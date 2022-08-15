ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

3-sport standout George primed for big senior year at Ottawa Hills

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5Qdw_0hHqKwvn00

Ottawa Hills senior A.J. George is adept at all three of the sports he plays for the Green Bears.

And, although he applies an equal level of work and dedication during his basketball and baseball seasons, it is football that hits closest to his heart.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker and running back, who has committed to play football in the Ivy League at Columbia University, has an extra hop in his step as he prepares for his senior year at Ottawa Hills.

Barring the unforeseen, George will become a rare 12-letter athlete for the Green Bears, playing on the three varsity teams since his freshman year.

“Ottawa Hills has given me a great three, and going to be four, years of football, and that has really made me want to play in college,” George said.

His father, Brian George, is currently an assistant coach on the Ottawa Hills football staff of 21st-year head coach Chris Hardman, and was formerly the defensive coordinator for the University of Toledo under current Rockets coach Jason Candle. Brian George previously worked as a college assistant at Indiana, Miami (Ohio), and Kent State.

“A.J. is the best football player here in the last 25 years,” Hardman said. “He's the son of a coach, and he's grown up sitting at the dinner table talking about football with his dad.

“That has honed his instincts, and he has done the obligatory work in the weight room to get strong and fast, and he's a heck of a competitor. He is a rare three-sport athlete, and he is a leader. He will be the bell cow of this football team.”

Last season as a junior, A.J. George was named first team All-Toledo Area Athletic Conference both on offense as a receiver, and in his primary spot at linebacker. He made 94 tackles, including six for losses, and added three sacks and one interception. It was his second All-TAAC selection on defense, and he was also named second team Northwest Ohio all-district in Division VI.

“A.J. is there, every day, ready to compete,” Hardman said. “He doesn't have any off days. He is the same competitive leader every single day. He doesn't ask for anything different than anybody else, and he has earned the term of leader.”

In basketball, A.J. George also earned first team All-TAAC honors after leading the Green Bears of coach John Lindsay to the conference championship. He averaged 13.3 points and 7.0 rebounds, and also earned Division III District-7 Coaches Association first team honors, and a second team selection on the D-III Northwest Ohio all-district team.

“A.J. George is a dedicated athlete, a fierce competitor, and a leader,” Lindsay said. “His aggressive mindset combined with his exceptional quickness made him tough to defend and fun to watch.

“A.J. did it all for us, he led our team in scoring, free-throw percentage, rebounding, steals, assists, and blocked shots. His greatest contribution to our team is undeniably his leadership. He is the ultimate teammate – positive, encouraging, competitive, and coachable.”

This past spring, A.J. George was the center fielder and leadoff hitter for Hardman's TAAC-champion Ottawa Hills baseball team that finished 26-7 overall and reached the Division III regional finals. He batted .374 with 33 runs scored, 24 runs batted in, and 21 stolen bases.

This season, with running back Blake Gnepper having graduated, Hardman will move A.J. George into the backfield full time as the Green Bears' offensive focal point. Last year he combined for over 1,200 yards of receiving and rushing and nine touchdowns.

A.J. George has great optimism entering his senior football season at Ottawa Hills, which is expected to compete for the TAAC title with defending champion Edon, and perennial conference power Northwood.

His love of football has both physical and mental components.

“I like to hit, but I also love my teammates and my team,” he said. “The celebration after a win and the gratitude of a season with the team is always great.”

