Arrest made in Allegheny Co. Courthouse bomb threat

UPDATE 2:52 P.M. 8/18/22 - Police have made an arrest in connection with the bomb threat at the Allegheny County Courthouse earlier this week.

21-year-old Brandon Hipps was due in court Thursday afternoon for a parole violation. Instead, Hipps allegedly called 9-1-1, saying a bomb was about to go off in the courthouse.

Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus said Hipps later told investigators he simply didn’t want to go to court.

“He felt the need to call 9-1-1 to inconvenience judges, juries, court activities and all of the different functions that occur in this building on a daily basis.”

Over 250 people were evacuated following the treat. The building was eventually cleared.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Allegheny County Courthouse was evacuated for over an hour this morning after a bomb threat was received.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says at this point, they don't believe it is connected to the national threat, but an investigation is ongoing.

KDKA Radio's Marty Griffin reports his sources tell him authorities swept the courthouse, but found no signs of a bomb earlier this morning.

The courthouse was evacuated for over an hour before people were allowed to return inside.

Griffin says the anonymous threat could be in relation to an internal memo released by the FBI recently, that warned of possible attacks on law enforcement and judges, following the FBI conducting a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home, Mar-a-lago, in Florida.

