing, and enrollment in January of 2018.
saturdaydownsouth.com
ESPN names Alabama's biggest question mark heading into 2022 season
The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter the 2022 season as No. 1 in nearly every ranking and poll that is released ahead of Week 1. Nick Saban’s squad will be favored to win every game this year and is expected to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game with a perfect record.
Former Alabama Quarterback Lands on NFL Top 100 List
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones landed at No. 85 on the NFL's Top 100 list. The rankings are voted on by current players in the league which determines the top 100 players in the NFL in 2022. The former national champion was drafted at No. 15 overall in the 2021...
Alabama On Top in the 2022 Preseason AP Poll
To almost nobody's surprise, Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the first official AP poll of the 2022 college football season. The Crimson Tide ended last season 13-2, making it all the way to the 2022 CFP National Championship game before falling to Georgia 33-18. While the Tide lost seven players to the 2022 NFL Draft, the team was still able to retain a lot of the talent that helped lead them to the championship game. This returning talent includes Bryce Young and Will Anderson, who were and still are regarded by many as the best offensive and defensive players respectively in college football currently.
Jermaine Burton Talks Decision to Leave Georgia, Meshing with His Teammates
Jermaine Burton filled an immediate void at the wide receiver position when he transferred to Alabama in January. With three of its top four pass catchers in 2021 off to the NFL, Burton figures to be a big part of the offense this season. The junior wideout spoke with reporters on Monday, he talked about his decision to leave Georgia and gelling with his new teammates.
